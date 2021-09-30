U.S. markets open in 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,367.25
    +17.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,395.00
    +130.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,819.00
    +79.25 (+0.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.50
    +14.60 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    -0.90 (-1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.30
    +8.40 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    21.66
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1593
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5320
    -0.0090 (-0.58%)
     

  • Vix

    21.65
    -1.60 (-6.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3478
    +0.0051 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8690
    -0.0900 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,496.34
    +1,377.32 (+3.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,077.76
    +30.12 (+2.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.15
    +12.99 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: 362,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Weekly claims rise from a week ago and missed expectations of 330,000

7 Years Later, the Pentax 645Z Is Now Supported in Capture One

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

Today, Capture One 21 is getting several enhancements ahead of the release of Capture One 22. To kick this off, some users will see a 500% catalog load-speed improvement. I’ve known about this in beta for a while, but didn’t test it. I’m pretty sure that the folks who will see the most significant changes are using Apple M1 laptops. Then there are improvements with both Sigma and Fujifilm tethering. Capture One let us know exclusively about another big one: the Pentax 645Z will finally be supported.

For those scratching your heads, just know that this is a significant change for Capture One. For years, they didn’t want to support or work with other medium format camera manufacturers. The reason is that their parent company also owns Phase One. But realistically, Phase One hasn’t done anything noteworthy in a while. And in 2021, putting more megapixels on a sensor isn’t really appealing. Fujifilm was probably the first company to start breaking down the barriers with medium format. And, of course, the Fujifilm GFX series are supported. If you’re still using those old Pentax cameras, though, just know that you don’t need to hack the files anymore.

Frankly, I’m not sure what this will do for the market. There really aren’t that many Pentax 645D and Pentax 645Z users. (I know one, personally.) I don’t think people are going to go spend money on eBay buying 645Z cameras. If you really hate the electronic viewfinder experience, then you’re missing out. Mirrorless medium format is incredibly capable. And you’re probably going to end up going for one of those cameras instead (like Fujifilm over Hasselblad).

So, what are the significant changes photographers should expect with the new update in Capture One?

  • Sigma FP and Sigma FP L tethering updates. Though to be honest, we don’t know a single person who owns either And we reviewed both pretty poorly.

  • If you’re using a tethered Fujifilm camera, you can change the settings during Live View now.

  • The exporter tool has now been added to the tool tab. I can’t emphasize or stress enough how much this was needed. I’ve asked for it for years, and Capture One consistently fought back on it. Even previous staff have said that we just need to think differently. But the truth is that so many people came over from Lightroom to Capture One. And this is how we’ve all exported photos for a long time. What I’ll be super curious to see is whether JPEG Mini is supported.

  • Easy Magic Brush adjustments. I don’t use these often, but they work for a lot of folks who edit heavily.

These are a few exciting features that are here for sure, and Capture One is looking very exciting right now. Some of these features could be seen as more minor, but they’re needed. We’re super curious about the upcoming Capture One 22. And, the new Capture One for iPad has me super intrigued. The staff here all uses Capture One for our editing in our camera and lens reviews. We consistently get better colors and edits over Lightroom. (We use Adobe Lightroom when we need to, but otherwise, it’s kind of a frustrating program to use.)

Oh, one other thing. If you buy Capture One 21 now, you’ll get 22 for free when it comes out. You can head to Capture One’s website to get it. For the record, we aren’t an affiliate of Capture One’s nor any other first-party company. It’s against the site’s ethics.

Lead image is from our Pentax 645z review syndication.

Recommended Stories

  • Fairphone adds a 5G smartphone, touting software support until at least 2025

    Dutch social enterprise Fairphone has announced its first 5G smartphone, the Fairphone 4. It combines this with a big push around socially responsibility and ethical electronics -- touting fairly sourced materials and better conditions for workers (through a living wage program) across a supply chain that spans the dirty business of mining rare earth minerals and all the other components used in making mobile devices, as well as the handset manufacture itself. The Fairphone 4 comes with a five year warranty and a guarantee of software support until the end of 2025 — including upgrades to at least Android 12 and 13.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 30th, 2021

    Following a bullish Wednesday, the majors would need to revisit Wednesday’s highs to avoid a reversal in the day ahead.

  • If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Taking away the option to diversify changes what matters most, but it's still possible to find great all-purpose and all-weather picks.

  • Google Hands SoftBank Patents From Failed Balloon Moonshot

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc., which earlier this year shut down its moonshot project to beam internet service from high-altitude balloons, is passing the baton to Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank Corp.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City

  • How your phone settings could let hackers steal thousands of pounds

    In a video seen by the BBC, researchers showed how they exploited a gap in Apple Pay and Visa's security systems, using a locked iPhone to make a payment of £1,000.

