7 Fun Money-Saving Items Coming to Dollar Tree in April

jetcityimage / iStock.com

This April, there are several new items arriving at Dollar Tree that will save shoppers plenty of money.

See: 8 Best New Grocery Items at Dollar Tree To Help Combat Inflation

Related: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

From gardening must-haves to party essentials to celebrate the warm days, Dollar Tree shoppers will find something for everyone in their household and at a fraction of the price paid at larger retailers.

Here are the best new money-saving items coming to Dollar Tree in April.

©Dollar Tree

Garden Collection Ladies Spring Garden Gloves

Price: $1.25 each

Depending on the retailer, women's gardening gloves can be priced anywhere from $6.99 to $40 per pair. This pair sold at Dollar Tree goes for $1.25 each and comes with glowing reviews from users. Choose among four designs: blue and white floral, green with polka dots, orange and purple flowers and cars.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

©Dollar Tree

Garden Collection Plastic Hanging Hummingbird Feeders

Price: $1.25

If you want to purchase a hummingbird feeder, you might pay between $15.99 and $24.95 at a retailer. Dollar Tree offers a much more affordable alternative in a cute feeder. Set it up in your backyard or garden and use it to feed and care for hummingbirds as they fly by.

©Dollar Tree

Bubble Fun Bubble Wands

Price: $1.25 for two count packs

Spring break is coming and you'll be able to keep the kids busy for hours on nice days with this two-count pack of bubble wands. Available for ages 3 and up, this set of bubble wands can be used in homes, at outdoor picnics or barbecues or during play time in parks.

Check Out: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

©Dollar Tree

Tiki Tumblers

Price: $1.25 each

These new Tiki tumblers at Dollar Tree are perfect for enjoying all sorts of summer beverages poolside. Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said you won't have to worry about broken glass since this set of tumblers is made of plastic.

Best of all, they come in four colors -- aqua blue, dark pink, lime green and purple -- making it easy to determine whose drink is whose.

Story continues

©Dollar Tree

Luau LED Paper Lanterns

Price: $1.25 each

These LED paper lanterns are new additions at Dollar Tree and can be used together or separately to create an inviting glow at your next event.

"These are so cute and easy to quickly put up for a luau-themed indoor party or backyard barbecue," Ramhold said.

Keep in mind these lanterns require two AAA batteries, which are sold separately.

Discover: 6 Dollar Tree Items You'd Think Were More Expensive

©Dollar Tree

Plastic Luau Hurricane Glasses

Price: $1.25 each

Holding a themed party entertaining kids or adults? Dollar Tree shoppers will want to invest in these plastic luau hurricane glasses.

Ramhold said the glasses are 24.4 ounces so they'll hold plenty of beverages. Choose from a wide variety of colors and designs, including Tiki faces and palm trees to serve drinks ranging from milkshakes to tropical punch.

©Dollar Tree

Deluxe Foldable Fans With Sequins

Price: $1.25 each

Heading to an outdoor event on a hot day? Bring along one of these foldable fans with sequins from Dollar Tree.

These fans come in eight designs and are nine inches tall, making them easy to carry with small bags.

Ramhold recommends getting several seasonal uses out of these fans. Dollar Tree shoppers can pick them up now and take them to summer weddings or use them as party favors and repurpose them for Halloween costumes in the fall.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Fun Money-Saving Items Coming to Dollar Tree in April