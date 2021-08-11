U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,425.25
    -4.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,159.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,018.75
    -25.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.10
    -4.70 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.84
    -1.45 (-2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,735.70
    +4.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.92
    +0.20 (+1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5730
    +0.0330 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,885.69
    +93.73 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,143.18
    +900.51 (+371.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.81
    +32.77 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

7 Ways to Improve B2B Commerce Productivity

Peter Daisyme
·7 min read

Firms are eager to make their mark as the economy chugs back after the pandemic. However, organizations that sell B2B products and services can’t just dive back into the fray without considering their productivity levels. Specifically, leaders need to consider keeping their production high and inefficiencies low during the full sales cycles.

Of course, running an efficient B2B commerce operation doesn’t happen without consideration and planning. That’s where productivity best practices come into the picture.

B2B Commerce Productivity Tips for Streamlining Selling Systems

Below are a few strategies that B2B commerce businesses can use to streamline their B2B selling systems. Applied together, the strategies can help businesses move forward without wasting time, energy, money, or other resources.

1. Remove payment friction points

Getting paid quickly is essential, but many organizations suffer from poor payment workflows.

For instance, a company may send out monthly invoices with net-30 terms. After the client cuts the check, the business would have to wait for the check—and then the funds. Even offering online payments doesn’t entirely solve this problem. Credit card deposits can take a few days to resolve. Plus, they can incur high fees.

An alternative to this stilted payment flow could be to accept automated clearing house (ACH) payments. ACH payments move funds between banking accounts and tend to cost less from a fee perspective. Another option is to try FIS’s RealNet, a cloud-based payment process that settles funds between entities in almost real-time. RealNet uses existing national and international payment rails to promote speedy, secure transactions.

Bottom line? The simpler it is to exchange goods and services, the simpler it is for businesses to scale. Period.

2. Normalize the idea of on-demand manufacturing

One way to improve productivity is by reducing the need for collecting, maintaining, and storing inventory. For example, this can happen with on-demand manufacturing.

The idea of creating anything on-demand may sound like a space-age idea, but it’s not anymore. Companies like Gooten are producing large-scale orders within a few days.

Though it might not be feasible for all B2B organizations to provide on-demand choices to clients, some can. As a consequence, they will reap the benefits that come with a minimum amount of unsold inventory. Plus, they can lean into AI-driven software to help predict when they’ll need an influx of raw materials to fulfill potential orders.

For years, stories have shown that too much inventory can weigh down any company. It’s not unusual to read about the massive inventory stores attached to companies forced into bankruptcy. By exploring on-demand options, businesses can improve their competitiveness while still offering world-class products.

3. Offer self-service to your clients

In an age where people are accustomed to finding their own solutions, B2B commerce clients may prefer the advantage of a 24/7 system that enables them to answer their own questions.

A good example of self-service comes in the form of AI chatbots. A chatbot can be programmed to fetch information based on a customer’s questions. Once fetched, the information can help the customer make decisions regarding the next moves. Some chatbots are so intuitive and natural that people don’t even realize they’re not speaking with a human representative of the company.

It’s not difficult to understand how giving your B2B commerce clients the benefit of self-service increases the organization’s productivity overall. For example, support agents will be freed up to spend more time with complex service cases. Plus, customers won’t have to wait hours to get help.

4. Explore methods to reduce employee churn

Worker turnover remains a hidden source of waste in B2B commerce companies. That’s why organizations with “revolving doors” can’t seem to scale. After all, they’re always spinning their wheels replacing people who are leaving.

Corporate productivity doesn’t just take a hit because an employee who says goodbye walks away with legacy knowledge. It also tanks because of lowered morale among the remaining workers. Often, when one person leaves, everyone else takes up the slack. This can lead to unsatisfied, overworked, burned-out team members who can’t do their best.

Reducing turnover usually starts by improving overall engagement levels. When employees are engaged, they want to stay. However, engaging employees isn’t a one-and-done deal. The process involves making sure that employees know their purpose within an organization, as well as feel rewarded for their efforts.

A few ways to improve the connection between employees and their employer include providing regular upskilling, constantly upgrading tools, and compensating generously. Another way to attract and retain great talent today is to offer hybrid or remote working for convenience and flexibility.

5. Trim age-old buying cycles

Most B2B commerce companies know their average buying cycles. For instance, a manufacturer of business equipment may expect a 100-day buying cycle based on historical data. Resultantly, the manufacturer makes plans based on the cycle.

But what would happen if the manufacturer could tighten the buying cycle by 10%? In that case, the cycle would happen over 90 days rather than 100 days. It’s not difficult to imagine how different the business’s finances would look with shortened sales cycles. Additionally, sellers would be able to increase their productivity levels by logging more conversions each year.

Giving a buying cycle a haircut takes time and effort, of course. Company leaders can start by mapping out the traditional cycle. Then, they can look at ways to shave off hours or days here and there. Some solutions could be to work with new vendors or to speed up the time it takes for sales representatives to meet prospects.

6. Rethink sluggish shipping methods

B2B commerce companies often rely on a variety of shipping methods depending upon their products. They may also face high shipping costs to send orders across zones or countries. Nonetheless, shipping can be an area of massive productivity improvements.

For example, a B2B seller may want to look at repeat customers’ orders to see if they could be shipped more cost-effectively without causing the client problems. Anything from switching carriers to transport types can help streamline a clunky system.

It’s important to note that adaptability really is the name of the game here. B2B customers are becoming accustomed to getting what they want as quickly as possible, thanks to fulfillment giants like Amazon. Consequently, they’ll naturally expect flexibility in their B2B transactions, too.

