7 Luxury Stores and Brands You’ve Never Seen Before

Jacob Wackerhausen / iStock.com

There are many luxury brands and stores that are exclusive to the rich. You may have seen products in movies or seen pictures on social media without realizing that you were viewing these luxury brands. There are even some brands that don’t emphasize marketing or traditional promotions.

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: Here Are 3 Things I Never Waste Money On

Find Out: How To Get Cash Back on Your Everyday Purchases

GOBankingRates decided to uncover luxury stores and brands the average person might not have heard of before.

Sunseeker

This luxury brand is known for being a global leader in yachts. The website doesn’t list prices, and you’re encouraged to find your local yacht dealer for additional information. One could only imagine how much a typical luxury yacht would go for. If you’re ever interested in browsing the various options, you can check out YachtWorld, where you can pick out your sports yacht for a few million dollars.

If you’re wondering if you’ve ever seen this luxury brand, chances are that you may have caught a glimpse of a Sunseeker luxury yacht in a James Bond film. Sunseeker yachts are in as many Bond films, like Aston Martin cars, so you may have spotted one in the past without realizing what you were looking at.

Read More: Check Your $2 Bills — They Could Be Worth Thousands

Brunello Cucinelli

You may have seen pictures of celebrities dressed in this luxury fashion brand, but chances are that you weren’t aware of the brand name. The Brunello Cucinelli brand is called after the Italian fashion designer who started the company in 1978 and has since gone on to dress celebrities and Silicon Valley giants. Despite dressing many famous celebrities, the luxury brand doesn’t rely on celebrity endorsements in advertisements, as it prefers to be more subtle.

You may not have noticed from the casual appearance, but many tech moguls have appeared in interviews in luxury clothing from the Cucinelli line. On top of the $5,000 blazers, the rich have purchased high-end casual clothing pieces, like $2,500 sweatpants or $800 sneakers. You may be surprised by how many notable celebrities have been spotted in this luxury brand.

Story continues

Christie’s

Despite being around since 1766, chances are you haven’t heard about this luxury brand, since it’s a huge auction house for those looking to buy and sell expensive art pieces. The price points at Christie’s auctions range from $500 to over $100 million, with work available from 80 art and luxury categories.

Christie’s also has a network of specialists who can assist clients with various services ranging from art appraisal to art financing. The company also offers art education for those new to the space. There may even be an auction house near you — Christie’s has a flagship location in New York City and a presence in 46 countries globally.

Virtuoso

If you’ve ever looked into experiencing luxury travel, you’ve likely heard of Virtuoso. Everyone else likely hasn’t heard about this global network of luxury travel advisors. The Virtuoso platform offers luxury experiences, ranging from private yacht adventures to trips based around sporting events. The platform, with over 20,000 luxury travel advisors, has seen tourists spending up to $50,000 per trip.

With many rich folks adding wellness into their travel routine, the demand for unique private experiences has increased. If you’re looking for inspiration, you can create a “Wanderlist” on the Virtuoso website.

Omega

While everyone has likely heard of a Rolex watch, another luxury watch brand that isn’t a household name is Omega. The luxury Swiss watch brand has been around since 1848, and the company hired Zoë Kravitz and Zhou Dongyu as brand ambassadors this year to promote the Aqua Terra Shades campaign.

The Omega brand recently partnered with the more affordable watch company Swatch to bring the collaborative effort into the market with a surprising disruption. The MoonSwatch Collection was a viral sensation and the limited edition project was challenging to find in stores.

Farfetch

Farfetch was launched by José Neves in 2008 as an online marketplace for luxury boutiques worldwide that would allow regular people to access brands they may have never heard of without leaving home. The official website touts that the company is the top global online luxury fashion platform. With over 1,400 luxury retailers and 3.9 million active consumers, the platform is growing globally, so you may start hearing about them more often.

The Farfetch platform is known for connecting creators, curators and consumers of luxury brands. You’ll likely discover new luxury brands on the platform, since Farfetch sells various products from men’s, kids’, beauty and women’s styles.

Mytheresa

This luxury fashion retailer was founded in Germany in 2006, and the company has expanded to offer luxury children’s wear and home goods. The luxury platform has a simple user interface with a white background and basic black text. With almost two million followers on Instagram, this luxury brand is starting to gain traction worldwide.

Mytheresa executives recently announced that it expected to increase net sales by anywhere from 8% to 13% in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024. Most of the top spenders with this luxury brand are high-powered business leaders with limited time and don’t want to look for the perfect outfit.

Closing Thoughts

Going through this list of luxury brands and stores, you may have spotted instances where you have seen these products without even realizing what you were looking at. Exploring luxury brands to see what’s out there can be fun.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Luxury Stores and Brands You’ve Never Seen Before