U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,166.45
    -55.41 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,290.08
    -533.37 (-1.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.38
    -130.97 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,237.75
    -49.71 (-2.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.50
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.90
    -10.90 (-0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    25.84
    -0.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1865
    -0.0045 (-0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4500
    -0.0610 (-4.04%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0115 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1500
    -0.0810 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,854.53
    -2,244.95 (-5.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    888.52
    -51.42 (-5.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,017.47
    -135.96 (-1.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,964.08
    -54.25 (-0.19%)
     

7 Photographers Maximizing the Strength of Their Canon Camera

Dan Ginn
·4 min read

For more stories like this, subscribe to The Phoblographer.

The Canon camera is a mainstay in the photo industry. Even after all these decades, new and experienced photographers swear by their Canon systems. It’s no surprise. After all, Canon does make quality cameras and lenses. But, of course, it’s no good having a quality camera if you don’t know how to use it. Thankfully, the photographers in this piece have made remarkable photographs and projects – their Canon cameras are just trusted extensions of their creative vision.

Creating the Photograph with a Canon Camera

Loyal readers of the site will know about our popular series Creating the Photograph. In 2016, the series focused on the work of Debabrate Ray. He’s a portrait photographer currently based in Stockholm, Sweden. In his feature, he took us through his process for creating his project, The Red Girl. He used the highly regarded Canon 5D Mark III for this project. While we won’t give too much away in this piece, Ray explained how he set up his lighting, designed his scene, and edited his photographs. See the full process here.

Meg Loeks Used a Canon Camera for Portrait and Lifestyle Shots

Meg Loeks enjoys turning her lens on her family. The photographer is from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and uses her self-built home for some of her shoots. Armed with her Canon 5D Mark IV, Leoks shared intimate images of her daughter with us. “One of the sole reasons I wanted a sink this large was to give my daughter baths in it,” explained Loeks. She continued, “…as a photographer, I love to, of course, document it.” Check out the full process here.

Jason Lindsey’s Cabin Fever Was Shot on a Canon Camera

In another memorable edition of Creating The Photograph, Jason Lindsey took us behind the scenes of his project, Cabin Fever. Talking about his inspiration for the project, Lindsey said, “Cabin Fever was inspired by my love of Winter and Spring but frustration with the in-between month of March.” He continues, “I always feel stuck inside during March and being surrounded by grey sky, grey trees, and grey earth. I knew I want to explore this idea and came up with these shots.” He created the work using the Canon EOS 1D X Mark II, and you can see the full process here.

Donald Bowers Shows Us, “Why Here! Why Now?”

In his hand is the Canon 5D MK II, and paired with it is the Canon 17-40mm f4. Now fully equipped, Donald Bowers was ready to begin his super creative project, “Why Here! Why Now?” The idea was to create a scene where the subject was relaxing on the beach, and then saw someone she didn’t want to see. From there, thrills and spills commenced, and the result was some cool images that offer a slice of humor. If you want to know exactly how he made the images, check out Bowers’ feature here.

Dan Bannister’s “The Boxer”

After
After

Fans of combat sports are sure to like this one. In 2017, Dan Bannister shared a project he did with a sports drink company. The theme was to shoot a boxer in the gym and tell his story. What’s interesting about Bannister’s work is that he shoots a combination of stills and video. For the stills, he used the Canon 5DS R, a true workhorse of a camera. In his feature, Bannister shares the challenges of creating the images. It’s an interesting read and one you can enjoy here.

Nathan Hostetter Fascinates Us with His “Mirror Mirror” Series

“For this shoot, I wanted to do something with a vintage/vogue look,” explains photographer Nathan Hostetter. Working with model Naomi Pacheco, the pair worked together on a carefree shoot, with both of them happy to see where it went. “I honestly don’t always have a method to my madness, I just like taking pictures and working with other creatives,” says Hostetter. Well, his madness certainly paid off with this one. He, Naomi, and his Canon 6D did some fabulous work. Check it out here.

Manu Cabanero Shows Us Splash Wars II

We have shown the work of Manu Cabanero on the site several times. He makes cool images that pay homage to the popular Star Wars franchise. He works with the Canon 7D and captures his subjects in the form of popular Star Wars characters. It’s an extremely creative series and one we’ve enjoyed showing as it’s evolved. For a full behind-the-scenes peek into how he makes the images go to the full feature here.

Using a Canon Camera?

If you shoot with Canon, you’re likely thinking, “I make dope work with my Canon camera.” And if that’s the case, why not show it to us? If we like it as much as you, there’s a strong chance we will feature it. Reach out via arts [at] thephoblographer dot com. We look forward to it!

All images used with permission. Lead image by Manu Cabanero.

Recommended Stories

  • I’m 62, unemployed, living off my savings and waiting on Social Security — ‘Can I go fishing for the next 25 years and forget about work?’

    See: I’m 40, and a single, military dad of 2; I have rental income, $100K in retirement savings and expect at least $3K a month in retirement — what am I missing? If the level of expenses you provided is accurate, coupled with moderate inflation and an estimated investment growth rate of net 6% to 6.5%, your strategy should be able to hold you over until Social Security and then some, said Brian Robinson, a certified financial planner and partner at advisory firm SharpePoint. “There are enough assets with different taxable circumstances that, if allocated correctly and in the correct types of vehicles, will achieve a sustained retirement through at least age 90,” Robinson said.