  • Why Apple Shares Are Falling

    Shares of large technology companies, including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), are trading lower amid a rise in bond yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.567% Tuesday morning before dipping to around the 1.544% level. The spike in the 10-year note this week comes after the Federal Reserve last week spoke on winding down its ongoing asset purchasing program. Apple designs a wide variety of consumer electronic devices, including smar

  • Affirm’s ‘super-app’ ambitions win praise as company plots debit, crypto moves

    Affirm Holdings Inc. is joining the ranks of fintech companies vying for "super-app" status as the company plans a series of feature introductions that will broaden its platform beyond buy-now pay-later capabilities.

  • Millions of old phones, laptops, and smart gadgets could stop working later this week for a weird reason

    The internet connectivity on older tech devices and smart gadgets could stop working on Thursday after a key digital certificate required to access websites safely expires.

  • Honda Motor Co announces plans for eVTOL, avatar robots and space technologies

    Honda Motor Company announced plans to innovate in new business areas like electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL), bipedal robots and space technology. Honda R&D Co., Honda Motor Company's (HMC) innovations arm, will be leading the effort on "outside-the-box research on technologies that will bring about new value for people by expanding the potential of mobility into the third dimension, then the fourth dimension which defies the constraints of time and space, and ultimately into outer space," according to the company. It sounds like the stuff of a sci-fi novel, and indeed some of these innovations might not end up panning out in the end, but during Thursday's briefing, the company demonstrated how its core technologies developed over the past 73 years – like combustion, electrification, control and robotics – could evolve to suit the purpose of a future world with vastly different mobility needs.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Adobe Stock?

    The stock price is up 450% over the past five years, but the growth in digital content is just beginning.

  • Games are being reportedly developed for a version of the Switch that Nintendo denies even exists

    Bloomberg reports that 11 game studios - including Zynga - have a development kit for a console Nintendo has repeatedly denied is launching

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – September 29th, 2021

    Following another bearish day for the majors, failure to revisit Tuesday’s highs would likely deliver heavier losses on the day.

  • Lexmark Launches Internet of Things Division for U.S. and Europe—Not for China

    The Chinese-owned printer maker has been criticized by the Pentagon in the past for ties to "Chinese military, nuclear, and cyberespionage programs”

  • German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi mobile phone

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi Corp, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters on Wednesday. The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out. Lithanua's state cybersecurity body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".

  • General Motors' new software platform Ultifi is coming to vehicles starting in 2023

    General Motors is rolling out Ultifi, a new end-to-end software platform in vehicles starting in 2023 that executives say will usher in a sweeping set of capabilities, including giving drivers access to in-car subscription and using over-the-air updates to offer new apps and services. The software platform can be used to give owners greater access to all the functions of a vehicle right down to the sensors. Ultifi will also give drivers access to subscription services, including Super Cruise, the company’s hands-free advanced driver assistance system.

  • Google introduces a new way to search that combines images and text into one query

    Earlier this year, at Google's I/O annual developer conference, the company introduced a new AI milestone called Multitask Unified Model, or MUM. Today, Google announced one of the ways it's planning to put MUM to work in its own products with an update to its Google Lens visual search. Google Lens is the company's image recognition technology which lets you use the phone's camera to perform a variety of tasks, like real-time translation, identifying plants and animals, copying and pasting from photos, finding items similar items to what's in the camera's viewfinder, getting help with math problems and much more.

  • Microsoft Allows Epic Games on Its App Store Without Fee

    Microsoft's approach is designed to attract developers who may be frustrated paying high commissions to Apple.

  • Amazon Launches Home Robot, Tesla Works On Its Own: Ready For The Robot Revolution?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) has announced the launch of its feature-rich home robot. See Also: HOW TO BUY AMAZON (AMZN) STOCK What Happened: Amazon launched its Astro home robot, which allows for home monitoring with Alexa, detecting intruders, carrying objects from one person to another, checking if you turned off the stove when you are away and knows how to navigate the home. The robot also allows for video calls and follows users around while also performing all Alexa-powered actions such

  • Is this $33 stunner the most flattering maxi dress at Amazon? 'It falls right over my curves'

    The comfy, all-year frock has a secret: It has pockets!

  • The Morning After: Boba Fett's very own show debuts this December

    Today’s headlines: Sony's latest true wireless earbuds are only $100, 'Mandalorian' spin-off premieres December 29th, Musk tells Bezos you can't 'sue your way to the Moon'.