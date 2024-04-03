7 Sam’s Club Items That Have the Most Customer Complaints

RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Not everything in the Sam’s Club inventory is loved by shoppers. While many reviews left on the Sam’s Club website tend to be positive, other reviewers vent their frustrations about their purchase and why it didn’t meet their expectations.

GOBankingRates did a deep dive across various Sam’s Club departments to find the items with the most customer complaints. Have you ever shopped for any of these items at Sam’s Club?

Serta Crestview Convertible Sofa in Premium Fabric

Currently, there are 365 one-star reviews for the Serta Crestview convertible sofa on the Sam’s Club website.

One recurring complaint is that this sofa arrives broken or breaks easily. A reviewer, Paige, said that their sofa broke just after five weeks of owning it. Other reported springs came out as soon as a week after making the purchase.

Hamilton Reversible Storage Sectional With Pullout Bed

The second piece of furniture on this roundup is the Hamilton reversible storage sectional with a pullout bed. Currently, the sectional holds a 3.9 rating on the Sam’s Club website with 120 one-star reviews.

One reviewer known as KT wrote a critical review of the sectional. Complaints included the sectional arriving late to their residence and the pullout bed collapsing along with struggling to communicate with both Sam’s Club and the warranty provider, Abbyson.

“I purchased this couch in Nov 2020 and it didn’t arrive until Dec 2020. The pullout couch/bed portion collapses. I completed all the necessary measures to get this fixed and noticed it had a one-year warranty from Abbyson. Abbyson had a technician come out and confirm that the couch was in fact broken. It’s now Jan 2020 and we still don’t have a couch that works,” wrote KT.

“I have had horrible communication with both Abbyson and Sam’s Club regarding follow-up. I also feel like my warranty should start over once I get a couch that works.”

Member’s Mark Livingston TV Console

What’s the recurring complaint for the Member’s Mark Livingston TV console? It has visible holes. A reviewer named Nikki complained there was a hole in the side of the console while several other reviewers expressed their frustration with the nail holes across the top.

While Member’s Mark said in a response that the holes being described are part of the console’s distressed finish, the product still has 139 one-star reviews on the Sam’s Club website.

Keurig K-Mini Plus Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Despite having more than 1,200 five-star ratings, the Keurig K-Mini coffee maker isn’t a hit with all Sam’s Club members. Currently, the product has 279 one-star reviews.

One recurring complaint was that the Keurig didn’t work well and broke easily.

“I’ve bought two of these and the first one quit after three or four months,” wrote reviewer FreakyGranny. “I thought maybe I just got a lemon but then when I purchased the next one it lasted about the same amount of time. Will never buy again!”

Member’s Mark Rotisserie Baby Back Ribs

Many Sam’s Club-prepared foods are big hits with customers. The Member’s Mark rotisserie baby back ribs, with 200 one-star reviews, is less than a crowd-pleaser. Commonly cited complaints included the meat being too dry, overcooked and tough to eat.

Member’s Mark Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

There are 310 one-star reviews for the Member’s Mark Southern-style chicken sandwich on the Sam’s Club website. Common complaints from reviewers included disliking the taste of the chicken and the bread for the sandwich being too dry and small.

“It tasted ok in the club as a sample but it’s gross,” wrote reviewer Kay.

I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter! Original

No pun intended, but we could not believe this product had 510 one-star ratings.

Why are there so many complaints for I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter!? It seems the majority of the negative reviews were frustrated about the brand’s choice to change its recipe.

“For the past ten years, I’ve been a regular consumer of the product. It had great buttermilk flavor and nice consistency for eating and flavoring of cooked foods,” wrote reviewer Homecooking923. “Since your new recipe was introduced I found it lacking in all areas. No flavor, too oily and its artificial appearance is unappetizing. We have consumed our last tub of your product and will be switching to a real butter product that comes straight from the cow.”

