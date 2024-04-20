7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

J. Arky
6 min read
0
courtneyk / Getty Images
courtneyk / Getty Images

One of the best parts of retirement is that it frees up time for travel and vacations. Now that you’re beholden to a nine-to-five job, you’re free to globe trot to your heart’s content. Your wallet, however, might feel differently.

Loads of popular vacation destinations aren’t worth the money on a retirement budget. Some of these places are far too expensive on a fixed income. Others are not easily accessible for those of retirement age. And some just aren’t worth going to on a limited budget.

Find Out: Retirement 2024: These Are the 10 Worst Places To Retire in Florida
Discover More: Owe Money to the IRS? Most People Don’t Realize They Should Do This One Thing

“If you are approaching retirement age, and worried that your travel options may be limited once you are finally free to travel, don’t worry,” said business and travel expert Michael Sawyer, operations director at Ultimate Kilimanjaro. “There are plenty of cool, affordable places to travel. You’ll want to do your research and make sure not to pick one of those that will break the bank.”

Here are a few vacation destinations to avoid on a retirement budget.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Hawaii, United States

The island state is a one-of-a-kind paradise that people dream of visiting. But the cost of airfare, lodging, and food alone is enough to break the bank without visiting any tourist attractions. The average per person per week cost for a typical trip to Hawaii is about $1,899.

Trending Now: How Much Monthly Income Could You Get From a $200,000 Annuity?

“While it’s true that the islands are beautiful, there are destinations probably much closer by, like parts of Mexico, where the beaches are just as beautiful, with white sand and crystal blue water,” Sawyer said. “It’s much more economical to travel out of the country in this case, than it is to travel within the U.S. to Hawaii.”

Tokyo, Japan

Blending modernity and tradition, Tokyo is like no place on earth. You can get lost in the city while never feeling as if you are adrift. It is also one of the most expensive cities in the world according to a study by The Economist.

For retirees, the crowded streets can be overwhelming, the hustle and bustle energy taxing, and as travel blogger Stephanie Yoder pointed out in Passports and Pizzas:  “Tokyo is intense…which can make it hard to relax and enjoy yourself fully.”

The Maldives, State in South Asia

A tropical vacation might feel like the perfect way to celebrate your retirement. After all, who wouldn’t want to sit by the beach side, sipping a fruity drink, and watching the idyllic waves crash along some of the most beautiful scenery in the world? Those who do not want to spend all their savings on one trip, that’s who.

“Maldives is a dream destination for many but it’s important to note that staying at a luxury resort and participating in activities like scuba diving can quickly add up, making it a less practical choice for those on a fixed income,” said Dennis Shirshikov, head of growth at Go Summer.

Paris, France

A city that’s legendary for culture, history, food, and…well, cost. Paris has been immortalized in the minds of everyone as a romantic city, filled with some of the most famous art galleries and historic world landmarks. It’s also pretty expensive to visit the City of Lights.

“You may have had dreams of seeing the Eiffel Tower one day, but unless you’ve planned accordingly, a trip to Paris may not be in the cards,” said Sawyer. “If it’s the old-world charm you crave, a trip to Montreal, Canada will give you that fix. It is charming, with a French flair, without being uber expensive.”

St. Moritz, Switzerland

Chic hotels, A-list clientele, and a town known for its luxury ski resorts might be too rich in the blood for retirees on a budget. According to Numbeo, the cost of living in St. Moritz is 87% higher than the national average, with high accommodation, food and entertainment prices.

“While offering picturesque landscapes and high-quality life, the costs here can be prohibitive for retirees who need to manage their funds carefully,” said Shirshikov.

The average cost of a three-course meal for two people at a mid-range restaurant is approximately $131.84, adding up to a costly vacation for retirees looking to stretch their limited retirement funds.

Dubai, UAE

Going to the Middle East might be on your bucket list, with the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates being at the top: Dubai. It’s known for incredible architecture, a buzzing nightlife, and some of the wealthiest families in the world, making it also very expensive to get there in the first place.

