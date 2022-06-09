U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.75
    +2.50 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,274.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,286.75
    +11.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,851.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.25
    -1.26 (-1.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.80
    -4.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    -0.19 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0624
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0440
    +0.0150 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    26.09
    +2.13 (+8.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2483
    -0.0015 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.2460
    -0.1320 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,909.30
    -345.48 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.96
    -7.52 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.21
    -116.79 (-1.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -404.20 (-1.43%)
     

7 Hills Pharma Expands Pioneering Patent Portfolio With New Claims Covering Innovative Combination Therapies

7 Hills Pharma
·2 min read
7 Hills Pharma
7 Hills Pharma

HOUSTON, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7 Hills Pharma LLC (“7 Hills” or “7HP”) has secured newly issued US patent claims that significantly expand the extent of the company’s intellectual property (IP) estate. By virtue of these new claims (issued patent no. 11,311,619), the 7HP IP estate now encompasses combinations of any integrin agonist with any antigen. Along with existing company IP broadly covering the landscape of small molecule integrin agonists, the new patent claims showcase 7HP’s leadership in using integrin activation to overcome immunotherapy resistance across a myriad of therapeutic areas.

According to Stephen Bent, a biotech patent law expert and early 7HP investor, the breadth of the new claims befits the significance of the subject technology. “This patent describes a pioneering discovery elucidating the ability of integrin agonists, as a class, to promote cell adhesion and improve immune priming. The new claims thus cover an important technological advance that will enable a diverse range of future applications for 7HP’s integrin agonists.”

“7 Hills was founded on the belief that the novel biology of integrin activation offers the potential to provide improved outcomes from immunotherapies across in a variety of risk-diversified indications. These new claims significantly derisk our strategy and broaden the available pathways for 7 Hills to deliver differentiated benefits to patients,” said Upendra Marathi, CEO of 7 Hills.

About 7 Hills Pharma LLC

7 Hills Pharma is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a platform of novel, oral small molecules for the treatment of cancer and prevention of infectious diseases. Our compounds are first-in-concept allosteric integrin activators that leverage a unique mechanism of action to stabilize the cell-cell interactions required to mount an effective immune response. Our lead clinical candidate, 7HP349, is the only reported systemically safe immune stimulant that can activate both cellular and humoral immunity. For more information, visit http://www.7hillspharma.com.

About 7HP349

7HP349 is 7HP’s lead, clinical-stage integrin agonist. It is a first-in-class, orally delivered small molecule that safely and selectively activates the integrins LFA-1 and VLA-4 to augment the antigen-specific immune response. In preclinical models, 7HP349 has been shown improve the effectiveness of a broad range of immune checkpoint inhibitors and a wide variety of infectious disease vaccines. In a Phase I clinical trial, 7HP349 demonstrated oral bioavailability and clean safety profile at exposures well exceeding therapeutic levels.

CONTACT: 7 Hills Pharma Media Contact: Rob Bent rob@7hillspharma.com


Recommended Stories

  • Media Advisory - Minister Mendicino to announce funding for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto

    The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, will take part in a press conference on Friday to announce support for the United Jewish Appeal of Greater Toronto. He will appear on behalf of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, Pablo Rodriguez.

  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck: 'Everything is on track' for Covid vaccine

    Novavax CEO Stanley Erck looked at the clock, in a conference room surrounded by about 30 colleagues, as the Food and Drug Administration advisory committee chairman called for a vote Tuesday afternoon. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee started entering their votes into the electronic system. A recommendation for emergency use authorization for Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine would be critical to an ultimate green light.

  • Novavax Stock Skids As FDA Leaves Its Covid Vaccine Decision Hanging

    Two days after the FDA's advisors recommended Novavax's Covid shot, the agency had yet to make a move, and NVAX stock toppled.

  • Why Investors Yawned at Novavax's Great FDA Panel News

    Tuesday was a crucial day for Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). At long last, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) met to review the company's COVID-19 vaccine data. A negative recommendation from the FDA advisory committee held the potential to deliver a crushing blow.

