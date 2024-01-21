7 Winter Items to Buy at Costco for Less Than 30 Dollars

BING-JHEN HONG / iStock.com

At its loveliest, winter is the season of soft white snowfalls, sledding for hours, and delicious hot cocoa sipped by a fire. But sometimes, Jack Frost does more than nip at our noses: He can truly pack a wallop, from ice storms to dry skin, cracked windshields to backed-up driveways. While many shoppers typically wait until he does their worst before stocking up on essentials like bread, eggs, and milk (can’t forget the milk), Costco members can be prepared for the worst and the best of winter without racking high costs. In fact, many of these winter must-have items cost $30 or less.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Winter Tech Jacket

We can’t face the elements without a high-quality winter coat, and with the 32 Degrees Ladies’ Winter Tech Jacket, we can face them in fine style. This coat costs $22.99 and has a fixed hood to get us through cold rain and snow. It has zippered fleece-lined hand pockets to keep our fingers warm. Shoppers can choose blue, gray, or black coats, with plus-size options also available.

HEAD Unisex Ski Gloves

While these durable, waterproof, and windproof unisex ski gloves are ideal for the slopes, they’re strong enough to fortify us against whatever Old Man Winter throws our way. For only $23.99, we can protect our hands with DuPont™ Sorona® Insulation (made from renewably sourced fiber) while benefiting from the enhanced grip features. Available in black and gray, these gloves complement almost any winter wardrobe.

Chooka Ladies’ Winter Snow Boot

Whether we’re trekking through the tundra or simply out for a walk in our neighborhood, a good pair of snow boots is an absolute must-have. For only $27.99, the Chooka Ladies’ Winter Snow Boot offers us a waterproof shell and a cold rating of 20, meaning that it’s equipped for activity in cold weather.

FrostBlocker Ice Scraper Combo Pack

We’ve all dashed out the door on a frosty day, only to realize that our car windshield and windows are covered in ice. Instead of gritting our teeth and waiting for the thaw, we can take matters into our own hands with the FrostBlocker Ice Scraper Combo Pack. At $27.99, the pack comes with two “scrape buddies” and two “scrape babies,” or scrapers of varying sizes, equipped to get the frost and condensation off our windshields and windows.

Rear Window FrostBlocker by Delk

Backing out of our driveways doesn’t have to feel like a game of Risk if we use the Rear Window FrostBlocker by Delk, which protects rear windows from ice, snow, and frost. Easy to put on and remove, the FrostBlocker comes with scratch-free connector hooks that attach to left and right rear door handles or wheels. Priced at $24.99, the FrostBlocker can fit most vehicle contours, including SUVs and Hatchbacks.

HEAD Touchscreen Kids’ Gloves and Mittens

Nothing deters young people from their love of scrolling, even cold weather. With the HEAD Touchscreen Kids’ Gloves and HEAD Touchscreen Kids’ Mittens, our little ones can keep their hands warm while still retaining their ability to answer calls or texts or simply work on their phones. Both gloves and mittens come in at $14.99, offering an affordable cost with added grip control and four-way stretch fleece.

Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa Mix

No snow day or cold winter evening is complete without hot cocoa. At $9.99, Swiss Miss Hot Cocoa can’t be beaten for making fun winter memories.

