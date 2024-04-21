7 Stores Where You Can Fully Furnish Your Home for Less Than $15k

SolStock / Getty Images

Moving into a new place is exciting, but furnishing it can be super pricy. Between the couch, dining table, bedroom set and all the little knick knacks, the costs can really add up. Luckily, there are plenty of places you can shop and save money, getting stylish staples for less.



Here are seven stores where you can fully furnish your home affordably for less than $15,000.

Target

Target is on the forefront of all things cute and cheap. Their in-house brands like Threshold and Project 62 have stylish furniture, bedding and decor at wallet-friendly prices. You can find everything from sofas and dining sets to lamps and wall art, all while staying well within your budget.

IKEA

IKEA is legendary for its affordable, Scandinavian-inspired home goods. (And don’t forget the garden section – it’s primo!) While the assembly can sometimes be a little tricky, the savings are worth it. From bedroom furniture to kitchen essentials, you can furnish your entire place at IKEA without blowing your budget.

Wayfair

This ubiquitous online home store has millions — seriously, millions! — of products across literally every category, making it easy to find exactly what you need. Wayfair’s wide selection includes budget-friendly basics to more premium pieces, so you can mix and match to fit your style and spending plan.

West Elm

West Elm is a good option if you want something higher quality but still not wildly expensive. Their mid-century modern aesthetic is on-trend and stylish, with furniture, decor and accessories that feel elevated but still affordable.

CB2

A sister store to Crate & Barrel, CB2 has a more modern, youthful vibe. It’s the perfect place to find unique, on-trend pieces that won’t cost a fortune. From quirky accent chairs to sleek dining tables, CB2 makes it easy to furnish your home in style.

World Market

Ready to get international? World Market is virtual a treasure trove of global-inspired home goods at excellent prices. Whether you’re looking for boho-chic rugs or industrial-cool coffee tables, the store has you covered — and at excellent prices!

Article

If you’re looking to get a little higher end, check out Article. The brand is interesting because it’s direct-to-consumer, which means you are bypassing the retail markup. If you like design that’s clean, contemporary and made to last, it’s a great option.

