7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget

If you think a Costco membership isn’t a sound investment for retirees, think again. The members-only warehouse club offers major savings opportunities that can easily outweigh the cost of a $60 gold star membership or $120 executive membership.

Because it’s a bulk retailer, it’s easy to assume shopping at Costco makes sense only if your household is composed of several members. However, savings opportunities go well beyond the large quantities of food you can purchase at the store.

It might not be in your best interest to purchase perishables at Costco, but you can save a significant amount of money by shopping in other departments. If you haven’t fully explored Costco and all it has to offer, you might not even know the retailer offers certain product types.

Ready to find ways to stretch your retirement budget even further? Here’s a look at seven products you should start buying at Costco.

Prescriptions

At Costco, you can save up to 80% on prescriptions for the family and pets.

For example, members can get 90 tablets of Lisinopril — used to treat high blood pressure — for as low as $7.99. In comparison, this would cost approximately $17.68 at both CVS and Target and $10 at Walmart, according to GoodRx.

Gas

Many Costco stores are equipped with gas stations that offer savings at the pump.

For example, as of Feb. 4, regular gas cost $2.99 per gallon and premium was $3.49 per gallon at Costco in Newark, Delaware, according to GasBuddy. In comparison, gas at Wawa in the same city cost $3.15 per gallon and $3.80 for premium.

As an added bonus, Kirkland Signature Gasoline contains five times the EPA detergent requirement in both unleaded and premium grades. An attendant is also on site to provide any assistance needed.

Eyeglasses

If you wear glasses or contacts, Costco Optical has you covered. Visit a trained optician at your local warehouse or shop online.

Choose from a huge selection of contact lenses, brand-name designer frames and sunglasses. Optical frames start at just $59.99 — online only — and in-store adjustments are always free.

Lenses are made from a single vision high index 1.60 lens material, are scratch resistant and feature an anti-reflective treatment and UV filter. Most major vision plans are accepted.

Gift Cards

Costco offers discount gift cards for a variety of restaurants and entertainment options. Whether you want to use them as gifts or purchase them for yourself, there’s a lot of savings to be had.

For example, you can get two AMC Theatres Black Tickets, plus a $20 e-gift card, for $39.99. You can also get a $50 Cinemark gift card for $39.99.

As for dining, Golden Corral, IHOP and Domino’s each offer four $25 gift cards for $79.99. Additionally, you can get four $15 Subway gift cards for $59.99.

Hearing Aids

If your hearing isn’t what it used to be, the Costco Hearing Aid Center has you covered. Get a hearing screening and save on a variety of hearing aid styles, accessories and batteries.

For example, the Rexton BiCore C R-Li starts at $1,499.99. Additionally, the Philips HearLink mimiRITE T R starts at $1,499.99 and the Jabra Enhance Pro 20 Micro RIE starts at $1,599.99.

Hearing aids clearly are not cheap. Some cost $3,500 or more elsewhere, and Costco’s prices are lower than many, according to the National Council on Aging.

Toilet Paper

Sure, it might take you awhile to use a bulk package of toilet paper, but that’s OK. As long as you have the storage space, you can save big on this household essential.

Costco offers a 30-pack (380 sheets) of two-ply Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue for $23.49. In comparison, a 30-pack of Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper is $32.99 at Target.

Laundry Detergent

You have to have clean clothes, but you don’t have to pay a premium for it. Costco offers competitive prices on both name-brand detergents and Kirkland Signature options.

For example, a 145-fluid ounce container of Tide Advanced Power With Oxi Liquid Laundry Detergent — 78 loads — costs $23.99 at Costco. This same item is $34.99 at Walmart.

Additionally, a 141-ounce container of All Free Clear Liquid Laundry Detergent is $16.99 at Target — $0.12 per ounce. A similar alternative, a 194-ounce container of Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free and Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, is regularly priced at $19.99 — $0.10 per ounce — at Costco. However, this item is on sale for $16.09 through Feb. 25.

Editor’s note: All prices as of Feb. 7, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Things You Must Buy at Costco While on a Retirement Budget