7 Reasons Why That Hot New ‘Bitcoin Stablecoin’ Sounds Like Junk

A new Ethereum token called “Wrapped Bitcoin” just launched Thursday.
How Wrapped Bitcoin Works
The purpose of the new cryptocurrency is to enable Bitcoin users to “participate in Ethereum smart contracts natively on the Ethereum blockchain.”
Last October Bitcoin custody company BitGo announced a partnership with Kyber Network and Republic Protocol to launch Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), a token on the Ethereum blockchain that acts as a 1-to-1 token backed by Bitcoin reserves.
Read the full story on CCN.com.