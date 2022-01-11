U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,713.07
    +42.78 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,252.02
    +183.15 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,153.45
    +210.62 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,194.00
    +22.85 (+1.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.29
    +0.07 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.00
    +2.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    +0.0040 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3635
    +0.0059 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3500
    +0.1420 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,824.50
    +1,053.14 (+2.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.08
    +19.66 (+1.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

7 tips for safely using a space heater in your home

Felicity Warner, Reviewed
·6 min read
Safety tips you should always follow when using a space heater
Safety tips you should always follow when using a space heater

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

This winter is bringing about cold temperatures and snowy conditions across the country, with more chilly days ahead. If you don't have a reliable radiator, heat source or you simply don't want to have the heat going all day long—you may want something beyond bundling up in a winter coat or snuggling beneath a heated blanket.

One convenient and cost-effective way many homes can keep a specific area or room warm is by using a space heater. And while space heaters can keep you toasty, they are not without a set of risks.

Start off the New Year with deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

Most notably, space heaters can be a fire hazard, as we have tragically seen in the recent high-rise apartment fire in the Bronx. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), heating equipment is the leading cause of fires in the United States. They are associated with more than 25,000 residential fires and 300 deaths annually, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

When using a space heater, it's crucial to follow manufacturer instructions as well as expert guidance provided by resources like the United States Department of Energy. Here are a few space heater safety tips to keep in mind when using a space heater.

►Related: Are space heaters safe? Simple mistakes can easily start a deadly fire, experts warn

1. Know how your space heater works

Understand how your space heater functions and be sure to reference the manufacturer&#39;s label for specific instructions.
Understand how your space heater functions and be sure to reference the manufacturer's label for specific instructions.

Knowledge is power, and that goes for understanding how your space heater actually creates heat. Some of the primary types of space heaters available include mica heaters, ceramic fan-forced heaters, and oil-filled convection heaters, as well as those that use infrared technology.

Ceramic fan-forced heaters push warm air over a ceramic plate. This makes them a great candidate for warming up a particular spot or a small room, but not necessarily an entire basement. Ceramic heaters also work quickly, pumping out warm air as soon as they’re turned on. While the shell of the product itself may be safe to touch with some models, make sure to avoid touching the extremely hot grill.

A mica space heater is an energy-efficient option as it functions as part radiant–part convection heater. You can mount this near-silent beauty on the wall of your room.

If you’re looking to heat an entire room, you may want to check out oil-filled convection heaters; these work similarly to oil heaters in older homes. While they operate nice and quietly, they’re very hot to the touch on all sides and may not be the best choice if you’ve got young children or pets.

Infrared heaters—sometimes referred to as quartz heaters—use beam heat to direct warmth, rather than creating an overall warmth to a room. Their tops and sides are usually cool to the touch. Because this heater uses infrared heat instead of moving air, it doesn’t dry out a room as other space heaters may.

Understanding what kind of space heater you own and how your space heater works can give you a better idea of the safety risks involved. Be sure to thoroughly read any warning labels and manufacturer-supplied information for your particular model.

2. Always supervise your space heaters

Experts from the NFPA recommend remaining in the room while you use a space heater there—and supervising it closely. This means never using a space heater while you sleep or keeping it on when you leave the room. Leaving a space heater unsupervised increases the chance of creating a fire hazard that can’t be immediately stopped in its tracks.

When you’re finished using your space heater, make sure to completely turn it off and unplug it. If your home is properly insulated, a space heater can keep a room fairly warm, even after turning it off. You may not acquire an all-day heat, but you’ll be much safer.

3. Give your space heater space and stability

For fire safety reasons, the NFPA suggests leaving at least a 3-foot gap between a space heater and any object that can burn, such as rugs, upholstery, curtains, paper, or blankets.

Make sure your space heater is secured on flat, solid ground or a hardwood surface so it won’t tip over or fall accidentally.

