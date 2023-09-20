7 High-End Grocery Items That the Rich Love

yavdat / iStock.com

When it comes to food, some wealthy individuals have a, pardon our pun, taste for the extraordinary. They’re not content with everyday groceries; instead, they seek out the crème de la crème of culinary experiences. The world of high-end grocery items that capture the attention and appreciation of the affluent are, in a word, delectable. These are the gourmet ingredients and delicacies that enhance their dining experiences, such as rare truffles, artisanal olive oils, aged wines and exotic spices. Join us as we discover the luxurious side of culinary indulgence favored by the well-off.

Here are some high-end grocery items that wealthy people often enjoy.

Fresh Truffles

Ah, fresh truffles. The umami-packed edible spores known as the “diamond of the kitchen” are, indeed, as delicious as they sound. The rare culinary delicacy can cost thousands of dollars per pound. The most rare of the rare — the Italian White Alba Truffle — can cost $5,000 per pound. Top chefs — and sometimes literally Top Chefs from the TV show “Top Chef”! — love to shave them over pasta, risotto and other dishes.

If you can’t find the fresh stuff, there are plenty of salts and oils that can provide a nearly-as-special experience at a fraction of the cost!

Caviar

This one’s a classic — from the days of Robin Leach on “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous”! Salmon roe and other luxury caviar varieties like beluga can sell for hundreds of dollars per ounce. The wealthy love it on blinis with crème fraîche for a “wow, I’m so rich” experience.

A little history lesson: For centuries, the harvesting and consumption of sturgeon caviar have been prominent in the cuisine and culture of the Caspian Sea region. Sturgeon, particularly the Beluga, Ossetra and Sevruga species, were the primary source of caviar. Russian and Iranian caviar, in particular, gained worldwide recognition for their quality and flavor.

However, due to overfishing and environmental concerns, wild sturgeon populations in the Caspian Sea have significantly declined. This has led to regulations and efforts to protect sturgeon and promote sustainable caviar production. As a result, caviar is now sourced from various countries worldwide, including aquaculture farms in the United States, Europe and other regions, where sturgeon are raised for their roe. Despite its changing origins, caviar remains a symbol of luxury and gourmet dining. The more you know!

Saffron

Hello, paella! Saffron, the world’s most expensive spice, is derived from crocus flowers. It takes thousands of flowers to produce just a gram — and hence costs anywhere from $5,000 to $10,000 per pound. Thankfully, it’s sold in relatively small quantities, which means less wealthy folks can indulge, too. Popular in Indian and Spanish cuisine, saffron is used in rice dishes, soups and more.

Matsutake Mushrooms

Prized for their spicy aroma, these rare Japanese mushrooms cost up to $1,000 per pound. They are commonly featured in Japanese dishes like matsutake rice, clear matsutake soup, grilled preparations and tempura. They can also enhance the flavors of stir-fries, hot pot dishes, sushi and even be used to create aromatic broths and pickles. Yum!

Iberico Ham

This dry-cured Spanish ham made from acorn-fed pigs costs over $100 per pound. Rich people love it served thinly sliced — in fact, it is known to take the average charcuterie board to the next level. There’s no cooking required, so it’s easy to slice and serve. The truly loaded enjoy it with a glass of Spanish red wine or dry sherry, such as Fino or Amontillado.

Pule Cheese

The rarest cheese in the world is made from donkey milk in Serbia, costing $600 per pound. The cheese is often described as creamy and smooth with a subtle nuttiness, making it somewhat similar to goat cheese but with a milder and less pungent profile. So, if you want the experience of pule cheese without the price tag, buy some goat cheese!

La Bonnotte Potatoes

These rare heirloom fingerlings cost $700 per pound and are prized for their unique nutty flavor and creamy texture when cooked. They’re known for their thin skin and delicate, waxy texture, making them tender and creamy when cooked. Mere mortals can seek out Yukon Gold or red potatoes to get a similar experience.

