7 Things You Should Always Buy at Garage Sales

Whether you are up at sunrise every Saturday searching for the best deals or are relatively new to garage sales, you need to know when to spot a bargain. Garage sales can be a great place to find high-quality pieces at shockingly low prices; however, you might have to sift through a lot of junk to get to the good stuff.

If you know what to look for, then a garage sale can yield some incredible finds. And while there are plenty of things that you should avoid buying from your neighbor’s yard, there are several things that might be worth the buy. Here are seven things you should always buy at garage sales.

Musical Instruments

If you are musically inclined or are raising a young Mozart, then you will want to be on the lookout for musical instruments during your next garage sale visit. Musical instruments are not cheap. Even a beginner violin can cost you in excess of $500. So, to save money, consider buying a used one from your neighbor down the street.

Musical instruments are often purchased with the best of intentions but may go unused for years once your child loses interest. Instead of spending thousands to buy brand new, shop around at yard sales to see if you can’t get one for significantly less than retail.

Kids’ Clothes

If you have kids, then you know that they can grow out of an outfit before they have the chance to wear it twice. Trying to purchase new clothes can be frustrating and expensive. Instead of spending thousands on new clothes that barely make it through a season, look for deals at garage sales. Many people sell barely used kids’ clothes for $1-$5 apiece. You would be surprised at the name-brand items you can find.

Kitchen Supplies

If you are an avid cooker or are hoping to start, you should scour garage sales for kitchen supplies. You can find everything you need to stock your kitchen, from top-notch, high-priced cookware to glasses and appliances that you can’t live without. Garage sales provide the prime opportunity to get expensive kitchen goods at a fraction of the cost of buying new ones.

Picture Frames

Have you ever dreamed of a beautiful gallery wall showcasing your love story or paying homage to your children, then you need lots of picture frames to make your dreams a reality. Unfortunately, picture frames can be quite costly. Luckily you can usually find good, quality frames for next to nothing at garage sales.

Wooden Furniture

Finding a good piece of furniture at a garage sale is like hitting the jackpot. Wooden furniture is sturdy and can last a lifetime if you take care of it. Even pieces that are a little rough around the edges should be reconsidered.

It doesn’t take much to revamp a tired-looking chest of drawers, but it is hard to find a brand-new piece of furniture that won’t cost you an arm and a leg. But remember, the key to finding diamonds in the rough is to get there early. Garage sales often start shortly after sunrise, and vultures swoop in on the best products before most people have had their first cup of coffee.

Sports and Exercise Gear

If you are hoping to get in the best shape of your life, then you should think about shopping at different garage sales to find the gear that you need. Sports and exercise equipment can get extremely expensive. Purchasing it from a yard or rummage sale can make it substantially more economical.

Look for things that will always be useful, like dumbbells and medicine balls. You should not have to break the bank just to get healthier.

Books

Garage sales should be destinations for bookworms. Bestsellers can cost you $18 or more, and that is just for the paperback version. If you love the feeling of turning a page or are simply sick of staring at your cellphone, find some good reads at your next garage sale. When you are done, you can always donate the work to a nonprofit organization or host your own garage sale. Happy hunting.

