7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Cars

Gina Hagler
3 min read
0
©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

In some ways, a car is like a house, with maintenance and upkeep contributing to the resale value. They differ because with a car, as time goes on, the value of your car has a downward trend. If you were to appraise it, the amount you could sell it for would be less than the purchase price due to depreciation — a measure of wear and tear.

Learn: 5 Used Cars You Shouldn’t Buy
Find: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

You may be familiar with vintage or classic cars that are worth an exorbitant amount of money as the result of both manufacturer discontinuation and scarcity. But, when it comes to modern buying and selling, there are eight ways people destroy the value of their cars.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

Mileage

Mileage is the hardest to control and isn’t necessarily the result of a car being poorly maintained. For regular individuals, driving is the primary function of a car, and mileage can’t be avoided. To make matters worse, mileage generally affects the value the most, as it is thought to be indicative of the overall condition and degree of servicing required. So, while impossible to avoid, you will find that your car is worth more the less you drive it. Mileage exceeding 200,000 is where the value reduction gets rough.

Brand Reputation

This is another thing you can’t necessarily control, but choosing to purchase well-regarded, mass-market brands like Subaru or Hyundai or luxury brands like Lexus and Acura over others can result in a higher resale value.

Aftermarket Modifications

Accessorizing your car with custom kits, wheels and rims, stereo systems, decals and other items can lower its resale value, as there’s a good chance future buyers won’t be interested in the cost of maintaining these add-ons that often aren’t covered by the warranty, according to Reader’s Digest. Suspension modifications and tinted windows are bad choices for preserving the value of your car, too. Anything that affects the safety mechanisms or powertrain results in the steepest devaluations.

Exterior

This is the wear and tear that people see without even driving the car. Not washing it and leaving dents and other deterioration like rust and corrosion behind will destroy the value. Tire damage and worn or cracked headlights and taillights are bad marks for your valuation. The presentation of the exterior in terms of customization is also important. Ostentatious color choices or material finishes can also bring down the value, and perhaps go so far as to prevent you from actually managing to sell the car. Even bumper stickers bring down the value, so you should definitely remove them.

Interior

If the car looks dirty on the inside or carries a bad odor, you’re simply asking for a poorer valuation. This includes the condition of the floor mats, stains or holes in the seating material and any other signs of deterioration like missing buttons. Look after your leather and upholstery and don’t smoke in your car.

Windshield Cracks

Windshield cracks are an interior and exterior problem; they look bad and can be the first step to a total collapse of your window. Trying to sell your car with window cracks present will easily result in devaluation.

Mechanical Function

People obliterate the value of their cars by not getting them regularly serviced and neglecting to keep an accurate record of their service visits and any repairs. The less it seems like the owner cared about the car, the lower the valuation. This also includes smaller elements like interior lights that aren’t functioning.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 7 Ways People Destroy the Value of Their Cars

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Rail Vision score major US order advancing railway safety using its AI technology

    Rail Vision CEO Shahar Hania joined Steve Darling from Proactive to share exciting news about the company securing an order for its innovative AI-powered Switch Yard System from a Class 1 freight r...

  • Tesla’s Big Problem Isn’t Elon Musk. What the Stock Needs—and How to Get It.

    Tesla doesn’t have problems. Tesla has been barraged by a steady stream of bad news lately, causing shares of the electric-vehicle maker to drop more than 11% in April and 37% this year. The good news, if it can be called that, is that all the issues scaring investors are essentially reflections of a common problem: Demand for Tesla’s existing product lineup is waning.

  • Volkswagen To Gain A Competitive EV Advantage With A New Architecture It Developed With XPeng

    On Wednesday, Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY) revealed that together with its Chinese EV partner, XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), they have developed a new architecture for EVs. The EV pioneer Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been leading the market when it comes to architecture that reduces the wiring and components in an electric vehicle to lower the cost of its manufacturing, but with the help of XPeng, Volkswagen will finally be able to compete with Tesla on the cost efficiency front. The new architecture wi

  • United Airlines warns of major consequences of Boeing 737 Max blowout

    United Airlines has just revealed that Boeing's safety issues will continue to have a domino effect on its operations.

  • Boeing whistleblower says he was told ‘frankly, to shut up’ after 3 years of raising aircraft quality concerns: ‘This is the hell that I was subjected to’

    Boeing was basically “putting out defective airplanes,” quality engineer Sam Salehpour told a Senate subcommittee.

  • Ex-honcho at GM, Ford and Chrysler says the EV movement in the US came ‘too soon, too fast’

    Car execs want an EV ‘evolution,’ not a ‘revolution.’

  • Xiaomi says sales of its electric car 3-5 times higher than expected

    Sales of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi's first electric car have been 3-5 times higher than expected, CEO Lei Jun said on Thursday, as the company began delivering standard versions of the so-called SU7 to buyers ahead of schedule. Lei, Xiaomi's founder, made the comments during a two-hour livestream on Douyin, the Chinese equivalent of TikTok, that garnered over 34 million viewers. Xiaomi launched its car, which draws styling cues from Porsche, late last month, entering a crowded China EV market with an attention-grabbing price tag - under $30,000 for the base model, which is $4,000 cheaper than the base model of Tesla's Model 3 in China.

  • Airbus, Rolls-Royce Close to $20 Billion Turkish Airlines Parts Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkish Airlines is set to sign an agreement with Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc and Airbus SE for the domestic production of aircraft components valued at as much as $20 billion, part of its mega plane purchase announced last year.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingTesla Asks Investors to Approve Musk’s $56 Billion Pay AgainRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsBankers Hit With Millions in Breakup Fees for D

  • US auto sector 'whipsawed' by politicians, Ford chairman says

    The U.S. auto industry needs regulatory certainty from politicians in Washington and the back and forth as the White House changes hands doesn't help, but the adoption rate of electric vehicles will continue to grow, Ford Motor's executive chairman Bill Ford said on Wednesday. The growth rate on EV sales has slowed, but globally they are being adopted quickly and Ford will follow even as it hedges it bets with its gasoline-powered and hybrid electric vehicles, he said at a Detroit Free Press event outside Detroit.

  • India's Bajaj Auto aims to make 10,000 Triumph units a month by September, CFO says

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Bajaj Auto is aiming to achieve its target of producing 10,000 units of its Triumph motorcycles each month by September, a company executive said on Thursday. "I would pin that in the first half (of fiscal 2025)," Dinesh Thapar, Bajaj Auto's financial chief, said in a post-earnings call when asked about the goal's trajectory. Bajaj Auto ramped up its repertoire of premium brands, which includes KTM and Dominar, partnering with British bike-maker Triumph.