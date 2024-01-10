After 7 years, Green Bay's Shipyard area plans advance. Here's the latest on the redevelopment

GREEN BAY - After seven years of changing plans and delays, apartment construction should begin this year in the city’s Shipyard Redevelopment Area.

Iowa-based Merge Urban Development got preliminary approval Monday for its updated plan for the first phase of its multibuilding, mixed-use redevelopment along the Fox River just south of Bridge Street.

The private development will activate a long-vacant site along South Broadway and generate new property tax revenue needed to pay down the millions of dollars the city borrowed to acquire land and construct nearly-completed public improvements along the Fox River.

Here's the latest on what's been happening in the area.

What is the Shipyard redevelopment area?

The Shipyard redevelopment area is roughly bounded by Mason Street, the Fox River, Ashland Avenue and Bridge Street. Part of the focus extends west of Broadway, too.

The city in 2017 first laid out plans to redevelop the area's unused industrial land and vacant, city-owned riverfront property into a new baseball stadium for the Green Bay Rockers, an indoor concert venue and a sports bar.

When the concert venue and stadium moved to Ashwaubenon, the city revamped the site plans to focus on commercial development and multifamily housing, complemented by expansive public recreation spaces and a commercial plaza along South Broadway. Breakthrough, a transportation and logistics firm that helps shippers improve efficiency, briefly considered the site for its headquarters, but moved into Titletown instead.

Crews continue construction of the riverfront promenade, fishing pier and other improvements in the Shipyard Redevelopment Area on Oct. 9, 2023. The site is on the western shore of the Fox River just north of the Mason Street overpass.

Merge proposes housing, Green Bay adds riverfront trail and amenities

Merge, in spring 2021, proposed a 225-unit, two building mixed-use project for the site, contingent on the city starting work on a riverfront path and public improvements that include:

A multimodal path,

Floating dock,

Fishing pier,

Habitat enhancement, and

Accessible kayak launch

The city expects this phase of public improvements to be completed, weather permitting, by July this year.

The city created a tax incremental financing district, or TIF, for the site and has borrowed about $12.1 million to pay for property acquisition, site preparations and the first phase of public amenities.

A view from the Fox River looking west of the two apartment buildings Merge Urban Development plans to construct in the Shipyard Redevelopment Area.

Merge’s plans now include three buildings, not two

Merge originally proposed a two-building project for the site north of the boat slip at the center of the site.

Plans the Green Bay Plan Commission approved on Monday show the first phase will split the first building into two buildings and connect them via a multistory skywalk. The plans needed approval because the buildings include apartments on the first floor, fewer on-site parking spots, a smaller lot size and would be located close to Bridge Street.

The buildings will include 109 apartments, and construction includes the addition of 45 parking spaces. More parking spaces would be included in the second phase of Merge’s plans. The buildings' design aims to complement nearby industrial uses and the ongoing public investment to develop new uses in the area, said Steve Miller, a director at Slingshot Architecture, which designed the site for Merge.

"From our perspective, we’re trying to design it so it both pays respect to the existing buildings and history of the site and industrial neighbors, but also looking forward to revitalizing this riverfront, providing density to provide riverfront activity," Miller told the Plan Commission on Monday. "Our entire team has worked hard to create a development that aligns with the city’s planning goals."

The buildings will be oriented to maximize views of the river for all tenants.

The $10 million Shipyard Redevelopment plan includes recreational amenities such as a container park, great lawn for concerts, dog park, riverfront trail, urban beach and kayak launch.

Green Bay won a $5 million grant for additional public amenities

The city borrowed money to fund the first phase of improvements, but in October, the U.S. National Park Service awarded the city a $5 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant for the second wave of improvements.

Phase two public amenities include a playground, an event lawn, a dog park and an urban beach on the southern end of the site, near the Mason Street overpass.

The aim has been to start work by the end of this year.

A screenshot of Merge Urban Development's plan for the north end of the Shipyard Redevelopment Area includes two buildings with 109 apartments.

What happens next?

A couple of things: Merge's plans now go to the Green Bay City Council for final approval, and city staff and site consultants will work on soliciting construction bids and awarding contracts for phase two public improvements.

