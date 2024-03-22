7 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Aldi

©Aldi

If you’re looking for healthy, affordable groceries, Aldi’s a good place to check out. Many items are cheaper at Aldi than what you’d find at more mainstream stores like Kroger, Trader Joe’s or Publix. This is largely due to the store’s streamlined operating model and partnership with private brands — among other things.

Here are some healthy grocery items frugal people often buy at Aldi.

Canned Goods

You can find a variety of affordable canned goods at Aldi, including canned vegetables.

“I can get a can of beans, beets, corn, potatoes, tomatoes, etc., from Aldi for well under a dollar (I think my last receipt had beans for $0.65),” said Ashley Schuering, an avid Aldi shopper and founder of Confessions of a Grocery Addict. “They come in BPA-free cans and are about half to 60% [off] the price of anywhere else that I’ve seen.”

Look for low-sodium canned goods that can be added to your main meals. And don’t be afraid to stock up — these have a long shelf life.

Select Meats

Meat can be expensive, especially if you’re in the market for healthier options. But you can still find a few affordable options at Aldi.

“I don’t usually buy a ton of meat because it is so dang expensive. I also don’t like to buy meat unless it’s raised and slaughtered humanely (meaning not from CAFOs, no antibiotics, must be free-range, etc.), which bumps up the price a lot more,” said Schuering.

Every Aldi is a little different, but you can still sometimes find sales on meat that meets these standards.

“The best is when you time it just right and get it at 50% off within a day or two of expiration — I’ll vacuum seal and freeze it for later if I don’t have an immediate use for it,” Schuering added. Options include grass-fed beef, wild salmon and organic chicken.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a great addition to smoothies, but it also makes for a filling breakfast — especially when paired with granola or fruit. Aldi’s Friendly Farms Nonfat Greek Yogurt is affordable and comparable in taste to name brands.

“I think Greek yogurt has become more popular in recent years among the health-conscious, and if you look at prices at traditional grocers you’ll see that the stuff isn’t cheap there,” said David Bakke, frugal living expert at DollarSanity. “It is at Aldi, and this brand is just about as flavorful as some of the more nationally known brands.”

Dried Goods

Aldi’s dried foods are affordable and last a long time, which is great if you’re on a tight budget. Many of these options are also low in carbs and additives.

“For as cheap as their canned goods are, Aldi’s dried goods are even cheaper. I can get a 5-pound bag of masa harina for just $2, so I can make dozens and dozens of tortillas, tamales and other recipes for next to nothing,” said Schuering. “A 1-pound bag of dried beans (equivalent to three to four cans) costs just $1.15.”

Frozen Food

If you’re looking for something you can store and eat later, check out Aldi’s frozen section. Many of these items are healthy and reasonably priced.

“I love to keep frozen fruits, veggies and meat/seafood on hand for meals on the fly. You can get a bag of frozen broccoli florets, corn or peas for less than $1 apiece, a 1.5-pound bag of frozen blueberries for under $5 and just the other day, I got a 1-pound bag of raw, peeled, deveined and tailless gulf shrimp for $4.39,” said Schuering.

Fresh Produce

You’ll want to check the quality before picking up fresh fruits and vegetables, but you can often find great deals at Aldi. Many of these items are organic, too.

“I don’t always buy organic, but when the prices for Aldi’s organics compete with conventional produce elsewhere, I’m happy to make the switch,” said Schuering. “Giant bags of kale for around $2, clamshells of arugula for $3.25, winter squash for $0.60 per pound, $5 for 10 pounds of potatoes…you can’t beat the prices!”

Milk and Butter

Aldi’s selection of dairy products, including milk and butter, is also a popular frugal buy. The store offers non-dairy alternatives as well.

“I primarily drink oat milk, and Aldi’s is my hands-down favorite,” said Schuering. “It froths like a dream (perfect for my morning lattes) and is rich and creamy. I also buy either organic or lactose-free milk on occasion, and Aldi’s prices usually win. Aldi’s heavy cream and Irish butter is also priced comparably to Costco.”

