7 Frugal Travel Habits To Adopt So You Can Vacation More Often

Dima Sidelnikov / Shutterstock.com

Spring break is right around the corner, summer will be here before you know it and frequent travelers are already locking in their vacation itineraries. It’s no secret that traveling — especially traveling abroad — is no cheap feat.

Discover: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Learn: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

If expensive travel is not in your budget, you are not alone. Luckily, GOBankingRates has you covered with expert-approved tips and tricks sure to make your travel dreams a reality without breaking the bank.

Be sure to adopt these seven frugal habits so you can embark on more travel while your expenses stay grounded.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Consider Traveling Slow

For remote workers or leisurely travelers open to longer stays in fewer destinations, be sure to take advantage of the economic benefits of traveling at a slower pace.

“This involves staying longer in one location rather than hopping from place to place,” said Ritesh Raj, COO of CuddlyNest. “Not only does this reduce transportation costs, but it also allows you to immerse yourself in the local culture, find hidden gems that aren’t in the guidebooks and even negotiate discounts for longer stays. It’s like becoming a temporary local — and trust me, the insights you gain from this approach are priceless.”

Also See: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Travel During the Off-Season

If elbowing your way through crowds isn’t your idea of fun, consider traveling during the off-season. Not only does this savvy move allow you to avoid the peak crowd chaos, it also helps you score lower prices on every step of your vacation.

“Visiting Rome in the summer is high season. But I went when it was cheaper and got to enjoy fireworks in front of the Colosseum for New Year’s Eve,” said Scott Lieberman, founder of Touchdown Money. “I got to see all the same famous sites in Rome and Florence but with fewer crowds and at a cheaper price. And I was able to fly in business class using airline miles instead of money because those seats are generally more available with miles during non-peak times as well.”

Story continues

Adopt a Flexible Mindset

For retirees and those with a go-with-the-flow attitude, flexibility can allow you to score some serious savings simply by having an open mind to a travel experience that fits your budget.

“If you can only travel on certain dates, try to be flexible about your destination,” Lieberman said. “Go to the places with flight sales from your city. Or, if you want to visit a particular destination, try to be flexible with your dates.”

Staying open to alternative destinations or dates is key to making travel an enjoyable experience — and an economical one.

Stretch Your Dollar by Exploring Economically

There is a multitude of ways to trim costs on getting to your destination without compromising on experience.

“Compare prices with several different travel agencies, airlines and search engines to find the best deals that match your itinerary’s needs,” said Maya Kapoor-Miller, travel manager at Dreamport. “If a direct flight is too expensive, look into connecting flights. You may even combine multiple airlines or different modes of transportation. The more flexible you are, the better deals you can score. Monitor your route and set up alerts to see when prices drop.”

When it comes to activities, considering alternative modes of exploration is key.

“For activities, I love going on free walking tours,” Lieberman said. “Yes, I tip. But it’s a very economical and fun way to explore a new city. And possibly make new friends.”

Opt for All-Inclusive Accommodations

Eating out every meal can be hard to avoid when you don’t have access to a kitchen while traveling, and it can be hard to find food at an affordable price.

“While many hotels offer breakfast included in the total price, all-inclusive hotels and resorts will include all meals,” Kapoor-Miller said. “It might seem like a more expensive choice at first; but, if you combine all the daily meals, this option will help you save quite a lot of money at the end of your trip.”

Leverage Technology

Thanks to today’s digital era, saving on travel is easier than ever. Leverage technology to your advantage to make planning a vacation in your budget easier than ever.

“Use apps and websites to compare prices, find deals and book accommodations and flights,” Raj said. “This can help you identify the most cost-effective times to travel. Additionally, make use of apps that offer last-minute deals on unsold hotel rooms or discounted tickets for local attractions.”

Embrace the Local Lifestyle

Who better to help guide you on living frugally in a new city than the locals? Completely immersing yourself into the local lifestyle will not only allow you to make the most of your travel experience but also allow you to cut costs.

“Eat where the locals eat, use public transportation and explore free or low-cost attractions,” Raj said. “This not only saves money but also enriches your travel experience by providing a more authentic glimpse into the local culture. Remember, the best things in life are often free, and that includes some of the best travel experiences.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Frugal Travel Habits To Adopt So You Can Vacation More Often