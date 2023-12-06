7 Walmart Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Which Walmart buys are the ones customers can’t get enough of? GOBankingRates searched for the items that many customers gave 5-star reviews.

Discover: 7 Best Expensive-Looking Things You Can Buy at Dollar Tree

Also: Pocket an Extra $400 a Month With This Simple Hack

Next time you go to your local Walmart, consider putting these at the top of your list. According to other customers, you won’t be sorry.

Sponsored: Open a new checking account and earn early paycheck access; up to 2 days early with Discover® Cashback Debit with Early Pay

GIKPAL L-Shaped Computer Desk

Price: $142.99

With more than 1,000 reviews that rate this desk 5 stars, you have to assume it delivers. The desk is 95 inches, which gives users plenty of space, and can be configured multiple ways to fit your needs. It actually provides so much space that some people actually use this as a desk for two people.

In addition, it features three shelves, a removable monitor stand, hooks, and a storage bag to make organizing your tech items easy. The frame is made of steel, so it’s sure to last you a long time. Reviews also praise this desk for being easy to put together. Originally, it sold for $249.99, but right now, it’s on sale for more than $100 off that price. If you need a desk, this might be the one.

Check Out: 10 Best New Sam’s Club Products That Are Worth Every Penny

Price: $15.99

The price of these alone is enough to lure in customers, and 1,300+ buyers rated them 5 stars for performance. The earbuds are waterproof and sweat-proof, so you can use them during pretty much any exercise routine. The battery life is excellent, with playtime lasting for over 4.5 hours from a single charge and 21 hours with the charging case, which is also waterproof.

Users say the sound quality is great, particularly the bass. These seem like a steal when you compare them to more expensive equivalents like Apple’s AirPods.

Price: $37.99

The TOPVISION Sound Bar provides an immersive sound experience that can make you feel like you’re in the movie theater. It provides three equalizer modes: music, movie and news. It also provides Bluetooth connectivity so you can easily pair this sound bar with your phone.

Story continues

One of the thousands of 5-star reviews claims, “This was an awesome buy at an unbelievable price!! Setup was super simple. Paired via Bluetooth to the tv. Makes a world of difference for sound quality. TV speakers are garbage and this delivers clean, crisp sound.”

Veken Ultra-Slim Dual Nozzle Bidet

Price: $19.81

More than 7,600 people rated this 5 stars, citing it’s better and easier to install than more expensive ones on the market. The bidet has two spray modes, and provides adjustable water pressure.

One review claims, “10 min to install in my apartment, and works very well. It’s the most rewarding purchase I made this year and has dramatically changed the quality of my life.” Why not up your quality of life and purchase this bidet for less than $20?

INGALIK Queen Size Mattress Pad

Price: $28.49

This mattress pad provides 400-thread count moisture-wicking cotton that keeps your mattress cool. The pad can be fluffed up to 1.5 inches, adding comfort without changing the firmness of the mattress.

That being said, many reviewers have purchased this to soften a mattress that felt a bit too hard or stiff. This can be a perfect fix for a hard mattress, and it’s under $30.

Ophanie Retractable Baby Gates

Price: $29.99

These mesh baby gates have more than 5,000 5-star reviews. They’re 33 inches tall, and can extend to 55 inches wide to protect both babies and pets. There’s also a safety lock on the top of the gate that provides one-handed opening and closing.

Reviewers love that it’s lightweight, and because it’s adjustable, it can fit in uniquely shaped apartments. Other reviews also praise these for being very easy to set up and put away. These gates used to go for $79.99, but right now, Walmart has them on sale for $50 off.

Geniani XL Heating Pad

Price: $25.97

This heating pad is one of the greatest gifts you can give your aching neck and shoulders. It’s 12 inches by 24 inches, and has an automatic shutoff feature so you can fall asleep with it on and not worry about having to turn it off. You can choose between three heat settings to address your needs: low, medium or high. Additionally, this heating pad comes in seven colors, so you can match the color scheme of your bedroom.

The heating pad has more than 3,000 5-star reviews, with one review saying it’s the “best heating pad I’ve ever tried.”

Note: Prices may vary based on location and online availability.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Walmart Items That Have the Highest-Rated Reviews