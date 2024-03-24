7 Questions You Should Never Ask During a Job Interview (And 3 You Really Should)

sturti / Getty Images

Interviewing for a new job can be stressful, and preparation is important. You can’t know exactly what questions the interviewer will ask you, but you can be well-prepared for what is often one of the last questions: “Do you have any questions for me?”

Since this question often comes near the end of the interview, the questions you ask can leave a lasting impression.

Here are seven questions you should never ask during a job interview and three you should.

7 Questions You Should Not Ask

Stay away from these questions during a job interview.

What Does Your Company Do?

Any basic question like this is a big red flag that you haven’t done your homework. Before you walk in the door (or join the Zoom call), you should know as much about the company as its website will tell you.

What Is the Salary?

Many companies are starting to quote salary in their job postings — it’s required in some states. But if they don’t, stay away from this question on the first interview. If the interviewer brings it up, that’s fine, but don’t ask in the first round.

Can I Work From Home Instead of the Office?

Unless the job posting indicates it’s a work-from-home or hybrid role, don’t ask if you can work from home. If you get an offer, and you know that some employees work from home, you can ask at that time.

How Much Time Off Will I Get?

Asking this question during the first interview makes it look as though you’re more interested in not working than you are in working. A salary and benefits discussion will come later on down the line, and this will be covered. Don’t bring it up in the first round.

What Is the Worst Thing About Working for This Company?

No company is perfect, and it’s helpful to get a read on what the issues may be, but this is not the way to do it. It’s better to ask what they like about working there and consider what they don’t mention. Also, job review sites like Glassdoor can help you figure out where the pitfalls may lie.

Are You Going To Do a Background Check?

A prospective employer should notify you if they’re going to do a background check, but even if they don’t, you should assume that they will. You should also assume that they will contact your references if you provide them. Asking this question out loud makes it look like you have something to hide.

Do You Have Children?

Personal questions like this are off limits regardless of which side of the table you are on. You can ask about work/life balance without asking the interviewer to disclose their personal situation.

3 Questions You Should Ask

Now that you know which kinds of questions you should stay away from, here are some questions you may want to ask an interviewer.

What Does Success Look Like in This Position?

You can even put a time frame on this one and ask, “What do I need to do to be successful in my first three months? My first year?”

Are There Professional Development Opportunities in This Role?

This shows the interviewer that you’re interested in forwarding your career with this company.

What Are the Next Steps in This Process?

This indicates that you’re interested in the position and want to know what happens next.

Remember that a job interview is a two-way street, so rake advantage of the opportunity to ask questions like these to gauge whether the job will be a good fit — for you and for the hiring company.

