7 NAPEO Members Recognized on Inc. Magazine's List of 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses

·1 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a testament to the industry's continued strength and resilience, the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that seven of its member companies were named to Inc magazine's 2022 list of the 5,000 fastest growing businesses in the U.S. In addition to announcing this year's list, Inc magazine's September issue features a special section on PEOs which can be found here.

AspenHR (Boston, MA), EmPower HR (Milwaukee, WI), FullStack PEO (Indianapolis, IN), G&A Partners (Houston, TX), Optimum Employer Solutions (Santa Ana, CA), Vensure Employer Services (Chandler, AZ), and Zamp HR (Orem, UT) all appeared on the list.

The companies are professional employer organizations (PEOs) that provide outsourced HR services to small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs). Some of these services include payroll, employee benefits, and risk and compliance assistance for growing businesses across the country.

"To be recognized on the Inc. 5000 is no easy task. Still, with each passing year, NAPEO member companies continue to land on the list," said Pat Cleary, NAPEO's president and CEO. "Our industry is growing at an impressive pace, and these members are proof of that. PEOs provide HR services to over 173,000 SMBs, and we're just getting started."

NAPEO Logo (PRNewsfoto/National Association of Profess)

About NAPEO 
The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is The Voice of the PEO IndustryTM. NAPEO's 250 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 173,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $254 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/7-napeo-members-recognized-on-inc-magazines-list-of-5000-fastest-growing-businesses-301655148.html

SOURCE National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO)