  • Lumber Prices Have Cratered. Gold Has Rallied. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    After an incredible run, lumber prices have been tumbling. Gold prices, meanwhile, have held up much better. Is it time to get defensive?

  • 'Quadruple witching' Friday to see $818 billion single stock options expiration - Goldman

    A near-record dollar amount of single stock equity options -totaling $818 billion - is set to expire at the close of trading on Friday afternoon, potentially driving sharp moves in some stocks throughout the day, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote. A recent surge in interest in options trading, fueled in part by droves of retail traders looking to place wagers on the swings in so-called meme stocks such as GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings, has boosted trading in U.S. single stock options to record highs this year. Single stock open interest now stands at nearly $3 trillion in notional terms, close to the highest level since Jan. 15, according to the report, which was authored by analysts Vishal Vivek and John Marshall and published on Friday morning.

  • Fed spooks stocks, DocuSign pops, meme stock UTime jumps, chip stocks tumble

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • The real culprit for the selloff in the stock market? Hint: It wasn’t the Fed

    The Federal Reserve was just the spark; the tinder was the excessive bullishness of market-timing traders

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best dividend stocks to buy according to billionaire Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Dalio’s history and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio is the founder of Bridgewater […]

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Drops Ahead of Looming ‘Death Cross’

    Bitcoin’s ‘death cross’ could increase selling pressure into the weekend.

  • Why the stock market is diving

    The Federal Reserve rattles investors twice in a week.

  • What’s the point of owning bonds?

    RETIREMENT WEEKLY Q.: With rates so low, why would anyone own bonds? Won’t bonds get crushed when rates rise? — Paul in KC A.: Paul, if you are looking for interest payments, bonds are underwhelming for sure.

  • U.S. Steel Provides Upbeat Q2 Guidance; Shares Plunge on Worries of Increased Metal Supply

    United States Steel Corporation (X) announced upbeat guidance for the second quarter of FY21. However, shares of the giant steel producer plunged 7.7% to close at $23.82 on June 17, following China’s announcement that it would release metals like copper, aluminum, and zinc from its national reserves to curtail commodity prices. Q2 FY21 Guidance U.S. Steel said it expects Q2 adjusted EBITDA to be $1.2 billion and adjusted net income (excluding restructuring and asset impairment charges) to be $88

  • Employers fear legal action if working from home made permanent

    Employers are bracing for a wave of legal action if the Government introduces new legislation that would make home working permanent post-pandemic. City lawyers warned that any move to make working from home the "default" option for employees had the potential to significantly increase employment disputes and litigation. Hannah Netherton, an employment partner at law firm CMS, said: “The introduction of a default right to work from home for office-based workers would be a significant expansion o

  • Nvidia Drops After Touching Record on Arm Deal Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp. notched a small decline after touching an all-time high Friday amid growing anticipation about whether the chipmaker will win regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Arm Ltd.The stock rose as much as 3.9% before erasing the gains to close down 0.1%. So far in June, the stock is up more than 14%, putting it on track for its biggest one-month gain since August.The month’s advance started after Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said he remains confi

  • 5 smart ways to shift your investments as the Fed gets ready for a big move

    Fed policymakers surprised a lot of investors on Wednesday by signaling that tapering and interest-rate hikes are finally on the way. Investors sat up and noticed because “taking away the punch bowl” has doomed many a growth cycle. The Fed policy shift confirms we are moving toward the middle of the economic cycle from the early stage where rip-roaring growth is the norm – which benefits more speculative stocks.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Heavily Shorted

    Shorting stocks can bring an investor serious profits – but there’s commensurate risk, as well. Basically, the short trader is betting that a stock will fall in price; it’s the opposite of most stock trading, in which the investor wants the shares to gain. Gaining, of course, is the risk in a short trade. There’s no ceiling on a stock’s potential gains, and in theory, a particular stock can see its price increase infinitely. But in a short sell, the trader has made the initial transactions on bo

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks drop after hawkish Fed signals, Dow posts fifth straight session of declines

    Stocks fell Friday to extend a streak of choppy trading after the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision and projections.

  • Why Moderna, Illumina, or China’s Meituan Could Be the Next Tesla

    Baillie Gifford’s Tom Slater invests in companies and CEOs with long-term vision, irrespective of short-term market moves.

  • Workers are quitting at historic rates — and the 'leap of faith' trend may just be beginning

    The rate of workers voluntarily leaving their jobs hit an all-time high of 2.7% in April, potentially marking the beginning of a new labor trend.

  • Brace yourself, here’s why inflation could create a ‘giant wealth transfer’ from lenders to borrowers

    There's one group of borrowers that can count themselves as 'lucky' during periods of inflation.

  • Airlines soar after bullish upgrades

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss the factors contributing to Wolfe Research and other analysts upgrading Delta Airlines to outperform this quarter as the travel industry continues to experience a resurgence post-pandemic with COVID restrictions being lifted in areas like the EU.

  • Tesla Isn’t the Only Self-Driving Car Company. The Stocks to Buy—and Ones to Avoid.

    Autonomous taxis are available in Arizona and Nevada, and the technology is making creeping progress into everyday cars. How to play it.