7 Pantry Items To Buy on Amazon

If you have a large family or you just like to have plenty of pantry staples on hand, Amazon offers some great deals. The best thing about pantry items is that they’re shelf-stable, so you don’t have to worry about them going bad before you can use them — especially if you like to buy in bulk.

Here are seven well-priced pantry items to buy the next time you shop Amazon.

Nature Valley Granola Bars

Granola bars are a good snack to take on the go. On Amazon, you can purchase a box of 60 granola bars for $11.87, which comes out to $0.20 per bar.

Walmart doesn’t sell 60 bars like Amazon. Instead, you can find 48 bars for $10.96, which is about $0.23 per bar or $0.03 cents more each. A few cents might not sound like a lot, but when you’re buying a bulk quantity, it adds up.

Dole Fruit Bowls

Fresh fruit is best, but these no-sugar-added, shelf-stable fruit cups are easy to keep on hand. Amazon sells a variety pack of Dole Fruit Bowls: 12 4-ounce cups of fruit for $6.74 or $0.56 each. The box contains four diced peaches, four cherry-mixed fruit and four mandarin oranges.

At Walmart, you can pick up the same variety pack, but it’s $7.98, which is about $0.66 — or $0.10 more — for each bowl.

Pop Tarts Variety Pack

If you’re a fan of Kellogg’s Pop Tarts, you can get five 12-count boxes for $14.48 — or about $0.24 each. The flavors you’ll receive are Frosted Strawberry, Frosted Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Frosted Cookies and Creme and Frosted Blueberry.

Walmart’s largest quantity is a 48-count box of Pop Tarts for $12.88, which is about $0.27 per Pop Tart or approximately $0.03 more each than what you can buy them for at Amazon.

Hefty Quart-Size Plastic Bags

Storage bags are no doubt handy to have. Amazon sells a mega pack of 78 Hefty quart-size storage bags for $7.43, which is $0.095 per bag.

At Walmart, the mega pack is only 75 bags and retails for $7.52, which is around $0.10 per bag, which means you’re getting more bang for your buck at Amazon.

StarKist Hickory Smoked Tuna Creations

Tuna pouches are a great source of protein, and you can get a bulk pack of 24 2.6-ounce packages of StarKist’s Hickory Smoked flavor on Amazon for only $17.95. That comes out to about $0.75 per pouch.

Walmart doesn’t offer bulk pricing on StarKist tuna pouches. Instead, they are regularly priced at $1.42 each. So, you’ll save $0.67 per pouch by buying this item on Amazon.

Doritos Nacho Cheese 40-Pack

If you like to have single-servings of chips on hand in your pantry, Amazon sells 40 1-ounce bags of Nacho Cheese Doritos for $14.42, or $0.36 each.

To compare, Walmart has a 10-count box of the same item for $6.48, or about $0.65 for each bag.

Pasta Roni Garlic and Olive Oil Vermicelli 12-Pack

Sometimes a box of pasta and seasoning, your favorite protein, and a side salad is all you need for a quick lunch or dinner.

If you like Pasta Roni’s Garlic and Olive Oil Vermicelli or Shells and White Cheddar, Amazon has a 12-pack for $12, or $1 per box. At Walmart, boxes of Pasta Roni are $1.28 each or $15.36 for 12.

