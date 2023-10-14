7 Grocery Essentials You’ll Be Shocked You Can Buy on Amazon

jetcityimage / Getty Images

Many of us use Amazon to buy things like household goods, electronics and beauty care, but you might be surprised to learn that Amazon also sells some grocery essentials.

Not only are the prices of these items often cheaper than their counterparts at other well-known stores, when you add in free shipping with Prime and subscribe and save discounts, saving on the hassle of shopping in store, the value becomes even greater.

Goldfish Crackers Big Smiles Variety Pack

This variety pack is ideal for anyone looking for quick snacks or easy additions to lunch bags for school or work, and it’s only $12.22 for a package of 30.

Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, said, “That works out to about 41 cents per pack, which is a decent deal, and even slightly better than what you’ll find elsewhere.”

She said the same product is $12.86 at Walmart, and Costco has a similar product for 42 cents per pack.

“Sam’s Club has a box of 45 packs that works out to about 35 cents per pack, but it also only includes two flavors — even Costco’s variety pack has four.”

Nature Valley Crunchy Oats n’ Honey Granola Bars

For $9.99, this box of 30 pouches (60 granola bars in total) comes out to about 33 cents per pouch. Costco’s variation works out to about 37 cents per pouch, even though the box is bigger with 49 pouches, she said.

“Sam’s Club also has the 49-pouch box, but it works out to be about the same as buying on Amazon, and since Sam’s Club requires a membership, Amazon is still a solid offer,” Ramhold explained. “Shopping at stores like Target and Walmart will mean buying smaller quantities, too, in addition to a higher cost per pouch.”

Starbucks Frappuccino 12-pack

“If you prefer getting your Starbucks fix from your own fridge, this is an excellent deal,” Ramhold said. “These are the larger 13.7-ounce bottles, and if you want to buy a multipack from stores like Target, Walmart or even Sam’s Club, you’ll only be able to get 9.5-ounce bottles.”

Additionally, she pointed out that Target and Walmart charge $3.39 and $3.28 respectively for a single 13.7-ounce mocha frappuccino, but this multipack at Starbucks is $34.24 and works out to $2.85 each.

Family-Size Mott’s Fruit-Flavored Snacks

If you’re looking for a family-friendly snack that will keep your kids happy and won’t cost you an arm and a leg, Amazon has a family-size box of fruit snacks for $7.17, or 18 cents per pouch.

Contrast that with $8.99 for the same product at Target, where you’ll pay 22 cents per pouch, and you can see the better deal.

If you “subscribe and save,” you will save an additional 5%, and don’t forget free shipping with Amazon Prime.

Maruchan Instant Ramen Noodle Soup

Whether you have teenagers around or are just living a busy life that necessitates having food available literally in an instant, this Maruchan instant ramen noodle soup never fails to be a go-to meal.

A 24-pack of the chicken flavor is just $5.76 on Amazon, which is just 24 cents per package. The same size of a different flavor is the same price at Walmart, but with Amazon’s subscribe and save function, you can typically save up to an additional 5% and get free shipping.

Quaker Instant Oatmeal Variety Pack

For a breakfast that takes almost no effort other than boiling water, Quaker Instant Oatmeal four-flavor variety pack is on sale for an incredible deal.

For just $12.99, you get 48 packs of the flavorful oatmeal, which comes out to just 32 cents per bowl. Compare that with Walmart, where it’s $8.58 for 20 packets (43 cents per packet) and Amazon is clearly the superior deal — and that’s not even counting free shipping or subscribe-and-save deals.

Starbucks Pike Place K-Cup Coffee Pods

If you have a Keurig coffeemaker at home, you can get your favorite Starbucks coffee without paying in-store prices (or even leaving the house).

Buy a 96-pack of Pike Place Roast K-cups for $53.31 (56 cents per pod) from Amazon. In contrast, you’ll pay 77 cents per pod at Walmart (and get just 22 pods).

According to Krazy Koupon Lady, you save around $30 by making your Starbucks at home. While Amazon’s prices do fluctuate, this is a pretty great deal for the time being.

