7 Food Delivery Services That Will Save You Money This Holiday Season

Between holiday shopping, decorating, and social commitments, grocery shopping becomes just another hassle this time of year. Plus, who wants to deal with the traffic on the road and the crowds in stores?

Fortunately, the pandemic popularized the concept of grocery delivery services, including Amazon Fresh. You might be surprised that you can often find items cheaper at Amazon Fresh than at discount grocery stores like Lidl and Aldi — with free shipping on orders over $100.

But there are also tons of other options to get discounted food delivered straight to your door this holiday season. One of the benefits of the services below is they provide a pre-filled cart based on your preferences, and then you can edit selections.

Plus, they are offering deals for the holidays. You might even earn free food when you share the service with friends using your unique code,.

Martie

One of the newest delivery services offering surplus, shelf-stable groceries and household items, Martie provides 40% to 70% off grocery store prices. Choose from an array of organic items, as well as keto-friendly, vegan or gluten-free selections.

When you refer friends, you’ll each get $10 off your next order. Base shipping is free for orders over $50, although there is a $1.99 handling fee on all orders and there may be a delivery surcharge of $2 to $8, depending on your location.

Good Chop

Good Chop is offering $100 off their first three boxes for new customers willing to sign up for the e-mail list and texts. The company offers high-quality, freezer-wrapped meats, poultry and seafood from U.S.-based family farmers and independent ranchers. Food is certified organic or sustainable, with no antibiotics used. Fill a 14- or 28-pound box with your choice of beef, chicken, pork, and even desserts and sides for $99 or $219, respectively. You can choose additional selections for $20 each. Most servings feed two to three people.

Right now, the company also has value bundles of grass-fed beef and buy-two-get-one-free offers on beef, sausage, ribs, halibut and more.

Butcher Box

Like Good Chop, Butcher Box offers high-quality beef, pork and poultry, along with wild-caught seafood, with free delivery. Right now, the company is offering 3lbs. of free chicken wings with every shipment for a year, perfect for holiday entertainment, your upcoming Super Bowl party, or quick everyday dinners or snacks.

Butcher Box lets you select from three curated boxes, which means the question of “what to make for dinner” is one less decision you have to make this holiday season.

You can also customize a box from 25+ select cuts. The classic box costs $146 and provides 24 meals, while the “big box” offers up to 22 lbs of meat to make 48 meals. Custom boxes cost a bit more, at $169 and $306, respectively, but offer 30 and 60 meals.

Misfits Market

Misfits Market is an overstock grocery outlet specializing in organic produce, meat, seafood, dairy and other products at up to 40% off. In addition to the daily savings, you can save $10 off your order when you refer a friend. Your friend will also save $10 on their order. You can also get $10 back with Capital One Shopping or the Rakuten shopping app.



Whether you’re entertaining for the holidays or stocking your refrigerator and pantry, Misfits Market makes it easy to do so without leaving your home. You can set your delivery dates for whatever frequency you’d like, move the delivery date, skip a delivery or cancel with a few clicks. Misfits Market chooses items for you based on your preferences, and then you can customize the delivery. This makes it easy to take the guesswork and pain out of shopping.

Wild Alaskan Company

Wild Alaskan Company offers sustainably caught seafood and $15 off your first box, along with free shipping. All seafood comes from Alaska or the Pacific Northwest. Depending on your preferences, you can choose from a whitefish box, including selections like halibut, cod, and rockfish, a wild salmon box, a combo box or a custom box. The selections change frequently, giving you the opportunity to try new types of fish. You can save even more money with “Captain Cuts,” which are smaller pieces perfect for ceviche, stew or fish tacos. You can choose how often you want delivery and can change the schedule or cancel any time.

Thrive Market

Thrive Market is a subscription-based grocery delivery service promising up to 30% off grocery store prices. Right now, the company is offering a free gift worth $60 if you commit to a one-year membership of $60, which is 58% off the usual price. You can also subscribe for just one month for $12.

Unlike the other services, you can’t see the selection of items until you commit to a subscription, but a Good Housekeeping review praised the site for the quality of items. Good Housekeeping reviewers wrote, “If you’re frequently buying expensive health-conscious items during your weekly or biweekly trips to the grocery store, then the membership fee may be worth gaining access to the discounted items that Thrive offers.”

The review also pointed out that it was easy to skip or pause auto-ship orders or even place a one-time order. The downside? Fresh produce deliveries are only available in certain areas.

Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks is offering an amazing seasonal sale with 50% off or more sitewide. Plus, earn 10% cashback with the Rakuten shopping app. There’s also more cash to be had, because new customers can get $30 off orders of $159 or more, while existing customers can snag $15 in savings.

Omaha Steaks recommended giving these boxes of meat, pork, and poultry, plus fun desserts and sides, as gifts. You can also order for your own family. Certain curated boxes ship free. You can also add wine selections to any order, with wine shipping included in the price.

The benefit of Omaha Steaks is there’s no subscription required so you don’t have to remember to customize your order before a specific shipping date or postpone a shipment if your freezer is already packed. Just order as you need more food.

Final Note

Save yourself time in grocery store lines this holiday season, and shave some costs off your holiday food budget. Whether you’re entertaining, feeding a crowd, or just stocking your freezer for the new year, the internet offers plenty of choices in meat, produce and pantry staples.

