7 pro tips for finding the best deals online

We here at Reviewed like to think we know a thing or two about snagging incredible deals. After all, we shop them every single day! Whether we’re reporting on massive, once-a-year sales, such as Amazon Prime Day 2021, or finding price lows on some of the best items we've ever tested, there are a few key practices we follow to ensure our readers are getting the best markdowns possible on the best items on the web.

But we're going to let you in on a little secret: You don’t need high-tech tools to spot awesome deals like the pros. In fact, sometimes, it’s as simple as comparing prices against other retailers or maximizing a store's promotional rebates. To learn how to vet deals like an expert, keep scrolling for seven of our top tips for finding incredible savings on your favorite goods.

These easy steps will help you save some dough the next time you shop online.

1. Never buy full price

Regardless of what product it is that you're after, it's bound to go on sale at some point or another. We’ve seen just about every Reviewed-approved item we've ever tested at a markdown, be it our favorite robot vacuum cleaner, the iRobot Roomba i7+ ($649), or the coveted Roku streaming devices (currently on sale at Best Buy). Thanks to coupon codes, rebates and straightforward sales, there will almost always be an opportunity to nab whatever product you’ve been dreaming about for less—it's just a matter of striking while the iron's hot. To make sure you're staying informed, you can sign up for our deals texts, which provide up-to-the-minute information.

2. Know what the full price is in the first place

Not to be the bearer of bad news, but many retailers have the nasty habit of raising the "original" price of a product to give the illusion of a steeper discount. While there are specific tools that we use every day to ensure the markdowns we’re writing about are, indeed, in fact, at a great price, you too can do some research to be sure. Simply check out the product's price at the original manufacturer to find out the true cost. For example, you may head to the Dyson website and see that the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner's original price is $549.99, but when you head to Amazon, it's listed at $669. By doing your homework, you can find markdowns that will make even our team of experts proud.

3. Shop around

Let’s say you’ve finally decided to take the plunge and purchase the Revlon One-Step hair dryer and volumizer, one of our all-time favorite hair styling tools. We highly recommend shopping around online before you decide to click "complete purchase" at the first site you find. Even it's on sale at Walmart, for example, Amazon may be offering additional savings. You can find out by entering the product name into Google and clicking the shopping tab, which will show you where else the item is selling and for how much. You truly never know what you’ll find!

4. Use coupon codes

It may seem like a no-brainer, but you should use coupon codes any time it’s possible. Sometimes, retailers will automatically enter any current promos into your cart at checkout, and other times, you’ll have to poke around the homepage to see if there are any active codes. Macy’s is one of our favorite stores for coupon codes—many times, the site will indicate on specific product pages whether or not there are additional savings up for grabs. Otherwise, we recommend looking a bit: Is there an offer page to click on? Are you an educator, student, first-responder, or military personnel? (That's right—many stores offer year-round discounts for specific groups of shoppers!) A few minutes of digging can potentially save you some major dough in the long run. If, after all that hard work, you're still not finding anything, you can always refer to our deals page—we even work with retailers on occasion to get exclusive codes you won't find anywhere else!

5. Sign up for emails and rebates

Another awesome way to find opportunities to save? Signing up for retailer emails! Tons of stores provide one-time coupon codes when you first subscribe to a mailing list, while others send out weekly newsletters when awesome price drops are occurring. By making sure you're on the list, you’ll be receiving notifications straight from the source, allowing you to shop awesome sales the second they go live. Other retailers, such as Kohl’s, offer shoppers the ability to nab rewards when they shop, like Kohl’s Cash (for every $50 spent, you’ll receive $10 in Kohl’s Cash to spend at another time).

6. Be wary of third-party sellers

Third-party sellers are especially popular at online stores, such as Amazon and Walmart, but we urge shoppers to be careful when it comes to buying products from them. Although the prices will be cheaper at times, we can’t vouch for whether or not they’re legitimate products or reliable sellers. If you are interested in a product being sold by a third-party vendor, you should also look at ratings and reviews on the site, which will often provide a more clear picture of how they may handle customer service and whether or not they may be trustworthy. You don't want to be a buyer who's easily fooled by a knockoff Instant Pot!

7. Check out our deals page

Last but certainly not least, you can always keep up with our deals page to find awesome price cuts every single day! Our job consists of finding the best sales on the web, and we’re more than happy to share those markdowns with our readers. From Reviewed-approved cookware to bedding, we report on all of the best discounts around the web, allowing you to save major moolah.

