These 7 Topeka restaurants offer fine dining, from prime filet to Tuscan salmon

Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply looking to treat yourself, several area restaurants offer fine dining without the need to leave the capital city.

Splurge on these seven high-end dishes in Topeka:

The White Linen

Address: 112 S.W. 6th Ave.

Located in historic downtown Topeka, The White Linen features a unique, chef-driven monthly tasting menu. Diners can enjoy French-American cuisine served in five courses, with the entrée determining the price of the experience. The prime filet, and its four additional courses, is always on the menu at $90, or order soft shell crab for $70.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

The Weather Room

Address: 920 S. Kansas Ave.

Serving creative Midwestern cuisine and American dishes inside the Cyrus Hotel, The Weather Room Restaurant & Bar offers upscale, casual dining in the heart of Topeka. Choose the a la carte ribeye for $36, chicken fried lobster with a grit cake for $35 or the Tuscan salmon with Parmesan risotto for $24. The Weather Room also has breakfast and lunch service.

Hours: 6:30-10:30 a.m. and 5-10 p.m. Saturday through Wednesday; 6:30-10:30 a.m. and 4-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

Blue Moose

Address: 3030 S.W. Wanamaker Road.

On the west side of town, stop by Blue Moose for the 12-ounce rotisserie prime rib served with mashed potatoes, homemade gravy and grilled asparagus for $38 on Fridays and Saturdays. Or order the Jammin’ Salmon, blackened Atlantic salmon on a bed of chipotle rice and black beans, for $19.50 any day of the week.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.

Paisano’s Ristorante

Address: 4043 S.W. 10th Ave.

For Italian flavor, visit Paisano’s at Fleming Place for the peppered gorgonzola. It includes an 8-ounce filet topped with gorgonzola alfredo and a side of fettuccine alfredo or choice of other side dishes, such as red potatoes. For $28, you also feast on unlimited salad and breadsticks.

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Kiku Japanese Steak House

Address: 5331 S.W. 22nd Place, #46

Located inside Fairlawn Plaza Shopping Center, Kiku Japanese Steak House combines a meal with an experience. Watch your lunch or dinner be prepared on a hibachi grill by your own personal chef. Indulge in Kiku’s most expensive dish, the Lobster Dinner, which comes with fried rice, vegetables, soup, salad and sherbet for $38.95.

Hours: Noon-9 p.m. Sunday; 4:30-9:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Chez Yasu

2701 S.W. 17th St., Suite B

Stop by Chez Yasu, a charming neighborhood bistro specializing in French cuisine, for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Try the beef tenderloin steak paired with mashed potatoes, carrots and a house salad for $47. When available, you can order a sea bass dinner with sides for $55, and if you’re feeling adventurous, Chez Yasu also offers lamb and duck.

Hours: 5:30-8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Blind Tiger Brewery & Restaurant

Address: 417 S.W. 37th St.

In addition to producing house brews on site, Blind Tiger boasts an extensive menu of American pub-style options, including a 12-ounce ribeye steak with one side for $31.99. On Fridays and Saturdays only, customers can order the smoked prime rib, made from 100% Kansas beef and served with a side of choice for $27.99.

Kitchen hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

