7 Most Popular Remote Freelance Job Titles in 2024

gorodenkoff / Getty Images/iStockphoto

It sounds like a dream come true: work wherever you want, whenever you want, and get paid based on the work you do. Remote freelancers do it all the time, and you can too. Not sure where to start?

Check Out: 7 Things You Must Do To Start Making $1K a Month in Passive Income

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

Here are the seven of the most popular remote freelance job titles in 2024, according to FlexJobs.

Sponsored: Protect Your Wealth With A Gold IRA. Take advantage of the timeless appeal of gold in a Gold IRA recommended by Sean Hannity.

Bilingual

While not a specific job title per se, it’s no surprise that job titles that include the word “bilingual” top the list. Knowing a second language is always an advantage, but remote work makes it even more attractive.

Graphic Design

Graphic designers are always in demand, and as a freelancer, you can work on a project or two for a company and move on to the next one. The company gets quality work without having to hire a permanent employee, and you get a constantly changing rotation of projects to work on.

Copywriting

Like graphic design, many companies have intermittent needs for copywriting. If they don’t have enough work for a full-time person, they’ll use freelancers. If you have a particular area of expertise, you’ll be even more in demand.

Consulting

If you’ve worked for several years in the same industry, you’ve probably built up enough expertise to be a consultant. You would work on a freelance basis for companies with a specific need to fill or a problem to solve.

News and Journalism

Freelance journalists have been around as long as news outlets, and they continue to be in demand. Whether you’ve been working for a news outlet as a full-time staffer or want to get into the field, freelancing is a great way to get some experience and flexibility.

Social Media

This is another area in which companies often have a need, but it won’t support a full-time hire. Those with Instagram, Facebook and TikTok skills can be well-paid as social media freelancers.

Story continues

Editing

From blog posts to white papers to full-length novels, all writing can benefit from a good editor. Companies and individuals will often hire editors on a per-project basis. One of the perks of being a freelance editor is that you get to see the work before it’s ever published

Takeaway

Whether you’re looking for more flexibility in your current career, or you want to try your hand at something new, remote freelancing can be a win-win for both the company and the freelancer.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Most Popular Remote Freelance Job Titles in 2024