7. Allow existing clients to re-order online

Re-ordering in the B2B commerce marketplace usually involves a client speaking with a sales representative. Unfortunately, this can hold up the process. Though representatives will want to touch base with customers from time to time, they don’t need to place new orders by hand. Instead, this can be done online through a robust portal.

It’s not just about productivity having clients place their own orders online. It’s also freeing for everyone involved. From the client’s perspective — ordering doesn’t require any special steps. Plus, the client can order any time without having to contact someone from the B2B seller. Similarly, the B2B sales representative can stay attuned to the clients’ orders without wasting time on an unnecessary phone call.

Make no mistake: Touchpoints between sellers and buyers are essential, particularly in the B2B realm. But they’re not always necessary. Giving clients access to online ordering makes everything smoother and speeds up the reordering process.

Fostering productivity promises countless upsides for companies involved in B2B commerce. Just making a few tweaks over the coming sales quarter can mean the difference between plateauing or scaling.

The post 7 Ways to Improve B2B Commerce Productivity appeared first on Due.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Just Dropped 11%

    Less than 24 hours after The Wall Street Journal confirmed, in its Monday edition, that Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) will indeed raise the ticket price for rides on its spaceplane to $450,000 a seat, shares of the space tourism pioneer are plunging 11.1% as of 3:20 p.m. EDT Tuesday. After all, Virgin Galactic itself first announced this price increase on Friday, and investors seemed pretty happy about it at the time. With Virgin Galactic's share price climbing both Friday and Monday, the early read on the company's move appeared to be that demand for space tourism flights was looking so strong that Virgin Galactic had plenty of pricing power, and plenty of room to raise prices to satisfy the demand.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Boeing Poised to Win Crucial 737 Max Deal With New Indian Budget Carrier

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is in advanced discussions with a newly created Indian budget carrier to sell 737 Max jets, according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that could give the U.S. planemaker a crucial breakthrough in a major market dominated by Airbus SE.The airline, Akasa, backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, has also held discussions with Airbus for its best-selling A320neo jets, but that model isn’t available for delivery until several years down the track, tilt

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

    Here are three growth stocks to buy that are near all-time highs right now. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) shares are up 25% year to date and now stand near their highest level ever. IIP isn't an ordinary REIT, though: It focuses on the U.S. medical cannabis industry.

  • Analysts Just Made A Neat Upgrade To Their BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Forecasts

    BioNTech SE ( NASDAQ:BNTX ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial...

  • 3 Reasons Why Robinhood Stock Could See 10X Gains

    It's only been a few weeks since its IPO, but shares of discount brokerage Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) have more than doubled in value at one point and are currently trading up nearly 50% from their initial offering price. Many old-school investors think Robinhood stock is heavily overvalued because it's now trading at 60 times 2020 revenue despite posting just a marginal profit. Robinhood's no-fee, easy-access structure allows virtually anyone to sign up and take part in investing, including the trendy meme-oriented short squeezes that have yielded mouthwatering returns for some.

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Didn’t Dump All Chinese Stocks. Here’s What It Still Owns.

    The famous stock picker's actively managed ETFs recently dumped most of their holdings of Chinese shares.

  • What to Expect When Nio Reports Earnings

    Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) will report its second-quarter earnings results after the U.S. markets close on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Wall Street analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect Nio to report a loss of $0.11 per American depositary share, on average, on revenue of $1.28 billion. In what was a better-than-expected result at the time, Nio lost $0.16 per share on revenue of $526.4 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Telcos Seek Killer App to Recoup Billions Spent on 5G

    (Bloomberg) -- About a decade ago, mobile carriers poured billions of dollars into high-speed 4G networks only to see technology giants such as Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Google walk away with most of the profits fueled by social media. As operators plow even more cash into 5G, they are betting on a futuristic concept in hope of a fair share of the returns this time.Telecommunications companies are looking to build a platform based on the metaverse, an idea that inspired “Ready Player One” an

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Planning to retire? Here’s a list of at least 14 things to account for first

    Retirement requires an enormous amount of planning, affecting not only how much money to put aside for old age but how to spend and maintain it. Retirement Tip of the Week: When planning for retirement, especially if you plan to retire soon, make a list of expenses you expect to have — as well as any other variables that will affect your financial picture. Anything can happen in retirement, especially since for many of us this chapter of life could span decades.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Oil Falls After U.S. Calls on OPEC+ to Boost Production

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped suddenly after the U.S. called on the OPEC+ alliance to revive production more quickly.Futures tumbled as much as 1.8% in New York after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said current plans to boost output weren’t sufficient. The world’s largest oil-consuming nation has seen gasoline prices firmly above $3 a gallon in recent months, putting pressure on drivers who are back on the road as pandemic restrictions ease.“We are engaging with relevant OPEC+ members on t

  • Why Shares of BioNTech Were Falling Today

    Shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) were down nearly 7% today after two studies of more than 50,000 patients in the Mayo Clinic Health System showed rival Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) vaccine might be more effective against the troublesome delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The effectiveness of BioNTech's vaccine, developed with Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), was only 42% during July, according to the study, compared to 76% for Moderna. A second study showed nursing home residents generated stronger immune responses after the Moderna vaccine than after BioNTech's.

  • Cardano Founder Charles Hoskinson Thinks Ethereum Could Peak in 2022

    In a recent interview, Charles Hoskinson spoke on a number of topics related to Cardano and Ethereum.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks to Buy in August

    Here's why they chose Bayer (OTC: BAYR.Y), Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY), and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE). Zhiyuan Sun (Bayer): Investing guru Warren Buffett once said, "When there's blood in the streets, you buy." The quote could not be more applicable to shares of Bayer.

  • Why Shares of Fulgent Genetics Are Plunging Today

    Shares of coronavirus testing company Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ: FLGT) are down 16.2% to $91.98 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. Fulgent derives the overwhelming majority of its revenue from coronavirus testing.