Additionally, keep your space heater faced away from any object at all—regardless of whether it's considered flammable or not. This will also allow space heaters to work more efficiently.

4. Keep hot-to-touch heaters away from people and pets

Potential fires aren&#39;t the only danger involved with space heaters&#x002014;the surface can cause burn injuries if not handled carefully.
Potential fires aren't the only danger involved with space heaters—the surface can cause burn injuries if not handled carefully.

NFPA’s 3-foot space rule applies to people and pets, too. Don’t place a space heater in a high traffic area or hallway—this way, you (or your children or fur babies) won’t walk or run into it.

Some space heaters can actually be wall-mounted, which can help keep them out of reach of pets and children. For example, you can permanently affix the De'Longhi MicaThermic Panel Heater to a wall.

5. Make sure there’s an automatic shut-off function

One of the most important features a space heater can have is an auto shut-off safety function. With this feature, space heaters can shut off automatically if any imminent danger is detected. This means if the heater begins to overheat internally or tips over for some reason, the device implements an automatic shut-off to avoid any sort of fire sparking as a result.

We’ve tested plenty of space heaters at Reviewed, based on functionality and safety. Our best overall space heater, the De'Longhi MicaThermic Panel Heater, includes an automatic shut-off feature. The Lasko Ceramic Space Heater—rated our best value space heater—also comes with automatic overheat protection to ensure any potential fire danger is mitigated before it becomes a problem.

6. Never, ever plug a space heater into a power strip

Give your cord some breathing room&#x002014;don&#39;t let it bend too severely or else you may cause internal damage to the cord itself, creating a fire hazard.
Give your cord some breathing room—don't let it bend too severely or else you may cause internal damage to the cord itself, creating a fire hazard.

When it comes to powering your space heater, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends always plugging it directly into your wall outlet, avoiding using any power strip or extension cord.

A typical space heater generates up to 1,500 watts of power, so using it with an extension cord—which cannot handle the same wattage as a wall outlet—is a dangerous idea.

7. Test your smoke detectors regularly

In your home, condo or apartment, you should always have up-to-date, working smoke alarms. Since space heaters have an inherent risk of potential overheating and fires, it's a good idea to test your smoke detectors and ensure they're working properly before you begin using your space heater.

You should also test your smoke detectors once a month to ensure the batteries still work properly, even when you've packed your space heater away. Keep in mind that the NFPA recommends you replace your smoke detectors every 10 years, no matter the condition.

Make 2022 the year of good decisions. Start by signing up for our newsletter for twice-weekly tips, reviews and more from our experts.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Space heater safety: Tips to use space heater safely, reduce fire risk

Recommended Stories

  • Selecta taps Ginkgo for deal worth up to $1.1B

    Selecta Biosciences Inc. has chosen Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to develop new viral capsids for gene therapies.

  • Magawa, the landmine-sniffing hero rat, dies aged eight

    Magawa was awarded a gold medal for heroism for clearing landmines in Cambodia.

  • China finds explanation for "mystery hut" spotted on the moon

    The revelation came as China's lunar rover drove closer to the site of the object that was once believed to be as tall as Paris' Arc de Triomphe.

  • BioNTech Partners With London-Based AI Developer To Predict COVID-19 Variants

    BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said it’s working with London-based AI developer InstaDeep to develop a new computational method that analyzes sequencing data and predicts high-risk variants SARS-CoV-2. The early warning system combines structural modeling of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, and AI algorithms to flag potentially high-risk variants entered into SARS-CoV-2 sequence data repositories “within less than a day,” based on metrics scoring their fitness and their immune escape properties. The pa

  • Global Innovation for Global Nutrition

    Sending you news of innovation! Around the world, Bayer scientists are hungry to create new, exciting solutions that support farmers and strengthen food security. Real or virtual, fields or glassho...

  • Badger hunting for food instead unearths ancient treasure

    The coins were likely dug up by a badger searching for food during the vast snowstorm​ which paralyzed Spain last year.

