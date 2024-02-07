7 Walmart Meals That Are Cheaper Than Buying Takeout

jetcityimage / Getty Images

When life gets busy, cooking dinner can easily go by the wayside. If high takeout prices are crunching your budget, Walmart has you covered.

The retailer is filled with easy meal options that cost a fraction of the price of ordering takeout. A double win, your family will leave the table satisfied, and you’ll enjoy feeding them on the fly at a price that’s well within your budget.

During the — unadjusted — 12 months ending December 2023, the cost of food increased 2.7%. Looking a little closer, the cost of food at home rose by just 1.3%, while the cost of food away from home increased by 5.2%, according to the Consumer Price Index Summary.

No matter what your brood is in the mood for tonight, Walmart has a fast and affordable meal to please them. Here’s a look at seven options to consider.

Pork Loin and Asparagus

For a simple and quick meal, Lindsey Chastain, founder and CEO at The Waddle and Cluck, recommended buying an already seasoned pork loin and some asparagus at Walmart.

“You can cook both on the same pan at 375 [degrees Fahrenheit] for 25 minutes and have [a] family meal for $15,” she said. “Season the asparagus with olive oil, butter, salt, pepper and garlic before cooking.”

For carb lovers, she recommended adding a side of mashed potatoes and gravy to the mix.

Lasagna and Caesar Salad

When you have takeout on the mind, making a lasagna from scratch is out of the question. However, Chastain said you can still satisfy this craving without ordering from your favorite Italian restaurant.

“For another $15 easy meal, pick up a frozen lasagna and a bag of Caesar salad,” she said. “Start the lasagna in the microwave to speed up cooking times, and it’s ready in 30 minutes.”

Rotisserie Chicken With Brussels Sprouts

Healthy and cheap, this Walmart meal could easily become a household staple.

“At under $10, you can’t beat the rotisserie chicken with a side of Brussels sprouts,” Chastain said. “To prepare the Brussels sprouts, slice in half, toss with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt, pepper and garlic and roast for 25 minutes on 375 [degrees Fahrenheit].”

If you’re tight on time or just plain exhausted, she said there’s also another option.

“For an even faster side, pick up a veggie tray and have a ready-made meal,” she said.

Do note, rotisserie chickens are only available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Walmart.

Pepperoni Pizza

If you were planning to pick up the phone to order a pizza, you might want to think again. As of February 2024, the national average cost of a pizza is a jaw-dropping $18.33, according to Slice of the Union.

Thankfully, frozen pizza is still affordable.

“You can’t go wrong with the Red Baron Brick Oven Pepperoni Frozen Pizza,” said Gary Gray, co-founder at CouponChief. “Priced at just a little under $5, it’s a quick and tasty option for busy nights.”

When you do the math, you could get almost four of these frozen pizzas for the price of one takeout pizza, which can add up fast.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

If you’re in the mood for spaghetti and meatballs, there’s a much cheaper alternative than ordering this classic dish to-go from a local restaurant. Gray said he highly recommends Banquet’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Frozen Meal.

“At $1.68 for a 10-ounce box, it’s a wallet-friendly alternative to restaurant prices,” he said. “This frozen meal features savory marinara sauce, providing a convenient and satisfying dining option that won’t break the bank.”

Bean and Cheese Burritos

“For a Tex-Mex twist, the El Monterey Bean & Cheese Burritos at Walmart are a fantastic deal,” Gray said.

Priced at $5.17 for eight burritos, this works out to approximately $0.65 per burrito.

“This frozen option offers substantial savings compared to a single burrito from a restaurant,” Gray said. “Having a multi-pack on hand ensures a convenient and cost-effective solution for quick and tasty meals.”

Fettucine Alfredo With Chicken and Broccoli

Another Italian favorite, Gray said Michelina’s Fettucine Alfredo with Chicken and Broccoli Meal is a straightforward option that doesn’t compromise on taste.

Priced at $1.18 for an 8-ounce frozen dinner, it’s an affordable choice for a quick meal.

“The fettuccine pasta, white meat chicken and crisp broccoli in a creamy alfredo sauce provide a well-balanced and satisfying dining experience on a budget,” he said.

At this price, you can stock your freezer with these meals, so you always have a delicious, easy dinner on hand. This can help you avoid any temptation to order takeout.