  • MediciNova Posts Promising Data From COVID-19 Treatment Candidate

    MediciNova Inc (NASDAQ: MNOV) says the Phase 2 trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in hospitalized COVID-19 patients demonstrated significant improvements compared to placebo for all four clinical endpoints analyzed. The trial achieved statistical significance for one of the co-primary endpoints, the proportion of subjects free of respiratory failure. The trial also achieved statistical significance for the proportion of subjects discharged from the hospital. Related: MediciNova's Alcohol Use Disorder C

  • Filament Health and Jaguar Health Sign Letter of Intent to Develop Botanical Prescription Drugs for Specific Mental Health Indications

    Filament Health Corp. (OTCQB: FLHLF) (NEO: FH) (FSE: 7QS) and Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) today announced that the companies have signed a letter of intent to enter a collaboration agreement to develop botanical prescription drugs for specific psychoactive target indications in the United States. The goal of the collaboration is to extend the botanical drug development skillsets of both companies in order to develop pharmaceutical-grade, standardized drug candidates and partner with a pot

  • AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Drug Found to Cut Risk of Severe Disease

    The development comes as the use of antibody treatments—once a mainstay for patients at high risk of developing severe Covid-19—has been complicated by the rise of the Omicron family of variants.

  • Blueprint Stock Dives On The FDA's Tricky New Requirement For Its Leading Drug

    The FDA recommended Blueprint Medicines change the ultimate goal of a midstage study, leading BPMC stock to crumble Thursday.

  • Why Novavax and Moderna Stocks May Not Get a Boost From Next Phase of Covid-19 Vaccines

    Moderna, Novavax, BioNTech, and Pfizer shares are all in the red so far in 2022. Updated vaccines may not have an effect on the share prices.

  • 5 key takeaways from Novavax’s Covid-19 vaccine hearing

    It’s been a good week for Novavax. The Gaithersburg biotech is now a step away from potentially getting its first product to market, after the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee gave its nod to Novavax’s experimental Covid-19 vaccine at its meeting Tuesday. The FDA, which typically listens to the advisory committee’s recommendations, must now decide whether to greenlight the protein-based shot for emergency use authorization for adults in the U.S. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would then have to endorse its use.

  • Is Merck Stock A Buy As It Angles To Unseat Pfizer's Leading Covid Pill?

    Is Merck stock a buy after the company guided to $5 billion to $5.5 billion in sales of its Covid pill this year? Is MRK stock a buy now?

  • Moderna Booster Targeting Omicron Shows Stronger Immune Response Than Original Vaccine

    The company will submit the analysis to U.S. regulators soon, with the hope that the booster will be available in late summer.

  • Trial failure trips up Peninsula drug company's plans, halves stock

    Early results from a late-stage study in a rare blood disorder showed that patients given a placebo at some clinical trial sites in Eastern Europe performed better than those on drug.

  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals' Fostamatinib Flunks In Late-Stage Rare Blood Disorder Trial

    Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) shares are falling on disappointing data from the FORWARD Phase 3 trial of fostamatinib in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA). wAIHA is an autoimmune disorder characterized by the premature destruction of healthy red blood cells (hemolysis). The trial did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint of durable hemoglobin response in the overall study population. Related: Knight Therapeutics Secures Rights T

  • Novavax shares jump as FDA panel backs COVID vaccine

    The stock tumbled about 20% on Friday after the heath regulator's reviewers flagged concerns of a type of heart inflammation following the vaccination, adding uncertainty over the outcome of Tuesday's meeting. However, the voting by the outside advisers - 21 for, none against and 1 abstention - indicates that the FDA could soon authorize the fourth vaccine in the United States, where Novavax hopes it would become the shot of choice among vaccine skeptics. The positive vote "acknowledges the strength of our data and the importance of a protein-based Covid-19 vaccine", Novavax Chief Executive Officer Stanley Erck said on Tuesday.

  • Moderna to ask FDA to OK omicron-specific booster

    The Cambridge drug company produced trial data that suggests the booster is comparable to the original vaccine.

  • Novavax Won a Nod From FDA Advisors. Now What?

    It's the moment Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and its investors have been waiting for. A U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted for the authorization of Novavax's coronavirus vaccine candidate.

  • Novavax Stock Jumps After FDA Advisors Endorse Its Covid Shot

    An FDA panel voted nearly unanimously in favor of Novavax's Covid shot on Tuesday. After yo-yoing Wednesday, NVAX stock settled up.

  • Bio-Manufacturing Partner BioElpida Completes Next Phase of BVX-0918 GMP Production for EU Clinical Study

    BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that its Lyon, France-based bioproduction partner, BioElpida ("BioElpida"), has completed the creation of multiple OVCAR-3 cell banks as the next step in the GMP manufacturing process development for BVX-0918, BioVaxys' vaccine for treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

  • What to Know About Novavax, a Possible Fourth COVID Vaccine Option in the US

    A fourth COVID vaccine could be coming to market soon. On Tuesday, a FDA panel recommended that a vaccine from Maryland-based biotechnology company Novavax be approved for emergency use authorization.