7 Unconventional Ways To Boost Your Income With AI

Shutthiphong Chandaeng / Getty Images

Since the revolutionary AI-powered ChatGPT tool hit the market about a year ago, many innovative uses have been revealed. People have discovered ways to make money using AI-based tools like ChatGPT and DALL-E 2. You’ve likely heard of how AI can help with content creation and customer service. However, there are also multiple unconventional ways that you can boost your income with AI that you likely haven’t considered yet.

How To Get Free Money: 15 Proven Ways

Learn: What To Do If You Owe Back Taxes to the IRS

What are some unconventional ways to boost your income with AI?

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

Learn New Skills To Get a Better Job

With chatbots, you can teach yourself new skills that will lead to a better job. You could also upgrade your current skills to increase your standing in your job.

What are skills that you can learn with AI?

Coding. You can have ChatGPT explain the basics of coding to you so that you can understand what’s happening.

Communication. If you struggle with effective communication, ChatGPT can help you with structuring emails and learning persuasive writing to improve the quality of your written material.

Negotiating. If you’re unsure of how to get a raise or a job promotion, you can prompt ChatGPT to assist you throughout the entire process so that you have your own career coach.

You can ask a chatbot to explain something in simple terms whenever you’re stuck on something. Instead of worrying about how AI could replace your job, it’s crucial that you embrace these tools to become better in your current role.

Cash App Borrow: How To Borrow Money on Cash App

Learn a New Language To Improve Your Income Options

You can teach yourself a new language to improve your career prospects. Since many global companies will require you to be bilingual, you can brush up or try to learn a language like French or Spanish to improve your chances of getting hired.

Story continues

How can you learn a language through AI?

Ask for basic sentences and greetings.

Prompt the chatbot for verb structure.

Have a practice conversation with it.

Ask it for cultural insights.

Use a language learning app, like Duolingo, that utilizes the power of AI for customized learning.

Use translation services when you’re stuck on a word or a phrase.

While it won’t happen overnight, you can have AI help you become fluent in another language. When you speak multiple languages, you increase your marketability.

Streamline Parts of a Job You Find Difficult

Are aspects of your job frustrating or taking too much time away from your value-added duties? The good news is that you can outsource tasks to AI tools to have more free time to focus on other activities.

What are examples of tasks you can outsource to AI?

Writing emails

Summarizing lengthy pieces of content

Writing ads or marketing copy

Data analysis

Predictive analysis

You can essentially use a chatbot or any AI tool as a personal assistant to help you out with your job, whether you work for someone else or run your own business.

Use AI-Powered Tools To Make Event Graphics

With Adobe and many other platforms getting into generative art, you can leverage AI to make event posters. Midjourney and Stable Diffusion have let anyone turn a prompt into an image. By creating event graphics, holiday cards or any other images, you can make money by selling these or by promoting your events. For example, using Adobe Express to design a sales page or event flyer could help you stand out from competitors.

Here are other visuals you can create with AI:

Pitch decks and presentations with a tool like Tome.

Offer AI headshots — you can help someone turn their regular picture into a professional-looking photo with AI.

Create a professional headshot for yourself so that all of your social media profiles have an improved presence.

Sell YouTube banners or business logos on Fiverr.

If you figure out how to master generative AI tools for art, you can create multiple different income steams.

AI Consulting

While many early adopters have jumped on AI-based tools, assuming that everyone is entirely on board is unfair. If you’re familiar with using AI-powered tools, you can offer AI consulting services to local businesses looking to integrate it into their operations. You can consult for these businesses and assist with implementing chatbots for customer service, utilizing generative art for graphics and with other tools.

Prompt Engineering

If you’ve mastered prompts with tools like ChatGPT or Midjourney, you can find work as a prompt engineer. According to Indeed, you could land a six-figure job as a prompt engineer.

What does a prompt engineer do?

You’re essentially responsible for improving the end results from generative AI-based tools. The scope of the duties will depend on the role of machine learning in the company. Anyone who has played around with AI tools knows that you have to train them for optimal outputs.

Since many of these AI-powered tools are so new, job opportunities are popping up, and this is one of the first ones. The latest research from McKinsey suggests that generative AI could add up to $4.4 trillion to the global economy annually, from banking to sciences.

Write Customized Workout or Nutrition Plans

You could use AI to help with writing workout and nutrition plans as a side gig. Here are other ways that AI can help with a personal training side hustle:

AI-based exercise apps. Tools like Fitness AI or Fitbod help create customized workouts. As a personal trainer, you want to give your clients the best possible customized exercises.

Prompt ChatGPT to create a meal plan based on specific recommendations. A chatbot can create mass meal plans for you and your clients.

Another unconventional way to boost your income is to use an app like My Fitness Pal to get your nutrition in control so that you have more energy for your various ventures. You can’t deny the importance of eating better to perform better.

Closing Thoughts

The introduction of AI-based tools has expanded the different ways that you can increase your income. You’ve likely already heard about how AI can help create content and handle customer service, but hopefully, there’s a new idea on this list that you can test out to boost your income in the near future.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Unconventional Ways To Boost Your Income With AI