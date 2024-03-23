7 Ways You’re Wasting Money at Target

jimkruger / iStock.com

Target is the sixth most popular retailer in America, so chances are that you’ve made the infamous “Target run” before. The store is often synonymous with retail therapy — a place to find all your staples, kill some time, browse around and treat yourself. But retail therapy can destroy your finances if you aren’t careful.

So can you still shop at Target when you’re trying to save money? Yes. In fact, some shoppers on TikTok have reported that Target is more affordable in some ways than Walmart. Shopping at Target can still be worthwhile, and it can be budget-friendly if you’re a smart spender.

Wondering how to save money while still enjoying your Target runs? Here are seven ways you might be wasting your money at Target — and how to save more.

Heading Straight to the Dollar Spot

What’s the first thing you see when you walk into your local Target? In most stores, it’s the dollar spot, also known as “Bullseye’s Playground.” This section is full of seasonal knickknacks, decor, toys and more, generally priced between $1 and $7 per item.

These items might seem like a great deal. However, they can lead to overspending. Studies show that a shopper is much more likely to buy an item at a 50% discount than at its normal cost. The dollar spot at Target encourages shoppers to put more items in their cart just because they seem affordable.

Try This Instead:

Skip the dollar spot when you enter the store. If you really want to browse through it, stop by after you’ve picked up the items you need, when you’re “shopped out” and the discounts aren’t quite as exciting.

Not Making a List

A simple shopping list is one of the most effective tools for saving money in the face of rising prices. If you go to Target without a clear idea of what you’re shopping for, you could end up spending money on items you don’t currently need.

Try This Instead:

Write down a shopping list on paper or in a notes app on your phone. Double-check the list before entering the store and before you check out.

Additionally, you can write down a maximum price for each item on the list to avoid overspending or buying too much of one product. Set these prices by browsing online before you head to the store.

Buying Seasonal Products

Target’s products change seasonally, with new items released for spring, summer, the winter holidays, Valentine’s Day and everything in between.

Like any retail store, Target generally charges full price for its latest releases. Buying seasonal decor, clothes or gifts at their peak prices will hurt your budget. That’s why shopping outside the normal season is one of the most effective ways to cut back on your holiday spending.

Try This Instead:

If you love seasonal decor and clothes, check out Target’s clearance racks for last season’s goodies. You can buy them at a steep discount and save them for next year.

Avoiding Target’s Store Brands

Target carries a lot of brand-name items, from clothing and shoes to groceries and home goods. It also carries several of its own brands, including:

A New Day: women’s apparel

Boots & Barkley: pet supplies

Cat & Jack: kids’ clothes

Everspring: household essentials

Good & Gather: food items

Store brands are generally cheaper than name-brand products because they’re produced within the same company, allowing the brand to cut costs. One study estimates that American shoppers as a whole save more than $40 billion per year on groceries and household items by choosing store brands over national brands. In other words, brand loyalty can cost you — and shopping at Target is no exception.

Try This Instead:

Embrace Target’s in-house brands for your staple items. When shopping for the brands you love, try online shopping to get the best discounts.

Getting Distracted

You might be surprised by some of the things you can buy at Target. From flashy new electronics to your favorite skincare products, Target is full of distractions. The more time you spend shopping and browsing, the more likely you are to pick up items you don’t need. Avoiding distractions will help you stick to your shopping list and not waste money.

Try This Instead:

When you get distracted by an item you like, don’t put it in your cart. Take a picture or write it down, and then reassess the item when you get home to decide if you really need it. You might find the same product for a cheaper price online.

Stopping for a Treat

More than 1,700 Targets around the country have a built-in Starbucks. It might be tempting to stop by for a treat before or after your shopping trip, but remember that it will cost you an additional $2 to $7, depending on your drink of choice.

Try This Instead:

Make yourself a tasty drink at home, and bring it with you in a reusable cup. That way, you won’t be tempted by the smell of coffee brewing when you walk into Target.

Buying It All at Target

Target carries practically everything, from groceries and cleaning supplies to makeup and shoes. But should you get everything on your shopping list at Target?

Research suggests that you’ll save more by shopping around. For example, Target is not ranked among the most affordable grocery stores. And, while some home goods are affordable at Target, you might find better deals at an online retailer.

Try This Instead:

Compare prices online before you head to Target. When it comes to groceries, you might want to pick a cheaper option, such as Walmart, Trader Joe’s, Aldi or Costco.

Shop Smart, Save Money at Target

Love your Target runs? Don’t worry — you can still save money. Make a list, avoid distractions and check out these Target items that are just as good as their name-brand alternatives.

As long as you’re a smart shopper, you can avoid wasting money at Target.

