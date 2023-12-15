7 Rare Cars Only the Rich Buy

Artur Widak/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Shutterstock.com

When the rich get money, the rich buy cars. And not just your average used car like a Honda Accord or even something as commonplace as a Tesla. No, the upper crust will typically drop six to seven figures on a classic ride to make sure everyone knows they are riding around in a vehicle only they can afford.

“Rare and exclusive cars are not just modes of transportation but are also seen as investments and status symbols for rich people,” explained Joe Giranda, the director of sales and marketing for CFR Classic. “The rarities often come with jaw-dropping price tags and exceptional features that cater to the desires of the wealthy.”

Here’s a few of the rare cars that only the rich can buy, and we all wish we could at least have a ride shotgun in.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Approximate MSRP Price: $475,000 – $555,000

“Even in the exclusive world of mega vehicles, the Rolls-Royce Phantom enjoys an even higher status due to its position atop the Rolls-Royce lineup,” said Tariro Goronga, the CEO of DriveSafe Driving Schools in Colorado.

Goronga notes that for 2023, “the apex predator of this class receives a minor refresh that tweaks its styling inside and out and adds even more customization options that people who spend a half-million dollars on a mode of transportation have come to expect.”

And who is noted for driving around in this luxury ride? None other than Mr. H-to-the-Izzo, rapper and music mogul, Jay-Z.

Lamborghini Aventador

Approximate MSRP Price: $546,847

The Lamborghini Aventador is very en vogue among the ultra-wealthy who are looking for their car to be “flashy and aggressive,” according to Goronga.

“To commemorate the model’s success, the 2022 Aventador is only available in the new LP 780-4 Ultimate trim level,” Goronga continued, “with its sonorous 6.5-liter V12 engine now outfitted with titanium intake valves, making the Ultimate the most powerful example of the supercar ever produced.”

Koenigsegg Jesko

Approximate MSRP Price: $3 Million

For those who consider ‘fast’ an understatement, the Koenigsegg Jesko delivers, according to Mike Davison, the founder at SuperBike Newbie. He called the vehicle “a hypercar with a celestial price.”

Boxing legend and champion Floyd Mayweather, who loves to flaunt his extravagant wealth and luxurious taste for all the finer things in life, can frequently be seen driving his Koenigsegg Jesko down the Las Vegas strip.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Approximate MSRP Price: $3.5 Million

“The Pagani Huayra Roadster is a symphony of engineering and art,” said Davison. “In the realm of the truly rich, these cars aren’t just modes of transportation; they’re statements of affluence and a love for the extraordinary.”

And the celebrity owner you can catch cruising in his own Pagani Huayra Roadster? The former late night host, comedian and car connoisseur, Jay Leno, “who knows a thing or two about the extraordinary,” in Davison’s words.

Pagani Zonda HP Barchetta

Approximate MSRP Price: $17.5 Million

“The Zonda HP Barchetta is a vehicle that goes beyond mere transportation; it’s a personal tribute to Pagani’s vision of automotive perfection,” said Patryk Doornebos, owner of Car Triple.

With only three cars ever manufactured, these are rare commodities that are hard to find and what Doornebos described as “the very definition of a collector’s dream, owned and designed by Horacio Pagani himself. It reflects a boundless affinity for detail and performance, with its roofless design and distinctive rear wheel covers.”

Bugatti La Voiture Noire

Approximate MSRP Price: $19 Million

Giranda described the Bugatti La Voiture Noire as a “modern interpretation of Jean Bugatti’s personal Type 57 SC Atlantic,” that mysteriously vanished during World War II.

The La Voiture Noire comes with “…an 8.0-liter quad-turbo W16 engine, embodying the pinnacle of performance and luxury,” as described by Doornebos. “This car’s owner remains anonymous, which only adds to its mystique.”

With an impressive 1,500 horsepower packed inside, this pricey ride is a one-off piece that only the richest of the rich can purchase for all of their joyriding desires.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

Approximate MSRP Price: $28 Million

“The Boat Tail is not just a vehicle; it’s a nautical-themed masterpiece, a rolling testament to the owner’s unique preferences and status,” Doornebos explained, adding that it “stands as a paragon of bespoke craftsmanship.”

Like the Zonda HP Barchetta, only three have ever been produced and rumors have been circulating for a while that one Boat Tail owner is mega-superstar Beyoncé, likely parking it next to her husband’s Phantom in their Rolls Royce garage.

“Each Boat Tail [is] tailored to the life and luxury of its owner,” noted Doornebos. “It’s not just a car but a statement of artistry and wealth.”

