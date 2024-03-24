7 Travel Spending Myths That Are Costing You Money

andresr / iStock/Getty Images

When you travel, every dollar you don’t spend on hotels, airfare and resort fees is one you can use to indulge in the local culture, cuisine and whatever else you came to see and do.

But when you’re discussing your plans, don’t believe everything you hear from well-intentioned but often misguided friends, family and fellow travelers. Many people fall victim to popular travel myths that are repeated so often that people just assume they’re true.

If you have a trip planned, make sure not to be fooled by these widely believed but inaccurate and money-wasting travel myths.

Only the Rich Can Afford Luxury Travel

The idea that high-end travel is always expensive keeps many people from saving money by not taking bigger, posher vacations for less.

“Contrary to popular belief, luxury travel doesn’t need to break the bank,” said Viola Sender, who has visited hundreds of cities in more than 50 countries and is the co-owner and author of the travel blog Away to the City. “I’ve discovered that by planning trips during shoulder seasons, such as September in Europe or May in the Caribbean, you can experience luxurious experiences at significantly reduced costs. I’ve sipped champagne on a private beach and relaxed at a luxurious spa retreat without incurring high travel expenses.”

You Must Carry Cash When Traveling Abroad

A fanny pack full of paper money was a must when traveling abroad at one time, but not anymore. Using cash on overseas trips can keep you from earning valuable rewards, perks and other benefits that the alternatives offer.

“Through my extensive travels, I’ve come to understand that cash isn’t always king when visiting foreign destinations,” said Sender. “Thanks to the rise of cashless societies and widespread credit card acceptance, exploring foreign destinations has never been simpler or more affordable. Before jetting off on your adventures abroad, I recommend researching the preferred payment methods and considering travel-friendly credit cards with minimal fees — I love Wise — to make your international adventures seamless and budget-friendly.”

All-Inclusive Resorts Always Offer the Best Value

There’s a common misconception it’s always the cheapest to stay in resorts that include everything you’ll need for one price. Here, too, don’t believe the myth.

“While all-inclusive resorts may appear alluring at first, it’s crucial to peel back the layers and uncover any potential hidden costs,” said Sender. “I’ve found that these resorts often limit your ability to immerse yourself in the local culture and may come with hefty fees for off-site excursions. For a truly enriching experience, I suggest venturing beyond the resort’s confines to discover authentic dishes, local markets, and striking landmarks.”

Budget Airlines Have the Cheapest Fares

When scrolling for low-cost airfare on travel sites, some flights will jump out at you with prices that are way lower than the brand-name competition offers for the same route — but there’s a tradeoff waiting to sneak up on your wallet.

“Budget airlines may advertise lower fares, but travelers should beware of additional costs like baggage fees and seat selection, which can eventually cost more than a main fare ticket,” said Alma Lopez, who has traveled to more than 35 countries and is the CEO and owner of Alma Explores. “It’s essential to always check the fine print before booking.”

Third-Party Sites Always Offer the Best Hotel Deals

Travel sites can show you offers from many hotels at once and sometimes offer excellent discounts, but the idea that that’s always where the best deals are is travel industry mythology.

“It is easy to assume you get the best rates through a third-party booking site,” said Alexandra Dubakova, a travel expert who’s visited countries including Indonesia, Austria, Turkey, Albania and Greece, worked in the solo travel safety and travel insurance sectors, and is currently CMO at the travel site FreeTour.com.

“But it is rarely a steal. The best thing to do is to get in touch with the hotel directly. Most hotels — InterContinental, Starwood, Wyndham — guarantee their clients the best rate if you book through them. You get to take advantage of offers the hotel might have and other advantages like complimentary drinks as you wait in the lounge, etc. Getting in touch with the hotel directly will give a personal touch to the customer service you get. You also stand a better chance of getting a better room that fits your liking.”

Travel Insurance Is Wasteful and Unnecessary

Not every traveler needs insurance, but the commonly held idea that it’s always a ripoff that the industry uses to upsell naive and nervous customers does not account for the many people who have found it to be a financial lifesaver during a crisis.

“Travel insurance is helpful,” said Dubakova. “Depending on the plan you choose, you might get as much as 100% reimbursement for damaged or lost luggage, trip cancellation, travel interruption or delay, and medical care. These events could be heavy on your pocket, and travel insurance could help. You never know when it will happen to you, and it’s better to be safer.”

You’ll Always Save Money by Booking in Advance

Booking in advance is one way to save money, but it’s hardly the only way.

“Most airlines and hotels offer discounts at the last minute to fill empty seats or rooms,” said Dubakova. “To create demand, they offer discounted rates, even 40% off, saving you more. You can take advantage of these deals by using travel apps and email alerts for last-minute bookings. It is also easier to find cheaper options if you are flexible with your travel date and are open to considering other options beyond hotels, like vacation rentals and hostels. Booking in advance is not the only way to save money.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Travel Spending Myths That Are Costing You Money