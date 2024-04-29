7 Ways To Get Help When You’re Broke in Retirement

LordHenriVoton / Getty Images

Retirement should be a time to enjoy your family, travel and relax without financial stress. However, many Americans are increasingly concerned about the reality of working late into their golden years.

In fact, “79 percent of Americans agree there indeed is a retirement crisis, up from 67 percent in 2020,” a recent study from the National Institute on Retirement Security indicated. “More than half of Americans (55 percent) are concerned that they cannot achieve financial security in retirement,” the research found.

With so many facing the sobering situation of financially struggling during retirement, there are programs to help.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

The need for affordable housing has increased for seniors, according to a 2023 report from Harvard University’s Joint Center for Housing Studies, “In 2021, nearly 11.2 million older adults were cost-burdened, meaning they spent more than 30 percent of household income on housing costs, an all-time high, a significant increase from the 9.7 million recorded in 2016.” In addition, “Homelessness is rising among older individuals,” per the study.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development offers programs for seniors including reverse mortgages and how to avoid scams, as well as information regarding housing counseling, housing discrimination, public housing and more.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income seniors who need assistance with energy costs.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Qualifying seniors can get assistance from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) which helps them buy fresh, healthy food to maintain good health.

Volunteers of America

For 125 years, Volunteers of America has offered a variety of services to seniors helping them live independently — including long-term nursing, senior center, and meal programs, home health services, assisted living and more.

Dental Lifeline Network

Many seniors can’t afford a trip to the dentist, but the Dental Lifeline Network is a nonprofit dedicated to providing care to the elderly. “The program operates through a volunteer network of 12,500 dentists and 3,200 dental labs across the United States,” the site stated. “Since its inception in 1985, our DDS program has surpassed $500 million in donated dental therapies, transforming the lives of 170,000 people.”

Retirement Jobs

Founded in 2005, Retirement Jobs helps seniors beat age discrimination by matching them with age-friendly employers. The free service is available in every state and helps people over age 50 find jobs in banking, retail, sales, accounting, marketing and more.

The Pet Fund

Some seniors with pets can struggle to take care of their beloved furry friends financially, but there are programs to help with vet costs. The Pet Fund is a nonprofit that provides funding to people who can’t afford vet care for their animals. According to the site, “The Pet Fund works only on non-basic, non-urgent care. This category includes medical needs such as cancer treatment, heart disease, chronic conditions, endocrine diseases, eye diseases, etc.”

7 Ways To Get Help When You're Broke in Retirement