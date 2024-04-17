7 ‘Members-Only’ Clubs That Only Rich People Can Join

bernardbodo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

One advantage of being wealthy is gaining access to exclusive private clubs. Some members-only clubs have annual fees of $300,000 or higher and long waiting lists even for those referred by affluent friends.

There doesn’t appear to be a shortage of interested people. Club owners have stated that they don’t see demand slowing down any time soon. According to a report by GGA Partners, a consulting firm for private clubs, 88% of the members feel welcome at their private clubs due to the social atmosphere.

Here are seven exclusive clubs, secret societies and organizations that only the ultra-wealthy can access.

Auction Houses

If you’re a wealthy collector or investor, you could get invited to an auction house like Sotheby’s or Christie’s. The art auction market is typically reserved for the ultra-wealthy since billions of dollars worth of inventory are sold annually.

Being invited to one of these exclusive auctions gives you access to investment opportunities that regular people will never hear about. Wealthy people will spend time at these auction houses where they can bid on expensive art pieces that many of us couldn’t even dream of owning. For example, a Leonardo da Vinci painting — Salvator Mundi — sold for a record-breaking $450 million at one of these auctions.

The Tanglin Club

The Tanglin Club was founded in 1865 and is one of Singapore’s more exclusive members-only groups. However, membership is difficult to achieve, with stories of applicants waiting up to 15 years to gain entry. To be considered, you have to be proposed and seconded by two existing members.

The Tanglin Club hosts six different restaurants and the typical amenities you can expect from such a place. With members from over 70 countries and partnerships with over 130 other private member’s clubs, you enter into an exclusive group when you officially join.

Soho House

Soho House originally opened in London and has since expanded to many other countries. The members-only club has been around since 1995 as a place for creative people to work together.

This is like a co-working space for rich globetrotters. You can work in one of the living rooms during the day and then enjoy the amenities afterward. Members have exclusive access to everything, including club spaces, bedrooms, spas, gyms, screening rooms and event spaces.

The membership options vary depending on the location to which you want access. For truly exclusive access, some will try to get into the Little Beach House in Malibu location, which is difficult even for members.

Yellowstone Club

The Yellowstone Club is located in Montana and its official website touts it as the world’s only private ski, golf and adventure community. With over 15,000 acres of space in the Montana countryside, it’s also the ideal vacation getaway year-round.

If you want to become a club member, you have to own a home in the community, which can cost you millions of dollars. Memberships are limited to 864 households, with a $300,000 joining cost. You’ll have to pay $37,500 in annual fees to keep your membership.

The Arts Club in Dubai

The Arts Club was founded in 1863 and this location opened in 2020 when membership quickly sold out. It’s a space for rich people who enjoy the arts, literature or sciences. The five-floor location is known for the beautiful interior design work by Dimorestudio and the opportunity to rub elbows with other rich people who hold a blue membership card. You can enjoy a view of the skyline and the well-known Burj Khalifa.

Members can also use the conference space to entertain clients or host weddings. There are different member shop tiers depending on your age and location.

Thirty Nine

​​Located in Monte Carlo, Monaco, this exclusive wellness club is for those looking to focus on their health and fitness. It was created by Ross Beattie, a former professional rugby player, as a place for people to realize their full potential. The members-only club even offers a fitness program that promises to get you in shape in six weeks.

This exclusive club is designed to feel like an extension of your home for elite athletes. It offers state-of-the-art facilities and various options for relaxation and recovery for sports enthusiasts. The gym has strict rules regarding posting about celebrities and recognizable athletes on social media since many turn to this facility for their training and recovery needs.

Club Silencio

Silencio in Paris has been dubbed “Europe’s most elusive private members’ club” and it’s just steps away from the Paris Stock Exchange. David Lynch designed it and it has been an exclusive location for artists, designers, writers, musicians and actors with special events. The space has a photo gallery, an intimate cinema, a library, a stage and two bars.

With exclusive membership, you’ll have to get a friend’s recommendation to be considered if you meet the criteria. The club does open to the public after midnight if you’re willing to wait in line as access is limited.

