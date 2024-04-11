9 Surprising Kroger Items To Shop Now

Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

When you step into Kroger, similar to Costco, you are probably expecting to be greeted by a section filled with flower arrangements, a bakery counter littered with freshly baked pastries and bread and rows of fresh food.

But you might be surprised to find out that you buy a lot more than just groceries at this popular store.

See More: I’m a Frugal Shopper: Always Buy the Cheapest Version of These 7 Foods

Trending Now: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Here are seven surprising items you can buy at Kroger, one of the most popular grocery stores.

©Shutterstock.com

Children’s Books

If you’re heading to a child’s birthday party after hitting the grocery store, be sure to check out the book options at Kroger. Avoid an extra stop at the bookstore by exploring the wide variety of children’s books this grocery store has to offer.

From alphabet books to mini-tales and coloring books, the store has a plethora of interactive book options for children. While prices tend to vary on these items depending on the store, you can snag a Crayola Baby Shark Coloring Book on sale for 90 cents (regularly $2.99).

Read Next: 5 Frugal Habits of Mark Cuban

For You: 7 Household Products To Always Buy in Bulk at Costco

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Singkham / iStock.com

Lawn Care Items

While you could go to Lowe’s or Home Depot to fill your lawn care needs, you might be able to find everything you need in the lawn care section at Kroger. The grocery store features everything from potting mix to plant food and fertilizer to grass seed.

Not only does the store feature this surprising category of items, but it also sells them at a competitive price point. You might just save on flower food by buying it with your bananas.

You can snag an 8-quart bag of Miracle-Gro Potting Mix at Kroger for only $5.99. Check the floral department for other hidden gems the next time you do your Sunday shop.

Story continues

Discover More: Frugal People Love the 6 to 1 Grocery Shopping Method: Here’s Why It Works

97 / istockphoto.com

Televisions

If you’re revamping your living room, Kroger offers a wide range of Impecca televisions, from the Impecca 32-inch HD LED TV for $149.97 to the Impecca 55-inch 4K SMART TV for $499.99.

While a grocery store may seem like a surprising spot to buy a TV, it’s an option for shoppers. The store is a little different from Walmart or Best Buy in that you can’t walk into the store and pick them out, but the website features a wide variety of options for a great price.

While Kroger does feature occasional sales on its entertainment items, be sure to compare prices with other online retailers to make sure you’re getting the best deal.

©Amazon

Wireless Karaoke Microphones

If you’re looking to ramp up your next road trip, take a trip to Kroger. You will find the store’s shelves have got you covered with their wireless karaoke microphones. This battery-operated device operates as a wireless speaker, voice recorder and loudspeaker.

It is compatible with any smartphone and allows you to enjoy car karaoke from wherever you are. You can find the Vivitar Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone on Kroger shelves for $17.98.

©Courtesy of Fi

Pet Supplies

Kroger offers a variety of pet supplies, from typical grocery items such as dog and cat food to more unusual offerings such as collars and leashes, plastic carriers and animal pens. Most pens and carriers are only available online; however, most of the leashes, toys and smaller items can be found in the store.

For instance, you can grab this Furhaven Calming Cuddler Pet Bed for just $19.99. It comes in taupe, gray or mist gray and is even available online in multiple sizes. So, whether you have a tiny toy poodle or a huge hound you are covered.

Be Aware: 10 Affordable New Items Coming to Dollar Tree This Spring

©Amazon.com

Oil Diffusers

A trip to the grocery store can be exhausting. If you’re looking to cultivate a spa-like atmosphere in your home after a long day of shopping, be sure to check out the essential oils, candles and diffusers Kroger has in stock. Kroger has a plethora of diffuser options ranging from $20 to $50, and these will not only cultivate a zen vibe in your home but also make for great gifts.

You can get a 5-ounce Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser from artnaturals for $20.58 or a tiny one for your bathroom like this Birdie Fragrance Oil Diffuser for $5.99.

melissamn / Shutterstock.com

Chia Pet Decorative Planters

It may be surprising for shoppers to find that Kroger sells a variety of home decor and lawn items. One of its most unique offerings is the Chia Pet decorative planter.

The store sells a variety of Chia Pet pots for $27 to $30, with ones featuring the “Star Wars” Mandalorian, Bob Ross, Spongebob, Pennywise the Clown and many more popular characters.

EricFerguson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kitchen Towels

You might be surprised what you can find for your kitchen that isn’t food at your local Kroger. Many times, towards the middle section of the store, is an often-overlooked treasure trove of kitchen supplies.

You can find glasses, bakeware and more mixed in with seasonal favorites. You can even refresh your cooking area with cute terry cloth towels. Choose from solid colors to fun and festive (such as chicken-themed) for only $5.99.

Check Out: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Joel Carillet / iStock.com

Gift Cards

The selection of gift cards at Kroger is second to none. The next time you need a last-minute teacher’s gift or want to make holiday shopping a breeze, you know where to go. The grocer’s gift card mall has everything from Starbucks to Roblox.

You can stock up so that you are never left struggling to find the perfect gift for your favorite graduate or how to spoil your can’t-live-without coworker on their next birthday. The selection at your local store may vary but you can generally pick up a gift card for $20 or more, with some offering you the convenience to choose the amount you put on the card.

Photo disclaimer: Please note photos are for representational purposes only.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 9 Surprising Kroger Items To Shop Now