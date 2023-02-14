70 HGC Colleagues Participate in Hong Kong Marathon and Voluntary Funds Raised for Society through AI Motion Capture

Promoting Positivity with Runners

HONG KONG, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th Hong Kong Marathon successfully concluded on 12 February 2023 (Sunday) with 70 HGC colleagues in participation. Aside from challenging themselves outside of work, funds were also raised voluntarily by the runners' colleagues on their behalf and donated to The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children in hopes of supporting people in need.

70 HGC colleagues participated in Hong Kong Marathon. Funds were raised voluntarily by the runners’ colleagues on their behalf.

As the first international sports event hosted by Hong Kong since COVID restrictions eased, the marathon was a meaningful one, through which HGC showcased its IT capabilities by installing AI devices near the tracks to capture runners' movements. Each time a runner in red clothing ran past the devices, HGC donated an additional HK$10 to The Society for the Relief of Disabled Children. Drawing thousands of participants, the event combined sports with technology and united local and international runners to inject Hong Kong with a burst of positivity!

About HGC Global Communications Limited

HGC Global Communications Limited (HGC) is a leading Hong Kong and international telecom operator and ICT solution provider. The company owns an extensive network and infrastructure in Hong Kong and overseas and provides various kinds of services. HGC has 30 overseas offices, with business over 5 continents. It provides telecom infrastructure service to other operators and serves as a service provider to corporate and households. The company provides full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate, SME and mass markets. HGC owns and operates an extensive fibre-optic network, five cross-border telecom routes integrated into tier-one telecom operators in mainland China and connects with hundreds of world-class international telecom operators. HGC is one of Hong Kong's largest Wi-Fi service providers, running over 29,000 Wi-Fi hotspots in Hong Kong. The company is committed to further investing and enriching its current infrastructure and, in parallel, adding on top the latest technologies and developing its infrastructure services and solutions. In 2019, HGC Group completed the acquisition of Macroview Telecom Limited (Macroview), a leading digital technology solution and managed services provider. The addition of Macroview further accelerates HGC Group's digital transformation path and positioning as a pioneering ICT and digital services leader. HGC is a portfolio company of I Squared Capital, an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on energy, utilities and transport in North America, Europe and selected fast-growing economies.

HGC-developed AI devices were installed near the tracks to capture runners’ movements for charity purpose.

