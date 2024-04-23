7 Ways Decluttering Your Home Saves You Money, According to Frugal Living YouTuber Kate Kaden

KatarzynaBialasiewicz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you’ve been putting off your spring cleaning tasks, you’re missing out on more than just having a tidier, less stressful living space. Kate Kaden, a YouTuber who regularly shares her favorite frugal living tips, found that decluttering reduced certain expenses and improved her spending habits. In a recent video, she detailed seven ways the practice can save you money.

1. You Could Find Money

You might be surprised about the forgotten cash, change and gift cards around your home. Some places to look include inside old purses, drawers and piggy banks, and even under furniture. By decluttering, you might uncover spare funds to put in your savings account or use toward expenses.

2. You’ll Feel More Abundance

Kaden discussed how the decluttering process made her feel like she had an abundance of things. As a result, she could save money since she felt less tempted to buy more items. You can also apply this to daily basics by using what you already have first.

3. You Could Avoid Storage Fees

If you have too much stuff, you might be paying a monthly fee for a storage unit. But Kaden explained that some people don’t even use the items they’re storing, or they abandon the units completely. Unless you’re dealing with a temporary situation like a move, consider selling, donating or throwing out the unnecessary stuff to eliminate rental fees.

4. You’ll Need Fewer Storage Tools

Decluttering can save you cash if you’re someone who frequently buys containers and organizational supplies. While Kaden recognized that storing things like holiday decorations makes sense, some people have many bins of unused items. She explained, “My philosophy is I want to have less so I don’t have to spend money to store things that I’m not going to look at 90% of the year.”

5. You’ll Save on Cleaning

Kaden discussed how having more clutter increases the time and supplies required to clean your home. Not only would decluttering reduce the cost and hassle, but it can also leave time for enjoyable things and even additional income opportunities, such as a side hustle.

6. You’ll Replace Fewer Items

It’s easy for important items to get lost and forgotten in your clutter. This costs you money when you can’t find what you need and decide to just repurchase it. Kaden gave an example of how she couldn’t find the balloon pump she needed for her boss’s birthday party.

7. You’ll Spend More Mindfully

Kaden said, “When you have taken the hours and days and weeks and months to declutter your home, you are going to be much more mindful of what you bring into the house now because where are you going to put it?” She also talked about how considering the work to clean and maintain everything can make you rethink whether a potential purchase is wise.

