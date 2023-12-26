7 Post-Holiday Sales That Frugal People Ignore

©Shutterstock.com

The post-holiday season explodes with tempting sales, offering a surplus of products at seemingly incredible prices. And while the allure of a bargain is strong, experts say navigating this sales landscape requires a cautious and informed approach.

“Certain dates, categories, and red flags should be approached with discernment to ensure you make smart choices,” said Linda Schroder, real estate investor and owner of Cash for Houses.

Below are some of the top post-holiday sales that frugal people know to ignore.

Limited-Time Flash Sales

“These sales often create a sense of urgency and scarcity, enticing customers to make quick purchasing decisions,” said Chris McGuire, founder of Real Estate Exam Ninja.

To avoid this pitfall, he says it’s necessary to consider whether the discounted item is something you genuinely need or have been planning to purchase.

“Impulsive buying during flash sales can lead to buyer’s remorse once the excitement wears off,” he warned, “especially if the item doesn’t serve a practical purpose or align with your long-term goals.”

Instead of succumbing to the pressure of time-limited offers, McGuire recommends taking a step back, evaluating the item’s value to you, and making a thoughtful decision based on your actual needs and priorities.

Holiday Decorations

Once the holiday frenzy calms down, stores go all-in with discounts on decorations. For many, it can feel like an opportunity to get the juiciest discounts and all the good stuff.

Still, while many of these popular decorations often fly off the shelves during the holiday madness, frugal people know to avoid the selling frenzy once January comes around.

Even as it might be tempting to stock up on discounted holiday decorations for next year, you should keep in mind that these items will be stored away for most of the year and trends may change, said Sherman Standberry, licensed CPA and managing partner at My CPA Coach. Additionally, the quality of these items can be hit or miss.

Kids Toys

“Those post-holiday clearance sales can be tempting, right?” said Karina Newman, real estate investor and owner of iBuyers. “But here’s the deal — the hottest toys are usually snatched up by the time the holidays are over. So, the clearance section might not be as dazzling.”

Plus, Newman notes that toy makers love dropping new goodies just for the holidays, and what’s left might have that holiday-themed packaging, which might not be everyone’s style.

“Post-holiday toy sales can seem like a good opportunity to stock up for future gifts,” said Standberry.

However, he says these sales often include items that didn’t sell well during the holiday season, meaning they may not be the most desirable or high-quality options.

Home Appliances

If you’re eyeing those post-holiday discounts on home appliances, Newman says to resist the urge.

“Not a bad plan, but here’s the lowdown: the major sales events for appliances are like well-planned parties, usually happening during Memorial Day or Labor Day,” she said.

She says waiting for these moments can score you better deals and a wider selection.

“Oh, and here’s a tip: appliance companies love rolling out shiny new models at specific times. If you hold out for these releases or the associated sales events, you might just snag the latest and greatest without burning a hole in your pocket.”

Gift Sets

Gift sets, according to experts, are a classic holiday buy, and they go on super sales once the holiday dust settles. But hang on, check out the packaging.

“It’s often holiday-themed, which is fantastic if you’re planning to gift them during the holidays again,” said Newman. “But if you’re thinking of year round use, that festive packaging might lose its charm.”

“It’s like unwrapping a gift in July with snowflakes on it,” she warned.

Instead, she suggests taking a moment to think if the items inside really match your needs because sometimes, splitting the set and buying non-seasonal items separately just makes more sense.

Winter Clothing

Retailers often discount winter clothing after the holidays to make room for spring collections. However, Standberry notes that by this time, sizes and styles may be limited, and the quality of discounted items may not be as high as regular-priced merchandise.

While deep discounts on winter coats and sweaters might be tempting, Schroder says to consider the limited season for their use.

“Unless you anticipate an early cold snap, these purchases might not be worth the investment,” she said.

Electronics

While the post-holiday season can offer genuine deals on electronics, Schroder emphasizes that research is key. She notes that frugal people are cautious of outdated technology, limited models, and unclear product descriptions.

These deals might not include the most current models or have the features you want. Plus, new models of many electronics are typically introduced in the first few months of the year, making the post-holiday models outdated more quickly.

“Don’t let the excitement of a discount blind you to potential pitfalls,” Schroder added.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Post-Holiday Sales That Frugal People Ignore