7 Online Photography Tutorials to Help You Become a Better Photographer

No matter what level you’re at in terms of skill, you should be open to learning new things in photography. Online photography tutorials are one the best parts of the internet. Often, they’re a free education that allow photographers to advance their knowledge. In the 12 years we’ve been running, we’ve shared countless articles that help to educate our readers. From technique to understanding how gear works, we’ve covered a lot of bases. Below are some of the highlights.

Online Photography Tutorials to Understand Your Camera’s Features

Cameras can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s especially true in modern times as they come more and more feature stacked. “What does this button do!?” says the new camera owner while in a fit of panic. Because of the many features, many users stick to the basics. The consequence of this is that they don’t fully utilize their camera features and miss out on easier workflows and better photographs. You can read about three features that all users need to use right here.

Online Photography Tutorials for Managing Your Business

The internet is full of online photography tutorials about techniques and rules, but few places help photographers manage their business. We do. The Phoblographer understands that quitting your day job and stepping into the world of freelance photography is daunting at best, catastrophic at worst. We wrote a piece that helps make those initial steps easier and shows you how to achieve long-term sustainability. Take a look here.

Online Photography Tutorials for Buying Gear

Buying new photography gear can be stressful. The amount of options can make it hard to know if you’re making the right decision. (If you’re considering a new piece of gear, we’ve likely reviewed it, so check our reviews index.) People can become especially overwhelmed when buying used or refurbished gear. “Will I get ripped off?” “What if the gear isn’t in as good condition as the seller says?” These are just a couple of questions people contemplate. We wrote a great guide that helps you understand the best way to buy used and refurbished gear, take a look here.

Online Photography Tutorials for Cleaning Lenses

Unless you shoot in a protective bubble, your lenses are going to get dirty. The inexperienced photographer may think a quick rub with their shirt will clean it up. Well, it won’t and it may even damage that expensive glass you bought. We recently published a feature with expert information on how to clean and maintain your lenses properly. Check it out here.

Learn How to Use a Softbox

When you step away from natural light and move towards studio lighting, you open the door to many creative opportunities. But using studio lighting like a softbox involves more than plugging it in and switching on. It’s important to understand how to position your softbox, how the power of the light impacts the frame, and how to balance it with other light sources, plus a lot more. We wrote an online photography tutorial to help newbies understand their softbox. Check it out here.

Understanding the Lost Art of Freelensing

Freelensing is a relatively easy way of making cool photographs. The technique was popular during the early days of Instagram but kind of faded away as new trends began to take over. Understanding how to free-lens takes a little bit of practice, but you can get the hang of it over time with the right online photography tutorial. Speaking of which, we wrote a step-by-step guide on how to free-lens. Read it here.

A Guide on Shooting Film

Film photography ebbs and flows in popularity. Some like to shoot film for the street cred, while others see it as a serious art form that holds its place in the creative world of photography. Whatever your motivation, if you’ve never shot film, the process can be a shock to the system, especially if you’ve only ever used digital cameras. EIC Chris Gampat loves film photography, and he goes deep about it in this episode of Inside The Photographer’s Mind. He also wrote a guide to help newbies adjust to using film cameras. Take a look here.

We’re Always Teaching

As photography continues to evolve, The Phoblographer remains committed to providing the best online photography tutorials. We have a whole back catalog of them here. Is there something you would like us to cover? Let us know in the comments below, and we’ll take a look. Thanks for reading.