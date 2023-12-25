7 Most Affordable Towns To Live In If You Like a Snowy Christmas

romrodinka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

For many people, a picturesque, snow globe-like Christmas is the ideal way to celebrate the holidays. From frosted pine trees to evenings by the fire, there’s something nostalgic and heartwarming about waking up on December 25th to a fresh blanket of powdery snow.

Many popular Christmas destinations like Aspen or Lake Tahoe can be quite expensive, and not just around the holidays. The good news is there are still some charming, snowy small towns across America that are both scenic and affordable. Based on median home prices and rents, here are seven of the best places to live if you like a snowy Christmas on a budget.

Ironwood, Michigan

Tucked away in the western Upper Peninsula near Lake Superior, Ironwood offers abundant natural snowfall and quintessential winter charm at an affordable price. Known as the “City of Trees,” Ironwood provides perfect terrain for cross-country skiing through snow-covered forests, plus options for downhill skiing, snowmobiling and more.

“Ironwood is known for its picturesque winters and abundant snowfall. It’s an ideal spot for those who love a white Christmas,” said Dave Flanders of HomeVisors Collective. “The median home price is $91,121 and the median rent is $650.”

With home and rental prices significantly below national averages, Ironwood allows you to enjoy snowy, pine-scented holidays for less. The remote location and small-town atmosphere also encourages old-fashioned community Christmas celebrations.

Berlin, New Hampshire

The North Country city of Berlin, New Hampshire, delivers a Hallmark-worthy white Christmas. Surrounded by the White Mountains, Berlin charms with church steeples, brick buildings and twinkling holiday lights reflected on snow banks.

“Berlin offers an almost guaranteed snowy Christmas experience with its charming small-town feel and scenic winter landscapes,” said Flanders. “The median home price is $167,195 and the median rent is $1,100.”

“I really like Berlin, New Hampshire too,” said Erik Wright, CEO of New Horizon Home Buyers. “For the money you’re getting small town New England charm and a solid shot of snow on the big day.”

While higher than Ironwood, Berlin’s housing costs still beat national averages by a long shot. And you can’t put a price on the picture-perfect memories of bundling up the kids for snowman-building, then coming inside to hot cocoa by the fireplace.

Caribou, Maine

As one of the most northeastern cities in America, plentiful snowfall and frosty air are the norm in Caribou. This authentic winter wonderland lets you experience an old-fashioned Christmas straight from a Currier and Ives print. Festive wreaths adorn Main Street while horse-drawn sleighs carry carolers and holiday bundles.

“Caribou is one of the northernmost cities in the United States, so a snowy Christmas is something you can expect,” said Flanders. “The median home price is $156,518 and the median rent is $750.”

Caribou perfectly pairs enchanting winter beauty with affordable living. Rustic cabins surrounded by snowy pines offer both splendid views and reasonable prices.

Marquette, Michigan

Resting on the shores of Lake Superior, the town of Marquette offers waterfront views along with dependable snow.

“Places like Marquette, Michigan seem pretty ideal,” said Wright. “Median home price there is just $179K according to Zillow — way cheaper than the $350K national average. Winters there get plenty cold and snowy too.”

With seasonal snowfall averaging over 200 inches, a white Christmas is practically guaranteed in Marquette. And the home prices make it easier than ever to secure a winter cottage with waterfront access or trails to wooded parks.

Lead, South Dakota

Tucked among the Black Hills, Lead charms with its historic brick buildings and a 3,633-foot high peak — both sure to be frosted in fresh power after December snowfall.

“Lead is known for its historic charm and snowy winters, and is a hidden gem for those who love the colder months,” said Flanders. “The median home price is $335,046 and the median rent is $1,390.”

While Lead sits on the pricier end of this list, home values still beat the national median by around $15K.

Hayward, Wisconsin

Dense forests dotted with frozen lakes provide the iconic backdrop for a Hayward winter.

“Homes go for around $154k typically,” said Wright. “Can’t beat that. Oh, and they get around five feet of snow in December alone so a white Christmas is pretty much guaranteed.”

Cozy log homes blend effortlessly with the natural surroundings to create an authentically rustic setting.

Saranac Lake, New York

Last but not least, Saranac Lake is a hidden gem for affordable snowfall. Tucked high in the peaks of the Adirondacks, Saranac Lake regularly registers over 100 inches of snow per year. The frosty conditions transform this artsy village into a perfect winter wonderland for the holidays.

“Saranac Lake is located in the Adirondack Mountains,” said Flanders. “It’s a haven for winter sports enthusiasts and those who love a snowy Christmas. The median home price is $307,631 and the median rent is $1,010.”

While pricier than some of the other towns on this list, Saranac Lake remains under the national median home value. And few other places allow you to try dog-sledding, ice fishing, snowshoeing and more with such a picture-perfect alpine backdrop. The holidays here guarantee snowy serenity surrounded by mountains dressed in their Christmas best.