  • China switched on its nuclear fusion device that’s 5 times hotter than the Sun

    Last week, China switched on a nuclear fusion reactor. The “artificial sun” is known as the Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (or EAST for short). After turning it on, China noticed record high levels for sustained temperatures. According to China’s state media, the EAST reactor ran five times hotter than the real Sun for over 17 … The post China switched on its nuclear fusion device that’s 5 times hotter than the Sun appeared first on BGR.

  • A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now

    A giant asteroid over 3,500 feet wide is flying through space towards the Earth. Don’t worry, though, it isn’t going to hit us, but it will pass close by on January 18, 2022. Astronomers named it Asteroid 7498 (1994 PC1). The asteroid is roughly 2.5 times the height of New York’s Empire State Building. NASA … The post A giant asteroid that’s 3,500 feet wide is hurtling toward Earth right now appeared first on BGR.

  • China's Chang'e-5 probe finds on-site evidence of water on the Moon's surface

    China’s Chang’e-5 lunar lander has found water on the surface of the Moon, marking the first-ever time scientists have found on-site evidence of the substance on Earth’s satellite. In a study published in Science Advances, Chinese researchers claim the lander detected signs of water molecules or hydroxyl, a close chemical cousin of H2O. It found that most of the soil had a water concentration of less than 120 parts per million, making the surface of Luna much drier than that of the Earth.

  • A Guide to Sunroom Construction and Building on a Budget

    Sunroom construction can be an expensive endeavor. Here's a breakdown of the costs, as well as a few tips for trimming expenses.

  • Do You Know How Often You Should Wash Your Sheets?

    Experts answer the question you've been too nervous to ask yourself: How often should you wash your sheets — aka how gross is your bed right now?

  • 3 Winter Home Projects That Will Bring in Almost 1000% ROI, According to a Real Estate Expert

    After months of browsing Zillow porn, you’ve finally decided to sell your home. At first, you were excited—after all, it’s a seller’s...

  • Five Interior Design Trends to Use in Your Home in 2022

    Five Interior Design Trends to Use in Your Home in 2022

  • BioNTech, InstaDeep create new system to identify high risk SARS-CoV-2 variants

    Shares of BioNTech SE were down 0.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company said it developed a new system with InstaDeep Ltd. that uses a mix of modeling and artificial intelligence to predict high-risk new SARS-CoV-2 variants, based on publicly available virus sequences. The system examines the "fitness" and immune escape qualities of newly identified variants to determine their risk. BioNTech's stock is down 10.8% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 1.8%. The E

  • 10 Must-Haves to Enjoy Your Yard All Winter Long (No Matter How Cold It Gets)

    For some, the conclusion of summer marks the end of outdoor BBQs, pool parties and—our favorite—sipping on frozen aperol spritzes . Yet, for others, the change of...

  • Scientists believed Covid leaked from Wuhan lab - but feared debate could hurt ‘international harmony’

    Leading British and US scientists thought it was likely that Covid accidentally leaked from a laboratory but were concerned that further debate would harm science in China, emails show.

  • Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

    As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape? Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned to their apartments to await rescue rather than make a run for it. Generally, the NFPA says people should evacuate a burning building if it is safe to do so.

  • Science Says Thyme and Oregano Contain an Anti-Cancer Compound That Can Help Stop the Development of Tumors

    According to scientists from Purdue University, the herbs are also antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and filled with antioxidants.

  • GM Design refines its Lunar Terrain Vehicle concept

    The GM Design squad has uploaded a refined version of its lunar rover concept to its Instagram page. Here's how it's evolving.

  • WHO warns against treating COVID as "endemic" like the flu

    The World Health Organization warned Tuesday against treating COVID-19 as an "endemic" illness.Driving the news: "We still have a huge amount of uncertainty and a virus that is evolving quite quickly, imposing new challenges," Catherine Smallwood, WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, said during a Tuesday press briefing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We are certainly not at the point where we are able to call it endemic. It may become endemic in