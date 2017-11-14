7 Life Science Stocks to Buy Today

Biotech and life sciences stocks have had a great run-up so far in 2017. Through the end of October, the S&P Biotechnology Select Sector Industry Index (SPSIBI) is up 52%. That makes the life science stocks some of best performers around. And what’s not to like?

Many of the recent innovations in healthcare have come from biotech companies and with populations continuing to age, healthcare demand is soaring. That’ll put more money into biotech and life science stocks for the long-term.

But despite the long-term promise, the short-term hasn’t been so rosy. Biotech stocks and their science equipment sisters haven’t been that great in recent weeks. The sector has slide about 5% since the start of October.

For long-term investors, that’s just the “in” we’ve been waiting far.

Given biotech’s long-term future, investors should use the dip to load up on the sector. Here are seven ways to do that.





Life Science Stocks to Buy: Celgene Corporation (CELG)

Biotech stocks tend to naturally bounce around and are highly volatile. But usually that’s reserved for entry stage firms and not the sector’s elder statesmen. A 19% drop isn’t something that the big biotech stocks really ever experience. So Celgene Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CELG) dramatic drop on its earnings release is really shocking.

The bad news is that some of that drop is justified. CELG ended its clinical trials for developing a treatment for Crohn’s disease. At the same time, Celgene’s blockbuster blood-cancer drug Revlimid saw some weakness during its last reported quarter and management lowered its 2020 revenue guidance.

This caused momentum investors to abandon the life sciences stock in droves. But now, CELG can be had for a price-to-earnings ratio of just 11.9X, which is dirt cheap for a biotech stock.

For one thing, management’s revenue guidance was only down fractionally and it was still in the $19 to $20 billion range. That’s still an insane amount of money. Moreover, that’s for guidance three years away. A lot can happen over that time, including full approval for Celgene’s multiple sclerosis and ulcerative colitis drugs currently in trials. Meanwhile, drugs Pomalyst and Otezla are growing faster than expectations.

In the end, CELG could be one of the biggest bargains over the long haul. The current dip is a great opportunity for investors.





Life Science Stocks to Buy: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Source: Gilead Sciences

After a terrible 2016, biotech elder statesmen Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) is having a much better 2017. The stock is up more than 20% over the last three months.

GILD features a massively rich portfolio of blockbuster biotech drugs and it has been pretty successful at developing new ones. While sales of its hepatitis C suite of medications have seen sales slip, they still generate an enormous amount of cash for the firm. Perhaps more importantly, Gilead is moving past hep. C medications with a few strategic buyouts. The $12 billion it paid for Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:KITE) will allow it to offer cell therapies to treat cancer. A market that could be worth $2 billion in annual sales when fully approved from the Food and Drug Administration.

And while investors wait for its efforts to bear fruit, GILD’s iron-clad balance sheet will protect them. The biotech firm had $41.4 billion of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on its books at the end of the last quarter. That huge balance sheet allows of GILD to do something most biotech stocks can only dream of. Namely, pay a dividend.