“Dubai is extremely costly to get to, so most retirees won’t find it worth the money,” said Sawyer. “Unless you have a LOT of money, then go for it. You will fit right in.”

Shirshikov added that Dubai is renowned for its “luxury and modernity but can be exorbitantly costly in terms of lodging, dining, and entertainment. For retirees, the high cost of living combined with the urban pace might not offer the relaxing or cost-effective retirement experience they seek.”

New York City, United States

Broadway shows. Landmark after landmark. The city that never sleeps. It’s a lot for retirees, especially when it comes to getting around the five boroughs of New York. You can take a taxi or a ride share, but those add up pretty quickly. Public transportation, though it runs 24/7, can be exhausting and require lots of walking, including up and down stairs. None of which is great for retirees.

“While an exciting urban center with endless cultural and culinary experiences, it can also quickly deplete travel funds with its high costs for hotels, dining out, and attractions,” said Shirshikov.

When traveling on a fixed income in your retirement years, Shirshikov highlighted how “some destinations are notoriously expensive, and while they might offer unique experiences, they can strain a retirement budget without delivering proportional value.”

It’s important to do your research ahead of time, plan out the cost of the trip and not indulge in additional spending when you get there.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Welcome to 'peak boomer' era: A wave of retirees is about to blow through their savings and cling to Social Security to stay afloat

    While more older boomers tend to have a pension, a looming wave of younger retirees are about to strain the economy and Social Security.

  • I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62?

    Figuring out when you can afford to retire often comes down to determining whether your assets will produce enough annual income to support your lifestyle and spending needs. If you need help deciding when to retire, connect with a financial advisor and have them build you an income plan based on your unique financial situation. […] The post I Have $500k in a Roth IRA, and Will Receive a Combined $2,000 a Month From a Pension and Social Security. Can I Retire at 62? appeared first on SmartReads

  • First Time Taking a Cruise? 3 Upgrades You May Want to Pay For

    Certain cruise upgrades may be worth the money, especially if you're new to cruising. Read on to learn more.

  • 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: How to Stay Ahead of the Curve

    How would you handle early retirement? Instead of having years of investment and growth left, what if you had to start living on your retirement accounts tomorrow? More importantly, what if you had no choice in the matter? A financial advisor can help you prepare for life’s curveballs, including forced retirement. Find a fiduciary advisor […] The post Study Says 40% of Workers Forced Into Early Retirement: Here’s How to Stay Ahead of the Curve appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Business travel picks up, bolstering outlook for US airlines

    U.S. airlines have enjoyed a travel boom for the past three years, but until this past quarter, big-spending corporate travelers had been largely missing. The U.S. airlines that have so far released results - including Delta, United and Alaska Air - all reported a sharp rebound in flying for business purposes. On Thursday, Alaska Air said increased spending by technology companies like Amazon.com and Microsoft in the March quarter increased revenue from corporate travel to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Over 12,000 Americans Will Turn 65 Every Day in 2024. Are You Ready For Retirement?

    The U.S. population is approaching a landmark sometimes called Peak 65, the point next year when more than 12,000 people will start turning 65 each day, hitting an estimated total of 4 million for the year, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. By the end of 2030, all Baby Boomers – those born between 1946 and […] The post More Than 12,000 Americans Will Turn 65 Every Day in 2024. Are You Ready for Retirement? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • The Average US Retirement Age: Where Do You Stack Up?

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Pension vs. Social Security: Which Will Give Me More Retirement Money?

    Most retired workers depend on multiple streams of income during their retirement. Two of the most common such income streams are Social Security and pensions. If we look at pension vs. Social Security income, we find significant differences. Retired workers … Continue reading → The post Pension vs. Social Security: Key Differences appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Three reasons Generation X thinks reality bites when it comes to retirement

    Gen X will start turning 60 next year, and they’re less optimistic than baby boomers about their retirement prospects. Here’s why.

  • Disappointed With the Amount of Your Social Security Benefit? Here's What to Do.

    There are options to increase your benefit, or cut your cost of living, if you end up disappointed with what Social Security can do for you.