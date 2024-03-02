7 Weekend Jobs That Will Make You at Least $15 an Hour

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Whether you’re looking to become more financially stable or save more quickly toward a goal, taking on a side hustle is a good move.

While side job requirements and earnings will vary, you can find several options that pay at least $15 hourly and offer the flexibility to work only on weekends. Here are seven jobs you might consider along with their potential pay.

1. Ride-Booking Service Driver

If you have a reliable vehicle and meet the service’s requirements, you can work for ride-booking services such as Lyft and Uber. This side job is very flexible since you can work on demand, and it can be very lucrative when you work during peak hours and get bonuses and tips. According to Salary.com, the median hourly pay for Uber drivers is $19.

2. Part-Time Bookkeeper

Taking on bookkeeping projects for local businesses or online is an option if you have some training and experience with accounting. You can also find online courses to learn bookkeeping if it interests you. The reported median hourly pay in 2022 was $22.05 for bookkeepers, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

3. Online English Teacher

You can put your language skills to use and teach English online to students overseas. One option is finding your own students, which means you can set rates and class times. You can also choose an online school that pays per class or hourly, though this can require a degree or certification. The platform VIPKid advertises you can make $14 to $22 hourly as a teacher.

4. Creative Freelancer

By signing up for platforms such as Upwork or marketing yourself to individual clients, you can land creative freelance jobs that pay by project or hour. Example work includes writing articles, coding websites, creating graphics or transcribing audio. Earnings can widely vary, but you can decide to only take on assignments averaging at least $15 hourly.

5. Fitness Instructor or Trainer

Local fitness centers often hold several weekend classes, so you might be able to land work as a part-time instructor or trainer. Depending on the employer and role, this job can require relevant fitness and safety certifications along with on-the-job training. It can be a lucrative weekend job as well, with the BLS listing a $21.82 median hourly wage.

6. Delivery Driver

Delivery driver gigs are ideal if you prefer delivering groceries, packages or food. You can work flexibly on platforms such as DoorDash and Uber Eats or take on part-time roles at local businesses. Hourly earnings fluctuate, and various payment structures are possible. PayScale reports delivery drivers make $17.37 hourly on average.

7. Warehouse Worker

If you’re up for more physically demanding work, you could take on weekend shifts packaging or moving around materials at warehouses for companies such as Amazon. You might even get an hourly premium due to irregular hours. The BLS lists a median hourly wage of $16.81 for material movers and hand laborers.

