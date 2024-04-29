These 7 Reusable Items Can Save You $1,000 a Year

Nattakorn Maneerat / Getty Images

With no end in sight to high grocery prices, the shift from disposable to reusable items is not only a green choice but also a financially wise decision. For consumers looking to save money in the long run, opting for reusable products is the way to go.

Here are seven reusable products that you can start using to save close to $1,000 a year.

Check Out: Dollar Tree Raising Prices: What To Know About the $7 Items

Learn More: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

©Shutterstock.com

Reusable Water Bottles vs. Disposable Water Bottles

Savings: Up to $730 per year

The amount you can spend on disposable bottles of water varies wildly. You can buy a case of 40 purified bottled waters at Walmart for $5.36, which is about $0.13 per bottle. If you drank one bottle per day for a whole year, that would come out to about $47.45 total. If you buy a single bottle of water each day, you could spend $2 or more, depending where you buy it, which would be at least $730 a year.

However, a good-quality reusable water bottle can cost anywhere from $12 to $50 and can last for several years or more. After the initial cost of the reusable water bottle, you could save up to $730 a year.

Try This: 7 Best New Ikea Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Explore More: 5 Small Appliances You Shouldn’t Buy at Home Depot

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Inna Dodor / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reusable Towels vs. Paper Towels

Savings: At least $32 per year

A double roll of paper towels from Walmart’s Great Value brand costs $2.38, or $1.19 per roll. Switching to reusable towels — which you can find in a roll of 50 for about $22 — can add up to substantial savings. User reviews say these types of towels are incredibly absorbent and last months.

To compare costs, if you go through a couple of rolls of disposable paper towels per week at $2.38, you’ll spend around $10 a month. However, as long as you can wash and reuse the reusable towels for at least three months, you’ll save around $8, which equals $32 per year. If you can use them longer, you’ll reap even more savings.

Read More: 6 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Big Lots

Reusable Shopping Bags vs. Disposable Plastic Bags

Savings: Up to $26 per year

Some stores charge $0.10 per disposable bag. Assuming a consumer uses five bags per shopping trip and shops 52 times a year, the cost for disposable bags would be $26 annually.

A set of 10 durable reusable shopping bags can be purchased for about $13, which means that you can save at least $13 in the first year and possibly $26 the next year if they hold up.

Story continues

garett_mosher / iStock.com

Reusable Coffee Cups vs. Disposable Coffee Cups

Savings: $36.50 per year

Some coffee shops offer a discount or rewards for customers who bring their own cups. At Starbucks, for example, customers receive a $0.10 discount and 25 bonus stars per order when they bring in a clean reusable cup. For someone who purchases coffee daily at an average price of $3 per cup, these savings and rewards can add up quickly.

Assuming a $0.10 discount per cup and one coffee per day, the annual savings amount to $36.50 per year. Plus, the bonus stars add to the value, as they can be used for free drinks and other rewards.

FotoDuets / iStock.com

Reusable Food Wraps vs. Plastic Wrap

Savings: $18 per year

Assuming you use one box of Glad Press’n Seal plastic wrap per month at a cost of $3.32 per box, you’ll spend almost $40 per year. Reusable food wrap, which can cost around $22 for a high-quality roll, can last up to a year with proper care and save you about $18 annually.

For You: 5 Healthy Grocery Items Frugal People Buy at Sam’s Club

Oleh_photographer / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Reusable Plates vs. Disposable Plates

Savings: $84 per year

A package of 50 Great Value paper plates is about $3 at Walmart. If a family of four used paper plates once daily to avoid having to wash dishes, they would go through 2.4 packages of paper plates per month at a cost of approximately $7, or $84 per year.

Reusable versions, which can cost as little as $11 a set, depending on quality and quantity, last for many years. After the initial cost, you’ll save $84 per year.

Mark Hochleitner / iStock.com

Reusable Batteries vs. Disposable Batteries

Savings: Up to $27 per year

A 12-pack of rechargeable Amazon-brand AA batteries that can be recharged 1,000-plus times costs about $16, and an Amazon-brand battery charger is about $14. In total, the batteries and charger cost $30.

A package of 12 Amazon-brand AA batteries costs around $9, and you’ll likely have to buy another package or two before the year is out depending on what you use that requires batteries.

While you likely won’t recoup much of your cost the first year, unless you have multiple battery-draining devices that you use frequently, you can save up to $27 the next year. And according to Batteries Plus, rechargeable batteries can last up to five years.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 7 Reusable Items Can Save You $1,000 a Year