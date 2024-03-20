7 Things You Must Buy at Dollar Tree While on a Retirement Budget

jetcityimage / iStock.com

What should you buy using your retirement budget at Dollar Tree? While shoppers might not be able to find bulk items for sale or visit specialized departments like they would at a warehouse club or big-box store, Dollar Tree still offers plenty of everyday essentials retirees can purchase to make their lives easier. Best of all, every item is priced at $1.25 each to fit nearly every retiree’s budget.

Grab a notepad or open the Notes app in your smartphone. Retirees on a budget won’t want to miss out on shopping for these seven must-buys at Dollar Tree.

Paper Products

Dollar Tree has a wide selection of paper products for sale, whether you’re stocking up on paper napkins for hosting a holiday party or barbecue event or buying essentials like bath tissue and paper towels at home.

A few of our recommendations include Strong & Soft two-ply bathroom tissue. This comes in a package of four rolls, which means retirees pay about 31 cents per roll. Dollar Tree also offers several paper towel and napkin options for sale. When possible, try to look for paper towels that come with plenty of sheets like this package of two-ply paper towels with 140-sheet rolls.

Laundry Detergent

Laundry detergent is a must-buy for retirees no matter where they’re shopping.

If you’re picking up laundry detergent at Dollar Tree, for example, shoppers will be able to purchase Gain odor defense detergent in super fresh blast scent at $1.25 for a 10-ounce bottle. Compared to other laundry detergents sold at Dollar Tree in 8-ounce bottles, this buy offers retirees slightly more bang for their buck.

Cleaning Supplies

Most Dollar Tree locations have their fair share of cleaning supplies priced considerably lower than what retirees would find at big-box retailers. We rounded up some of our favorite cleaning tools for much less below.

Clean Life multi-purpose cleaning cloths: Each pack of two cleaning cloths is priced at $1.25. Currently, they hold a 5-star rating on the Dollar Tree website with shoppers praising their quality and eco-friendly use.

LA’s Totally Awesome all-purpose cleaner : At $1.25 per 20-ounce cleaner, this all-purpose cleaner has an astounding 523 5-star reviews on the Dollar Tree website. Many reviewers cited the cleaner’s ability to clean everything, particularly stubborn stains on clothes and cleanup needed after working on arts and crafts projects.

Brillo Basics scrub sponges: Rather than pay top dollar for a name-brand sponge, pick up a few packs of Brillo Basics sponges at Dollar Tree for $1.25 per package. Each package includes two sponges, coming out to about 64 cents per sponge.

Pill Case

Whether you’re taking medications or vitamins to stay in good health, you’ll be able to organize everything in a snap with the help of a pill case.

If you’re shopping for a new case, Dollar Tree sells Premier Plus 7 Day pillbox organizers for $1.25 each. Inside you’ll find compartments labeled for each day of the week with times of day noted to ensure organization. Keep them on hand or bring them along whenever you travel.

Over-the-Counter Medications

Dollar Tree has a selection of over-the-counter medicines and treatments available to shop, including ValuHealth allergy plus sinus headache relief pills.

While the medications sold at Dollar Tree will have a much smaller quantity count than those sold at warehouse clubs like Costco, retirees can’t beat the $1.25 price tag. Keep in mind that many of these items may only be available for in-store purchase. Shoppers are encouraged to check in with their local Dollar Tree for full availability and selection.

Trail Mix

Prioritizing one’s health in retirement means eating, and snacking, right throughout the day. Those in need of a quick healthy snack will be happy to know Dollar Tree sells a selection of inexpensive trail mix that is worth stocking up on.

For example, shoppers will find 5-ounce bags of the Island Choice tropical trail mix, which comes with a blend of banana chips, raisins, dried papaya, pineapple and dried coconut. Retirees seeking a more traditional trail mix blend featuring nuts might shop for Island Choice mountain trail mix, loaded with peanuts, raisins, M&M’S, almonds and cashews.

Arts and Crafts Supplies

Retirement gives retirees plenty of time to pursue artistic hobbies, like painting, jewelry making and crocheting. Rather than shop for these supplies at a boutique arts and crafts storefront, consider swinging by Dollar Tree to try your hand at various forms of crafting and artwork.

For example, retirees interested in painting will find all the necessary equipment, including canvas, watercolor paints, brushes and wood easels, all affordably priced at $1.25 each at Dollar Tree. Other crafting essentials available to shop include, but are not limited to, colorful yarn, crochet hooks, knitting spool sets, crafting jewels and gems, beads and much more.

Retirees who plan on spending more time with their grandchildren will be excited to discover Dollar Tree has tons of supplies to craft together with the kids. From drawing paper to crayons and coloring books, you only have to spend a little of your retirement budget for them to enjoy hours of fun.

