7 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in the UK

If you’re someone who thinks outside the box, there might be a way that you can save a bit of money during your golden years while still enjoying a vacation-like retirement in the United Kingdom. This might seem like an oxymoron, as the UK isn’t exactly known as being a budget-friendly destination.

If you take a look around, though, you might be surprised at just how affordable it might be to retire in the UK, even within some of its major population centers. Using data primarily from Nomad List, here’s a look at some of the most economical UK destinations where you can retire compared with the costs in the United States.

Belfast, Northern Ireland

Average monthly living expenses: $2,696

Perhaps most surprising of all, Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland, is one of the more affordable cities in the UK. According to Nomad List, the city ranks “great” across a wide variety of important categories, from safety and air quality to its power grid, walkability and hospitals.

Depending on where you live in America, however, you may have to adjust to the city’s weather. Although, the same could be said for most all UK destinations.

Stirling, Scotland

Average monthly living expenses: $1,800

Stirling is one of the most affordable destinations in the UK, yet it lies in an enviable position just 37 miles northwest of Edinburgh and 26 miles northeast of Glasgow, two of the most exciting destinations in the world. Stirling itself has its own charms, of course, and has been voted one of the happiest cities in the UK.

Stirling has no shortage of historic sites to enjoy, including Stirling Bridge, where William Wallace defeated the English in 1297, and Stirling Castle, where Mary Queen of Scots was crowned and resided for a time.

Cardiff, Wales

Average monthly living expenses: $3,472

Cardiff pushes the envelope a bit in terms of being affordable, but it’s still much cheaper than living in many major cities in America. For example, according to Nomad List, it would take an expat $4,963/month to live in New York City, or $4,194 in Seattle.

Cardiff is the largest city and the capital of Wales, an often-overlooked UK destination that offers a good quality of life. Crime is low, air quality is high, and the city’s walkability and power grid are considered top-notch.

Manchester, England

Average monthly living expenses: $2,242

Considering it’s the second-largest city in the entire UK, Manchester is surprisingly affordable. Lying in the North West England region, Manchester has an interesting history, as it was the first industrialized city in the world.

Nowadays though, Manchester is more known for its football team, Manchester United, and its nightlife, fueled by the five universities that call the city home.

Nottingham, England

Average monthly living expenses: $2,069

Nottingham has a reputation for being a friendly city, and it’s one of the cheapest in the entire UK. The outdoor lifestyle is valued in the city known as the “Queen of the Midlands,” with 20 parks and attractions scattered about.

As with many cities in the UK, air quality, safety and hospitals rank as “great” on Nomad List, and it is very LGBTQ+ friendly. The median price of a home in Nottingham is only about $244,000, well below the $348,853 in the U.S.

Leicester, England

Average monthly living expenses: $2,411

Leicester, England doesn’t get the press that many other cities in the UK do, but perhaps its residents like it that way. The city remains quite affordable in spite of its wealth of restaurants, nightlife and entertainment.

It has a rich cultural and historical heritage, boasting everything from the largest Diwali Festival outside of India to ruins of Roman baths. It’s also home to the largest outdoor covered market and the largest comedy festival in Europe.

Durham, England

Average monthly living expenses: $2,250

Like many of the more affordable destinations in the UK, Durham hosts a large student population, with excellent law schools and universities in this North West England locale.

The charming town of roughly 23,000 residents boasts a number of indoor and outdoor attractions that match the stereotypical expectations of many Americans for an English city, from a cathedral and a castle that are World Heritage Sites to English gardens and parks, museums and a history that stretches back to 995 AD.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Surprisingly Affordable Places To Retire in the UK