7 Walmart Items Frugal People Never Buy

Some Walmart items can’t be judged solely by their price tag. Frugal shoppers live by this motto, because they know quality matters too.

Additionally, they’re aware the discount retailer doesn’t always have the cheapest prices. Therefore, they make a habit of comparison shopping, to ensure they’re always getting the best deal.

There’s plenty of money to be saved on your next Walmart trip. To get you started, here’s seven items you should never buy at the retail giant.

Parent’s Choice Diapers

“As a mom of a toddler, I avoid Walmart’s Parent’s Choice Diaper brand,” said Melissa Cid, consumer savings expert for MySavings.com.

She said the low price per pack initially lured her in, but the quality did not hold up to its name-brand competitors.

“Parents, do yourself a favor and pay a little more for name-brand diapers,” she said. “You can save on Huggies and Pampers with coupons and cash back offers.”

For reference, a 44-count pack of size one Pampers Baby Dry Diapers costs $9.97 at Walmart. A pack of Great Value diapers in the same size, containing the same number of diapers is $4.62.

Therefore, it’s easy to see why the store brand would be enticing, but take Cid’s word and skip it.

Great Value Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

A family-sized pack of Oreos costs $4.58 at Walmart, but the Great Value version of this product is just $2.98. It’s easy to see why you might be tempted to buy the store brand, but Cid advised against it.

“If you are looking to save money on Oreos, don’t go for the Walmart off-brand version, you’ll be greatly disappointed,” she said. “The Great Value Twist and Shout Chocolate Sandwich Cookies will save you $1 of $2 off name-brand but the taste does not stack up.”

Basically, there’s only one Oreo brand, and you can’t put a price on it.

Energizer AAA Batteries

When it comes to buying batteries, Andy Cooper, money-saving expert at CouponBirds, said frugal people aren’t shopping at Walmart.

He said a 12-pack of Energizer Ultimate Lithium AAA Batteries is $29.95 at Walmart, while an 18-pack of this exact same item is $34.98 at Sam’s Club. The total price tag is $5 higher at the latter, but the price per battery is $2.50 at Walmart, versus $1.94 at the latter.

Vitafusion MultiVites Vitamins

At first glance, paying $10.98 might seem like a good deal for a 150-count jar of Vitafusion MultiVites Gummy Vitamins, but Cooper found it cheaper elsewhere. Specifically, the same item is $8.91 on Amazon.

Chances are, this isn’t the only type of vitamin that can be found cheaper by shopping around. Frugal people know this, so they don’t automatically assume Walmart has the lower price.

Midea Air Conditioner

Given its reputation as a discount retailer, it might be fair to assume Walmart has the most competitive price on air conditioners, but this isn’t necessarily true.

Cooper found the same air conditioner that costs $378 at Walmart is nearly $80 cheaper on Amazon, selling for $300 instead.

This is a pretty substantial price difference, and one that wouldn’t get by a frugal person.

Greeting Cards

Frugal people don’t necessarily steer clear of sending greeting cards, but they’re not buying them at Walmart.

“You can find a selection of greeting cards for $0.99, but the best bet is to pick these up at Dollar Tree for two for $1,” said Andrea Woroch, a money-saving expert.

Compared with many other retailers, Walmart does have a competitive price on greeting cards. However, there’s no reason not to buy them at the Dollar Tree when they’re half the price.

Adult Sneakers

“Walmart offers an affordable selection of shoes for the whole family,” Woroch said. “I often pick up shoes for my kids here since they are constantly growing out of sizes, so it’s a way to manage our budget while keeping up with their needs.”

However, she said frugal adults no longer growing out of their shoes aren’t buying sneakers at Walmart.

“When it comes to adult sneakers for running and fitness, it’s best to focus on quality over price,” she said. “This doesn’t mean you have to drop hundreds of dollars either — just shop savvy.”

As a frugal shopper herself, she said shopping around is the best way to find deals.

“I recently picked up a pair of Brooks running sneakers for about 50% off at Nordstrom Rack,” she said. “Shopping end-of-season sales, clearance racks and outlet stores is another way to get your favorite sneakers at a discount.”

You might pay more upfront, but quality sneakers will last longer, while also serving as a smarter choice for your feet.

