7 Surprising Things Women Have to Pay More For Than Men

Gender disparities don’t just show up in the form of paychecks. Gender-based pricing, also known as the “pink tax,” is the added cost that women often face for products and services identical to those marketed towards men.

Here are seven surprising instances where gender-based pricing affects the female consumer more than the male consumer.

1. Clothing

It’s no secret that fashion can be costly. However, what’s less known is that women often pay more due to the gender of the marketed product, not just the style. The New York Department of Consumer Affairs found that women spend more on several types of clothing items. According to their research, women spend:

6% more on dress pants;

13% more on dress shirts;

6% more on sweaters;

10 more on jeans;

15% more on shirts;

29% more on underwear.

2. Personal Care Products

From razors to shampoo and conditioner, the ‘female’ versions of personal care items can come with a hefty markup. Razors are classic examples, with womens’ razors sets often priced higher than mens’ despite there being minimal, if any, differences in quality.

Deodorant also tends to cost a little more even when the same brand is offering a different version for men and women. While there are several brands of shampoo and conditioner, the products aimed toward women can cost 48% more than the items marketed to men.

3. Healthcare

Women typically have unique healthcare needs, including reproductive health services like pap smears, mammograms, and birth control. These services often require co-pays or may not be fully covered by insurance, leading to additional out-of-pocket expenses.

What’s surprising though, is that a study conducted by Deloitte found that American women who have health insurance through their employer pay around 18% more out-of-pocket than men with similar coverage. The study looked at 16 million people’s employer-sponsored health insurance plans over the span of five years and excluded the cost of maternity care.

4. Kids Toys

Even in the world of play, gender-based toys can make a difference. Toy manufacturers often assign different prices to almost identical toys based on their intended gender. For example, a remote-controlled car may come in pink and cost more than its blue counterpart marketed for boys.

Many types of toys for girls are noticeably priced higher than toys geared toward boys. Bikes and scooters for girls cost an average of 6% more and preschool toys cost 13% more.

5. Homes

One major expense that women can pay more for is their home. According to a study conducted by Jerry, single women pay 2% more for their homes than men. The price of homes has been rising in several areas of the county, but this small percentage can add up to more than $37,000 which makes it a huge discrepancy.

In addition, women also have 0.04% higher mortgage rates than men which means they could pay up to $5,100 more during a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

6. Car Ownership

When it comes to maintaining their cars, women are often quoted higher prices ($23 more on average) at auto repair shops or for services like oil changes. Women can face a double-edged sword with not only paying more for individual services, but also potentially paying more over time due to being overcharged on unnecessary or exaggerated repairs.

In addition to paying more for maintenance, women may also face higher costs when purchasing a vehicle. Car dealerships have been known to negotiate lower prices with men compared to women and offer higher interest rates on car loans to female buyers. Women pay an average of $142 more per year on car ownership than men and pay between $300 to $7,800 more over the lifespan of their car.

7. Home Health Care

The price for more than 106 home health care products were analyzed including canes, supports and braces, compression socks, and digestive health products. On average, womens’ versions of these products were 8% higher.

From everyday products to major life expenses, women face added costs due to gender-based pricing. It’s important for consumers to be aware of these disparities and advocate for equal and appropriate pricing.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com