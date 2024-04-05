7-story South Congress development coming to downtown Austin. Here's what it'll look like

North American real estate developer Intracorp Homes is providing a first look and additional details for their newest residential mixed-use project, slated for 2105 S. Congress Ave. and Live Oak.

The developer of a mixed-use project planned for Austin's South Congress Avenue has released renderings and new details.

The seven-story project at South Congress and East Live Oak Street will be located in the bustling entertainment district of South Congress, popular with locals and tourists. It will replace the Focused Care at Stonebriar retirement home at 110 E. Live Oak St. and two auto repair operations, one of which has already relocated.

Named Leland South Congress, the proposed development will have 265 residences — studio-, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes — with penthouses on the top level. The project also will have 22,000 square feet of retail space.

Sales reservations begin this month. The project will be among a number of new developments that continue to reshape the thriving district south of downtown.

The team behind the project includes Texas-based Kirksey Architecture, Nudge Design, Douglas Elliman Development Marketing and the Eklund|Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman.

Interiors and amenities are being designed by award-winning local studio Michael Hsu Office of Architecture. Leifer Properties, Northland Properties and ARON Industries have also partnered on the project. Michael Hsu Office of Architecture worked with Intracorp on their 44 East Avenue high-rise in downtown Austin's Rainey Street District to design the amenities and common areas.

“South Congress is really the heart and soul of Austin — it represents so much of what people love about this city,” said founder Michael Hsu said. “Our design for Leland South Congress draws inspiration from the creative community that gathers here, and we hope that the project will become a contributor to the vibrant neighborhood it is a part of.”

Leland South Congress will include a fitness club, sauna, pool deck, outdoor dining and a pet grooming area, among other amenities.

Liefer Properties is developing the proposed project with Intracorp. Leifer is based in Austin, Miami and Westport, Conn.

“When creating Leland South Congress, our goal was to curate living spaces that resonate with the spirit of South Congress,” said William Sayers, vice president for Intracorp Homes.

