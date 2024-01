7 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying

©Stellantis

Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good from not-as-good.

More: 6 Luxury Cars Mechanics Recommend

Read: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

The seven models covered in this article, despite their eco-friendly appeal, have demonstrated various issues that potential buyers should be aware of.

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Ford Fiesta Hybrid

“The Fiesta Hybrid, particularly the models from 2011 to 2015, have had issues with their dual-clutch automatic transmissions,” said Joe Giranda, Director of Sales and Marketing at CFR Classic. “Many owners reported shuddering and jerky performance, along with unreliable transmission operation. This is primarily due to the complexities involved in the hybrid powertrain interacting with the dual-clutch system, which wasn’t as refined in these earlier models.”

There have also been recalls for the Ford Fiesta, including issues with the fuel system and door latches. In some cases, these recalls have been related to the vehicle’s doors opening unexpectedly while driving.

2020 Ford Escape Hybrid

The 2020 Ford Escape Hybrid is a fuel-efficient SUV that offers great fuel economy, but it has also been reported to have a few significant issues.

The SUV’s transmission is one of the most commonly reported problems. Owners have reported experiencing rough, abrupt shifting and some have had to rebuild or replace the whole transmission.

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

The 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E, Ford’s attempt at a hybrid SUV, has been met with mixed reviews. On the one hand, owners love how fast it accelerates and its long driving range per charge. It can hit 60 mph in 5.3 seconds, and it’s estimated to travel 270 miles per charge.

On the other hand, it’s been criticized for having an uneven ride quality. There have also been problems reported with using public chargers and with the paint flaking and peeling.

Story continues

Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid

“The Pathfinder Hybrid models from these years experienced problems with their braking systems and electrical issues,” said Giranda. “Some owners reported less responsive brakes, which is a major safety concern. Additionally, electrical glitches in the infotainment and navigation systems were common, detracting from the overall reliability of the vehicle.”

Owners have reported several other common problems with the Nissan Pathfinder Hybrid model including shuddering and vibration when shifting. There have also been reports of the vehicle not accelerating after a panic stop.

2018 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid is the only plug-in hybrid minivan on the market. Despite its practicality and above-average EV range, it’s been reported to have multiple recalls and issues with its hybrid battery.

Another issue commonly reported by owners is with the electrical system, which could be a significant concern considering the hybrid nature of the vehicle.

2018 Chevrolet Malibu

Owners love the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu for its spacious interior and excellent fuel economy. But some owners have reported engine failures and problems with the fuel sensor. There have also been reports of issues with reduced power, which could potentially lead to dangerous situations on the road.

Additionally, there have been six recalls for the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu, including one for leaking transmission fluid. Despite some positive reviews, the overall consensus points to reliability issues with this vehicle.

2017 BMW X5

The 2017 BMW X5 is a luxury SUV with strong performance and a luxurious cabin. According to reviews on Edmunds, the vehicle offers a comfortable ride and sporty handling. However, owners have reported having issues with the brakes, such as experiencing pulsation or vibration, and problems with the antilock system and calipers, squeaking and brake failure.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Hybrid Vehicles To Stay Away From Buying